This man is no friend of the have-nots!

The mission of Trump’s new man in charge of ICE, Tom Homan, is to “fine tune” the ruling class’s deportation of illegal immigrants to make it a maximally effective strategy for dividing-and-ruling the have-nots. To be maximally effective, it must divide he have-nots as close as possible right down the middle into pro- versus anti-deportation camps.

The problem that Homan has been called in to “fix” is this. The earlier ICE leaders (like the now-ousted Bovino) did things that made the divide-and-rule strategy split the have-nots too far from the middle. It caused too many of the have-nots in the conservative pro-deportation camp (about half the population) to put aside their support for the deportations and support the anti-deportation camp purely because of their horror at HOW ICE was doing the deportations, not because of any disagreement with the fact that ICE WAS doing deportations.

Homan’s mission is to get those pro-deportation “deserters” to go back to the pro-deportation camp. This is why he’s “fixing things” as the NYT reports:

Here’s the latest. Tom Homan, President Trump’s border czar, acknowledged on Thursday that the immigration crackdown in Minnesota needed to be “fixed” and raised the possibility that federal agents could be withdrawn, as the Trump administration sought to respond to public outrage over agents’ tactics. “President Trump wants this fixed, and I’m going to fix it,” Mr. Homan said at a news conference in Minneapolis.

The fundamental issue that the ruling class is using to divide-and-rule the have-nots is not whether ICE tactics are reasonable or not, but rather whether or not all of the illegal immigrants should (as the Trump administration has advocated from the beginning) be deported regardless of whether or not their only crime is entering the United States illegally. ABC News reported J.D. Vance said he wanted to deport 20 million immigrants:

“When asked how he and Trump would accomplish their stated goal of mass deporting as many as 20 million immigrants – a proposal experts previously told ABC News would be a "nightmare" -- Vance said they would take a "sequential approach."

While the Trump administration sometimes shifts the focus to “violent criminal” illegal immigrants instead of all illegal immigrants regardless of criminality, the fundamental issue remains: do you support the deportation of all illegal immigrants, or not?

The entire ruling class—both the liberal as well as the conservative wing—works to make the deportation issue divide the have-nots against each other.

Here’s the proof that the liberal “anti-ICE” wing of the ruling class (the Democratic Party and its affiliates such as MoveOn that organize the NO KINGS demonstrations and other anti-ICE demonstrations) works to ensure that half the have-nots will be against the deportations and the other half in support of them, with each half viewing the other as its enemy.

The liberal “anti-ICE” demonstration leaders never even try to refute the pro-deportation argument. This is evident from the fact that they always censor the truth about why there are so many illegal immigrants, namely that U.S. billionaires (both parties) have for decades been doing things south of the border and in Haiti deliberately to force millions of poor people to have to enter the United States illegally just in order to survive (as I prove here.) They censor this fact because it refutes the pro-deportation argument by making it obvious that it is immoral to deport the illegal immigrants because it is immoral to kick people out whom you have forced to enter. The liberal leaders know that if this truth were widely known, then the have-nots who support the deportations would change their mind and be sympathetic to the illegal immigrants and furious at the billionaires for forcing millions of them to illegally immigrate. The last thing these liberal “anti-ICE” leaders want is for people who are opposed to the deportations to know the truth and tell the truth to those supporting the deportations and thereby win them over and make the divide-and-rule strategy fail. In this case, instead of being divided right down the middle, the have-nots would be divided with 90% opposed and only 10% in favor of the deportations. And the 90% opposed to deportations would be furious at the billionaires!

The liberal “anti-ICE” demonstration leaders never point out that the Trump administration is not really aiming to deport all (or even most) of the illegal immigrants, as proven by the fact that it does not prosecute the employers who illegally hire huge numbers of illegal immigrants when the fact is that if it did prosecute those employers the illegal immigrants would no longer be able to find employment in the United States and would leave the United States on their own steam to seek employment in another country such as Mexico. These liberal “anti-ICE” leaders don’t point out this fact because doing so would direct people’s attention to the fact that they are being manipulated and controlled by a divide-and-rule scheme. They would see that the problem was not other have-nots who disagree with them but the ruling class orchestrating the divide-and-rule scheme. The liberal “anti-ICE” demonstration leaders never explain that the people who support ICE do so not because they are hateful bigoted fascists, but because they truly suffer from the massive wave of illegal immigrants who are used to drive down wages and working conditions in industries such as agriculture and hospitality and construction, and who are used to justify diverting municipal tax money away from things that American working class people deserve and want. Instead, these “anti-ICE” leaders tell their followers that conservative have-nots are a despicable enemy with only immoral (fascist, bigoted) reasons for supporting deportation, exactly what the divide-and-rule strategy requires them to believe. The liberal “anti-ICE” demonstration leaders frame the issue as “ICE cruelty” (which is real) rather than the wrongness of deporting the illegal immigrants (which wrongness they never explain as point #1 above discusses). They make it seem as if liberal have-nots are against cruelty but conservative have-nots are in favor of cruelty. They never explain that the conservative have-nots are ALSO against cruelty, namely the cruelty that American working class people suffer as a result of the huge wave of illegal immigrants (see footnote #3 for details about this cruelty.) The liberal leaders do this in order to maximize the antagonism between liberal and conservative have-nots, to make the divide-and-rule maximally effective. The liberal “anti-ICE” leaders tell their followers to ignore the reasons conservative have-nots support deportation. They do this by using an argument against deportations that is virtually designed to infuriate the conservative have-nots, namely the argument that it is wonderful to have lots and LOTS of immigrants because they make America better. In contrast, the argument against deportations that can gain the support of the conservative have-nots—the argument that the liberal leaders NEVER advance—is this: a) The billionaire ruling class must stop doing things that force poor people to enter the United States illegally. b) The deportations must stop until people are no longer being forced by U.S. billionaires to enter the U.S. illegally. c) People who are illegal immigrants now must know they will not be deported and then they will be able to go on strike to raise wages and improve working conditions and thus will no longer be used against American workers as they are currently. d) When these things are done then the formerly illegal immigrants will be just like other American working class people and not a special category of people in the interests of whom municipalities must divert tax money to the detriment of non-immigrant workers.

Homan’s job is to make sure that we, the have-nots, remain maximally divided against each other (i.e., right down the middle) so that the ruling class can continue to get away with horribly oppressing us, not only deporting some people cruelly and immorally but also denying us good health care and good housing, diverting the social wealth we produce to weapons for killing innocent people in Gaza and elsewhere while censoring the truth about all of this, and treating us like dirt and making us thereby live sicker and die earlier than we otherwise would. All this our ruling class does to protect its obscene wealth and power and privilege.

Read here what you can to do fight ICE and stop the ruling class from using the deportation issue to divide-and-rule us.