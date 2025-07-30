JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Roslyn Ross
Roslyn Ross
11m

Two states are impossible because the Israelis are so brainwashed to hate and kill non-Jews, particularly Palestinians, they are incapable of living in peace.

The only solution is one State where any former Israelis who are sane enough to remain and who can behave themselves share the land as equal citizens with the native Palestinians, a free Palestine.

Everyone involved in this genocide should be charged, tried and imprisoned or kept in a facility for the criminally insane while they are treated and then returned to wherever they, their parents or grandparents came from. It would be impossible for them to live alongside the Palestinians.

There are no other options. Dismantle Israel, ban political Zionism and make the world a better place.

Edwin Gordon Thomasson
Edwin Gordon Thomasson
4h

A truly egalitarian state of Palestinians and Jews is simply the best and only solution.

