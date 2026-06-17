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This wonderful egalitarian man wants an egalitarian society with the rich removed from power, the same thing that billions of other egalitarians want. Go here to see 500+ photos of more wonderful egalitarians in my zip code.

As the people in Jamaica are demonstrating, egalitarianism is not some new-fangled idea that John Spritzler is urging people to fight for. No! It is what millions of people in the past were, and now today are, fighting for, most evidently when they fight to prevent the rich from taking away an already-existing egalitarian aspect of their world. In the past it took the form, for example, of the fight in England agains the Enclosures. Now it’s visible in Jamaica.

For example, as the Guardian reports:

Devon Taylor remembers when the Mammee Bay shoreline in St Ann, Jamaica, was filled with children frolicking in the ocean after school, fishers haggling with locals over the price of their daily catch and craft vendors carving souvenirs under almond trees. “I grew up on Mammee Bay,” Taylor says. He recalls fetching seawater in bottles for his grandmother when she was no longer able to go to the beach, learning to swim in the shallows, and watching generations of fishers cast their nets. “That beach raised us. It fed us.” Today, Mammee Bay is ground zero in his war against a multibillion-dollar all-inclusive tourism model that the government says is the backbone of the country’s economy, but that he and other activists argue is “plantation tourism”, designed to benefit rich visitors and the elite and disadvantage most Jamaicans. In 2019, locals were locked out of the beach by a fence and armed state and private security guards hired by investors building all-inclusive luxury hotels, Taylor says. “In protest, the community ripped down the fence and reoccupied the beach, but because of the restrictions on movement in Covid, you could not be there at certain times, and when they came back they met concrete walls,” he says. This escalated into a “violent displacement”, says Taylor, the founder of the Jamaica Beach Birthright Environmental Movement (Jabbem). “Gunshots were fired to disperse the protest.” For the people, it was a fight for survival, Taylor adds. “When you cut us off from the sea … you are actually setting us up to starve.”

What I advocate is that we build a movement that champions the egalitarian values and aims that most people already have, that it champions these values and aims explicitly (not just by supporting this or that struggle that implicitly is motivated by these values and aims.) By championing egalitarian values and aims explicitly, we connect all of the zillions of ways that people are fighting for them implicitly, and thereby give people confidence that they are not alone in fighting for these values and aims but are part of the vast majority of people in the world. This confidence is what is required for people to build the huge and determined egalitarian revolutionary movement that can truly remove the rich from power, like this. And like what egalitarians who called themselves anarchists did in Spain in 1936-9.