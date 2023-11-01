Share

Please watch this video interview (h/t to JR) of Israeli Benzi Sanders, a Gaza war veteran. Note the key things he reveals:

Israeli bombing and killing of civilians in Gaza STRENGTHENS, not weakens, Hamas. There would be peace if Israel stopped treating the Palestinians like dirt and treated them as Israelis, themselves, want to be treated. But Israel cannot stop treating the Palestinians like dirt.

Benzi Sanders doesn’t explain WHY Israel cannot stop treating the Palestinians like dirt, but I explain it in my article, “Israel’s Government Attacks Ordinary Jews As Well As Palestinian.”

Briefly, by “Israel,” one must mean, in this context, the billionaire ruling class of Israel.

By “stop treating the Palestinians like dirt,” one must mean ending the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians and permitting them to exercise their Right of Return, and ending the apartheid to make Jews and non-Jews equal under the law, and ending the military rule over Palestinians, i.e., the Occupation of the West Bank, and ending the home demolitions and chopping down of Palestinians’ olive trees, and providing just compensation for Palestinians’ land and property stolen by Zionists (the way Germany justly compensated Jews for Nazi theft after WWII).

The reason “Israel” cannot do this is because if it did, then (as Benzi Sanders says) there would be peace between Palestinians and Israelis, and THIS would mean there would no longer be the Palestinian bogeyman enemy that the ruling billionaire class uses—and absolutely depends upon!—to get away with economically severely oppressing the Israeli Jewish working class. The purpose of the “Jewish state” idea (Zionism) is (and was, from the beginning, as I write about here) to provide a justification for treating the Palestinians like dirt, in order to make of them the bogeyman enemy that the Israeli ruling upper class needs to remain the billionaire ruling class that it is.

Thank you, Benzi Sanders, for spilling the beans!