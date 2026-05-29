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Paulo Kirk
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“Like a fish in water that doesn’t recognize water because it is everywhere, both inside and outside, many of us don’t perceive the collective insanity that surrounds us because it is so ubiquitous that it has become normalized”.

RE:

https://paulcudenec.substack.com/p/choosing-sides-in-the-war-for-life

I was already familiar, via Derrick Jensen, of the idea of wétiko, “a kind of mind-virus” that turns a human being into a ruthless and parasitical creature who sucks up “the life force of others without giving anything of his own in return”.

Per looks at its possible historical sources: “Exactly where the culture of dominance began is impossible to know today. However, historians and archaeologists agree that a long series of invasions in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa (the Levant) began around 5000 BC.

“They were carried out by Indo-European nomadic tribes that originated from the northern parts of Europe and Asia. There were also Semitic nomadic invaders who invaded Canaan, which later came to be called Palestine. Whether there may have been a common origin between this group (the Hebrews) and the Indo-European tribes has been the subject of speculation and is not clear”.

“Hierarchy, rape, plunder, slavery, devastation and exploitation thus seem to have begun with these invading nomadic peoples, who invoked the deadly power of the sword and a male, extraterrestrial creator god”.

The rejection of Mother Earth by such groups was clearly indicated by their religious outlook, he explains.

“In her book When God Was a Woman, Merlin Stone describes how goddess religions were systematically banned and suppressed, first by the Indo-European conquerors, then by the Hebrews, then by the Christians and then again by the Muslims.

“They did what they could to wipe out the goddess religions and erase all traces of Her. Temples and other sacred sites were demolished and all visible symbols (including works of art, sculptures, tapestries and writings) were destroyed”.

Per also writes about the erasure of the ancient Mysteries, a form of initiation rite in which participants gained a deeper understanding of the mystery of life and their relationship to nature.

These had taken place over large parts of the Mediterranean region, North Africa and the Middle East for thousands of years and he regards their loss as “the beginning of the process of alienation that has since gradually separated people from nature”.

The harsh new religions declared war on anyone who possessed gnosis, that is to say direct spiritual knowledge of belonging to the natural living Whole.

RE:

https://orgrad.wordpress.com/a-z-of-thinkers/derrick-jensen/

https://orgrad.wordpress.com/a-z-of-thinkers/theodore-roszak/

https://orgrad.wordpress.com/a-z-of-thinkers/george-orwell/

https://winteroak.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/our-sacred-worldonline-2.pdf

“A war is being waged against life itself, and we must choose sides”, warns Swedish journalist and author Per Shapiro in an engaging 2025 book.

The War on Life: How We Are Manipulated by Archontic Intelligence is a (provisional) English translation of his 2023 work "Kriget mot livet: hur vi manipuleras av arkontisk intelligens."

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