JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alanna Hartzok's avatar
Alanna Hartzok
Nov 6, 2023

And the problem of the billionaire class is a global issue, at least for much of the world. The question to be addressed is how do "we" let "them" keep taking all the wealth of the world? I offer that it is via the land and money systems. We need to have Public Banks and Land Value Taxation (commons rent) while removing taxes on labor and capital. These are the essential "jubilee justice" reforms.

Reply
Share
Alanna Hartzok's avatar
Alanna Hartzok
Nov 6, 2023

The One State Earth Rights Solution -

https://alannahartzok.substack.com/p/palestine-israel-cutting-the-gordian

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture