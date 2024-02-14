Share

This liberal Guardian article seems on the surface to be critical of Zionism and critical of Zionists who denounce anti-Zionism critics as antisemites. But this article is a coverup of the KEY fact that enables Zionism to prevail.

The KEY fact that, if widely known, would mean the end of Zionism is this: The Israeli government’s seven-plus decades of oppression (in particular ethnic cleansing) of Palestinians is (as far as the billionaire ruling class of Israel is concerned) for the purpose of enabling the billionaire rulers of Israel to control and economically severely oppress the Israeli Jewish working class, as I prove here (an article) and also here (in the #3 video).

It is for this purpose that the Israeli government for decades has funded Hamas and worked to keep it in power, as I prove here. Also related to this KEY fact is that Zionist leaders have, since the days of the Holocaust, betrayed ordinary Jews because their aim was always to have a working class of their own that they could exploit to get rich and powerful, as I prove here. Marxists refuse to acknowledge this KEY fact, as I show here. Anti-Zionists also refuse to express this KEY fact and even deny it, as I show here and here.

As I discuss here, if—and only if!—the anti-Zionism movement widely declares the KEY fact, then the anti-Zionism movement in the United States will be able to gain the support of the vast majority of the U.S. general public including currently passionately pro-Israel Jews and thereby force the U.S. government to stop providing Israel the support it now gets from the United States, support without which Zionism would collapse in the face of not only Palestinian but world-wide condemnation.

If you read the above Guardian article you will notice this. It absolutely censors the KEY fact. This is typical of what currently passes for “anti-Zionism.” The Israeli government LOVES that the so-called “anti-Zionism” movement censors the KEY fact about Zionism. This censorship is abominable! Please help to break the censorship by sharing my posts that disclose the KEY fact about Zionism.