It's Tom Homan, the New ICE Leader, to the Rescue--Rescuing the Ruling Class's Divide-and-Rule Scheme
There is no reason to celebrate the arrival of Tom Homan as the new ICE leader.
This man is no friend of the have-nots!
The mission of Trump’s new man in charge of ICE, Tom Homan, is to “fine tune” the ruling class’s deportation of illegal immigrants to make it a maximally effective strategy for dividing-and-ruling the have-nots. To be maximally effective, it must divide he have-nots as close as possible right down the middle into pro- versus anti-deportation camps.
The problem that Homan has been called in to “fix” is this.1 The earlier ICE leaders (like the now-ousted Bovino) did things that made the divide-and-rule strategy split the have-nots too far from the middle. It caused too many of the have-nots in the conservative pro-deportation camp (about half the population) to put aside their support for the deportations and support the anti-deportation camp purely because of their horror at HOW ICE was doing the deportations, not because of any disagreement with the fact that ICE WAS doing deportations.
Homan’s mission is to get those pro-deportation “deserters” to go back to the pro-deportation camp. This is why he’s “fixing things” as the NYT reports:
Here’s the latest.
Tom Homan, President Trump’s border czar, acknowledged on Thursday that the immigration crackdown in Minnesota needed to be “fixed” and raised the possibility that federal agents could be withdrawn, as the Trump administration sought to respond to public outrage over agents’ tactics.
“President Trump wants this fixed, and I’m going to fix it,” Mr. Homan said at a news conference in Minneapolis.
The fundamental issue that the ruling class is using to divide-and-rule the have-nots is not whether ICE tactics are reasonable or not, but rather whether or not all of the illegal immigrants should (as the Trump administration has advocated from the beginning) be deported regardless of whether or not their only crime is entering the United States illegally. ABC News reported J.D. Vance said he wanted to deport 20 million immigrants:
“When asked how he and Trump would accomplish their stated goal of mass deporting as many as 20 million immigrants – a proposal experts previously told ABC News would be a "nightmare" -- Vance said they would take a "sequential approach."
While the Trump administration sometimes shifts the focus to “violent criminal” illegal immigrants instead of all illegal immigrants regardless of criminality, the fundamental issue remains: do you support the deportation of all illegal immigrants, or not?
The entire ruling class—both the liberal as well as the conservative wing—works to make the deportation issue divide the have-nots against each other.
Here’s the proof that the liberal “anti-ICE” wing of the ruling class (the Democratic Party and its affiliates such as MoveOn that organize the NO KINGS demonstrations and other anti-ICE demonstrations) works to ensure that half the have-nots will be against the deportations and the other half in support of them, with each half viewing the other as its enemy.
The liberal “anti-ICE” demonstration leaders never even try to refute the pro-deportation argument. This is evident from the fact that they always censor the truth about why there are so many illegal immigrants, namely that U.S. billionaires (both parties) have for decades been doing things south of the border and in Haiti deliberately to force millions of poor people to have to enter the United States illegally just in order to survive (as I prove here.) They censor this fact because it refutes the pro-deportation argument by making it obvious that it is immoral to deport the illegal immigrants because it is immoral to kick people out whom you have forced to enter. The liberal leaders know that if this truth were widely known, then the have-nots who support the deportations would change their mind and be sympathetic to the illegal immigrants and furious at the billionaires for forcing millions of them to illegally immigrate. The last thing these liberal “anti-ICE” leaders want is for people who are opposed to the deportations to know the truth and tell the truth to those supporting the deportations and thereby win them over and make the divide-and-rule strategy fail. In this case, instead of being divided right down the middle, the have-nots would be divided with 90% opposed and only 10% in favor of the deportations. And the 90% opposed to deportations would be furious at the billionaires!
The liberal “anti-ICE” demonstration leaders never point out that the Trump administration is not really aiming to deport all (or even most) of the illegal immigrants, as proven by the fact that it does not prosecute the employers who illegally hire huge numbers of illegal immigrants when the fact is that if it did prosecute those employers the illegal immigrants would no longer be able to find employment in the United States and would leave the United States on their own steam to seek employment in another country such as Mexico.2 These liberal “anti-ICE” leaders don’t point out this fact because doing so would direct people’s attention to the fact that they are being manipulated and controlled by a divide-and-rule scheme. They would see that the problem was not other have-nots who disagree with them but the ruling class orchestrating the divide-and-rule scheme.
The liberal “anti-ICE” demonstration leaders never explain that the people who support ICE do so not because they are hateful bigoted fascists, but because they truly suffer from the massive wave of illegal immigrants who are used to drive down wages and working conditions in industries such as agriculture and hospitality and construction, and who are used to justify diverting municipal tax money away from things that American working class people deserve and want.3 Instead, these “anti-ICE” leaders tell their followers that conservative have-nots are a despicable enemy with only immoral (fascist, bigoted) reasons for supporting deportation, exactly what the divide-and-rule strategy requires them to believe.
The liberal “anti-ICE” demonstration leaders frame the issue as “ICE cruelty” (which is real) rather than the wrongness of deporting the illegal immigrants (which wrongness they never explain as point #1 above discusses). They make it seem as if liberal have-nots are against cruelty but conservative have-nots are in favor of cruelty. They never explain that the conservative have-nots are ALSO against cruelty, namely the cruelty that American working class people suffer as a result of the huge wave of illegal immigrants (see footnote #3 for details about this cruelty.) The liberal leaders do this in order to maximize the antagonism between liberal and conservative have-nots, to make the divide-and-rule maximally effective.
The liberal “anti-ICE” leaders tell their followers to ignore the reasons conservative have-nots support deportation. They do this by using an argument against deportations that is virtually designed to infuriate the conservative have-nots, namely the argument that it is wonderful to have lots and LOTS of immigrants because they make America better. In contrast, the argument against deportations that can gain the support of the conservative have-nots—the argument that the liberal leaders NEVER advance—is this: a) The billionaire ruling class must stop doing things that force poor people to enter the United States illegally. b) The deportations must stop until people are no longer being forced by U.S. billionaires to enter the U.S. illegally. c) People who are illegal immigrants now must know they will not be deported and then they will be able to go on strike to raise wages and improve working conditions and thus will no longer be used against American workers as they are currently. d) When these things are done then the formerly illegal immigrants will be just like other American working class people and not a special category of people in the interests of whom municipalities must divert tax money to the detriment of non-immigrant workers.
Homan’s job is to make sure that we, the have-nots, remain maximally divided against each other (i.e., right down the middle) so that the ruling class can continue to get away with horribly oppressing us, not only deporting some people cruelly and immorally but also denying us good health care and good housing, diverting the social wealth we produce to weapons for killing innocent people in Gaza and elsewhere while censoring the truth about all of this, and treating us like dirt and making us thereby live sicker and die earlier than we otherwise would. All this our ruling class does to protect its obscene wealth and power and privilege.
Read here what you can to do fight ICE and stop the ruling class from using the deportation issue to divide-and-rule us.
And likewise, the problem that DHS Secretary Noem is now trying to fix:
The reason so many poor people south of the border or in Haiti aim to reside in the United States instead of, say, Mexico, is because U.S. rulers want huge numbers of them to work as cheap labor in agriculture, construction and hospitality industries especially, as well as in restaurants and as building cleaners and so forth. If these jobs no longer existed, these poor people would seek employment in other countries instead. My point is not that we should force these poor people to have to leave (either by denying them jobs or by deporting them.) My point is that the U.S. ruling class clearly is lying when it pretends that it wants to get all the illegal immigrants out of the country. We should stop the deportation of people our billionaires have forced to enter the U.S. illegally, and we should stop our billionaire from doing the things they do to force poor people to have to enter the U.S. illegally just in order to survive. When these poor people are no longer threatened with deportation they will—like American workers—wage strikes to raise their wages and improve their working conditions, and won’t be super-cheap labor used to keep wages low and working conditions bad as is the case today. With decent wages they will pay taxes the same as the American working class and there will no longer be an issue about how municipal wealth is used because there will no longer be a huge number of “illegal immigrants.”
Here is why about half of the have-nots support the deportation of all illegal immigrants including those whose only crime was illegally immigrating and nothing else. The reason is this. The high-powered propagandists have persuaded the general public that the reason there is a massive wave of illegal immigrants is because the following view of the illegal immigrants is true:
The illegal immigrants see that we have a good country to live in here in the USA and they live in a country that’s a bad one to live in, and so instead of working to make their own country good they want to just move to and live in the United States and enjoy the fruits of all the labor of Americans that has made our country so good to live in.
In other words, the illegal immigrants want to enjoy the fruits of others’ labor without contributing themselves.
The illegal immigrants are thus essentially freeloaders.
The illegal immigrants, by entering the United States illegally instead of going through the steps to enter legally, are like people who cut in line. They are people who say, “The rules don’t apply to me.”
The illegal immigrants have “anchor babies” to game the system. It’s fraud. Birthright citizenship was meant for babies born to parents who are in the United States legally, not illegally.
The illegal immigrants are just plain bad people even if they don’t break any other law than the immigration law.
And on top of everything else, the illegal immigrants drive down American citizens’ wages and force municipalities to spend scarce money on their needs instead of those of American citizens as described below:
The huge wave of illegal immigrants does in fact harm American working class people cruelly. It does this in two main ways.
First, it forces municipalities to divert tax money from things that citizens need or very understandably want (such as hospitals that are adequately staffed and recreational facilities and vital city utility services) to taking care of the influx of illegal immigrants.
There is a huge added burden on U.S. taxpayers caused by the wave of illegal immigrants, discussed in detail here:
Second of all, because illegal immigrants fear deportation if they do anything to fight for higher wages and better working conditions, they typically provide extremely cheap labor to American employers, thereby forcing American citizen workers to have to compete with this cheap labor and suffer the cruelty of working for very low pay with bad working conditions or not having a job at all in the given industry. Anger at this is not bigotry.
The Myth That It is “Bigotry” When American Citizen Workers Express Anger at Being Forced to Compete Against Lower-Paid Illegal Immigrants
To those who refer to American citizen workers who oppose illegal immigration as “bigots,” one might ask: Who are you referring to as “bigots”?
One might ask this question because the ruling class wrongly portrays working class opposition to illegal immigration as just bigotry. While there are no doubt some working class American citizens who are bigoted against illegal immigrants, this is not the realistic way to understand opposition to illegal immigration. Here’s why.
To start with, Cesar Chavez--the famous organizer of a farm workers union whose members were mainly Hispanic--opposed illegal immigration. Read about this in an ABC NEWS article that reports:
For a significant period of his storied career as a labor organizer, Cesar Chavez opposed illegal immigration.
He encouraged union members to join “wet lines” along the Arizona-Mexico border to prevent undocumented immigrants from crossing into the U.S. He accused immigration agents at the border of letting in undocumented immigrants to undermine the labor efforts of Latino farmworkers.
If anybody was NOT bigoted against illegal immigrants from Mexico, it was Cesar Chavez! Chavez’s opposition to this illegal immigration had absolutely nothing to do with bigotry; it was opposition to the employers bringing in strike-breakers.
The fact is that there are about 1.1 million illegal immigrants working in construction jobs in the U.S. Read this article about how the residential construction industry in Massachusetts, for example, is based on illegal immigrants--paying them much less than would be paid to American citizen construction workers and forcing the citizen workers to compete for jobs against the lower paid illegal immigrant workers. Citizen construction workers have every right to be angry at this attack on their livelihood.
The point is that the ruling class does in fact use illegal immigrant workers to lower the wages of citizen workers, and not just agricultural workers, and it is not bigotry for citizen workers to express anger at having their wages lowered this way.
The other point on this topic is that the sensible response of citizen workers to illegal immigration is to join with illegal workers in fighting against the ruling class’s practice (both political parties, for many decades) of doing things in Latin and Central America to FORCE people there to have to illegally immigrate to the United States just to survive. Thus Cesar Chavez responded to the problem wrongly. He should have required the illegal immigrants to join the farmworkers union, and only opposed their entry into the United States if they refused to join it.