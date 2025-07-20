Share

Israel’s rulers are paving the way for digital tyranny all over the world:

One often-overlooked wonderful feature of an egalitarian society is that it has no need for digital IDs or digital currency (or even money itself) or digitalized personal information, all of which can be tracked in a national computer system creating the risk of some central authority of just a few powerful people controlling millions of other people the way the Israeli ruling class controls Palestinians and the Communist Party of China seems (sort of) to be doing today in some cities in China by granting or restricting a host of “privileges” based on one’s individual tracked behavior.

Today in the United States we’re already seeing how digital tyranny is happening. Fortune magazine has an article reported here about how Trump is placing the names of people on a list called the “death master file” maintained by the Social Security office. As this article explains:

Sources including family members, funeral homes, financial institutions, and more report deaths in the U.S. to Social Security, which the agency records in the so-called death master file database. Once there, outside financial and medical agencies as well as other governmental agencies are notified, and banking and financial institutions scour the list themselves to prevent identity theft. Being added to the master file has ripple effects throughout someone's entire life: Their medical insurance benefits or Medicare coverage can be halted, credit cards can be cancelled, and pensions can be lost. They can lose access to their bank accounts and even their homes, as well as government benefits from agencies like the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Defense, and so on.

In other words, having one’s name put on the death master file list amounts to social death with a consequent high risk of actual death.

Our current non-egalitarian United States is heading in the same direction as Israel’s Occupation of the West Bank has already gone, because regular people, for the reasons listed below, are agreeing with the ruling class push for digitalized social control; thus:

People say that the only way to prevent election fraud is to require voters to present a digital ID that can be digitally checked before being permitted to vote.

People say that we need to require digital IDs in order to prevent illegal immigration.

People say that shifting to a digital currency would make things much more convenient.

Here’s why in an egalitarian society regular people would not be making these pro-digitalization arguments.

First of all, the only voting in an egalitarian society is when people assembled in the same place (perhaps a place of work or perhaps a large conference hall where the sovereign local assembly of egalitarians meets) vote on decisions. In this kind of voting everybody can see who raises their hand or not in the vote and if necessary the vote can be counted exactly in front of everybody with total transparency. If a lot of people at such a meeting believe that an individual present at it is not an adult or is not a person who lives or works in the local community (or is not a person who works in the relevant economic enterprise) or is a person well-known to support class inequality then the people at the meeting have the right to expel that person regardless of where they were born, which is irrelevant. There’s no need for any digital ID to prevent voter fraud. Read here about egalitarian genuine democracy.

Secondly, the only reason there is an illegal immigration problem is because the ruling billionaire plutocracy has, for decades (under the administrations of both the Democratic and Republican parties) been doing things south of our border and in Haiti deliberately to force poor people there to have to illegally immigrate into the United States just in order to survive. Read here (regarding Mexico and Central America) and here (regarding Haiti) all about this. There would not be an illegal immigration problem in the first place if we removed the rich—who deliberately cause it—from power, which is what egalitarianism is all about.

Thirdly, in an egalitarian society money—in any form, be it paper or coin or digital—is not used. Money (like barter, by the way) is a way of exchanging things based on the principle of equal value for equal value. But in an egalitarian society things are not exchanged—bought and sold—on this principle. Things are shared according to the very different (and morally just) principle of “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need.” Read here about an egalitarian economy that is not based on money (and not based on barter either) and read here about how this economy works in some detail, and read here why the use of money should be abolished. When money is not used in the first place, nobody would be saying that we should use digitized currency to make it more convenient, right?

What about surveillance and facial recognition in an egalitarian society?

For some perspective on this question, read this article about how Zionists are using surveillance and facial recognition to intimidate Pro-Palestine activists on a college campus.

Pro-Palestinian activists under increased surveillance on Massachusetts campuses

Pro-Israel activists, Rotem Spiegler and Gidon Ben Rivka, on the steps of Harvard University's Widener Library taking photos and video over the shoulder or a speaker at a March rally for detained Columbia University student.

Phillip Martin, GBH News

My point is that in a society like ours that is a dictatorship of the rich (who love Zionism as I wrote about here back in 2017) surveillance and facial recognition will be used primarily by the rich against the have-nots. This does not mean that surveillance cameras are only used for this oppressive purpose today. Some victims of crime get some justice because the criminal who attacked or robbed them got caught because of a surveillance camera. Like most things, a surveillance camera can be used for good or for bad purposes.

In our current anti-egalitarian society millions of people are declared to be criminals simply because they do things in order to survive brutal class inequality (such as, for example Eric Garner whom the police killed for the ‘crime’ of selling single cigarettes to try to make ends meet) or to make a more just and equal and fair world (perhaps with a labor strike that the government declares to be illegal.) In this kind of a society it’s fair to believe that surveillance does more harm than good to the good and decent people of the society.

In an egalitarian society, the good and decent people—people who value no-rich-and-no-poor equality and mutual aid and truth and fairness whom I call egalitarians—would be the ones with the real power in a genuine democracy. In every local community, the egalitarians who live or work in that local community—and only they!—would have the right to participate in what I call the Local Assembly of Egalitarians and be the sovereign (no higher) power in that community. In some local communities they might decide to have some surveillance and in other local communities they might decide not to do so. In either case they can change their mind if it turns out they come to believe they made a mistake. I don’t know what decisions egalitarians would make, but I trust they would be motivated by good aims, unlike the aims that motivate the use of surveillance today.