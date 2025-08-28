Share

You—yes you!—can persuade a person who currently supports Israel’s genocidal violence despite knowing how cruel it is, to change their mind and oppose it (if the person is not a pro-billionaire ass hole.) This is even true if the person in question is Jewish and passionately supports Israel, as I know from person experience. It’s even most likely true if the person is a Christian Zionist, as I discuss here .

All you have to do is ask this person to read this article of mine (and for good measure also the one about Hamas that it links to and also the one about why Jewish leaders have always wanted a ‘state of their own’) and they will change their mind. I guarantee it.

The reason my article is so persuasive is that it proves (with mainstream sources) that the PURPOSE of Israeli violence against Palestinians—all seven-plus decades of it—has never been to make Israeli Jews safe, but on the contrary to make it easy for the billionaire rulers of Israel to get away with severely economically oppressing and getting rich off of the Israeli Jewish working class. If you don’t, yourself, understand this then read my above-linked article . If you don’t understand this then THAT is why you’ve been unsuccessful in your attempts to persuade people to stop supporting Israel.

To persuade somebody to stop supporting Israel you need to directly address the REASON they support Israel DESPITE knowing how cruel Israeli violence is. They support Israel because they WRONGLY believe Israeli violence is for the purpose and is required to make Israeli Jews safe. Telling them that Israeli violence is cruel does NOT make them think it is wrong to support Israel. Showing them that Israeli violence is NOT for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe DOES make them change their mind!

What you need to understand is that the people in the United States who support Israel do so in spite of knowing full well that Israeli violence against Palestinians is cruel and genocidal now in Gaza. They already know that! They support Israel because they believe that the cruel violence is necessary to make Israeli Jews safe. Your telling them about the cruelty of Israeli violence is NOT going to change their mind. The only thing that can—and does!—change their mind is informing them about the REAL purpose of Israeli violence against Palestinians, that it is NOT about making Israeli Jews safe at all.

Yes, the above two paragraphs are repetitive. Apparently repetition is necessary for lots of people to grasp this key point! If you still don’t grasp it, read them again and read my above-linked article. That is, if you want to be able to persuade people to stop supporting Israel, which is different from just venting your anger at Israel. Palestinians need you to do the former. Doing the latter may make you feel good but it does diddly-squat for the Palestinians!

Alas, the anti-Zionism organizations in the United States NEVER tell people what the true purpose of Israeli violence is. They NEVER refute the Zionist Big Lie that says the purpose is to make Israeli Jews safe. The reason they never refute this Zionist lie is because they are funded by Big $, which has its own rational (evil, but rational) reason for supporting Zionism.

But what about YOU? Why don’t you refute the Zionist Big Lie by telling people the truth, by for example, sharing my article or presenting its point in your own way?

When the great majority (not just the barely 50% currently) of Americans oppose Israel’s violence against Palestinians (because they know it is not only cruel but also NOT for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe), then the U.S. government will not be able to continue supporting Israel and the Zionist project will be dead in the water. (Just as the U.S. government was forced to stop supporting apartheid in South Africa, once the American public learned the ugly truth about it, and had to do a 180 and condemn it.)

If you want to defeat Zionism, start telling people the truth about its anti-Jewish-working-class purpose. Otherwise, all of your writing about how cruel Zionist violence is only makes you feel good; it doesn’t help the Palestinians at all.

And note this! When you refute the Zionist Big Lie by explaining the actual anti-JEWISH-working-class purpose of Israeli violence against Palestinians then and ONLY THEN is it impossible for Zionists to make a credible accusation that you are antisemitic in effect if not intent because you are opposing what is done to make Jews safe.

I cannot tell you how many EXCUSES I have heard from people for why they won’t refute the Zionist Big Lie by telling people the true anti-working-class—including anti-JEWISH-working-class—purpose of Zionist violence against Palestinians.

What’s your excuse?

Excuse #1?

This excuse is not articulated explicitly as an argument; instead it is indicated implicitly, as a flat-out refusal to tell the truth—the CLASS truth—about the actual purpose of Israeli violence against Palestinians. To those who just refuse to express this truth, I think I know the reason—the unstated reason—and I say this:

Have you come to hate ordinary Israeli Jews so much that you cannot bring yourself to express a viewpoint that explains how working class Israeli Jews are harmed by Zionism and that this is the chief purpose of Zionist violence? Will you refuse to express this truth even though expressing it is the ONLY way to make the anti-Zionism movement strong enough to defeat Zionism? Really???

I have encountered this excuse for not expressing the truth over and over and over again. It is wrongheaded. Here’s why.

As my above-linked article discusses, one of the main purposes of Zionist violence against Palestinians has been precisely to make ordinary Jews fear Palestinians as an existential threat (by portraying the resulting Palestinian anger at being treated like dirt by the Israeli government as “hatred of Jews and wanting to kill all Jews.”) This is why Israel for decades (not just when Netanyahu has been prime minister) has funded Hamas and worked to keep it in power, precisely BECAUSE it is a terrorist organization that makes Palestinians maximally frightening to Israeli Jews, as I show in detail with mainstream sources in my article here.

Fear and hate are the same emotion, from different points of view. Israeli Jews fear Palestinians, and thus hate them. If you fail to refute the Zionist Big Lie because of the fact that many ordinary Israelis hate Palestinians, then this means you are refusing to refute the Zionist Big Lie because that lie has been so successful. Is that the kind of ‘logic’ you want to be guided by? I sure hope not. Martin Luker King, Jr. was not guided by that wrongheaded ‘logic.’

Martin Luther King, Jr. carefully explained, for example in his Selma, Alabama speech in 1965, that the racist Jim Crow laws’ purpose was not only to oppress the blacks but also to oppress the poor whites. He very wisely wanted to gain for the Civil Rights Movement the support of EVERYBODY who was harmed by the Jim Crow laws. Do you think MLK, Jr. was wrong for refuting the Big Lie that told the poor whites that they benefited from the Jim Crow laws? Do you think that MLK, Jr. was being pro-KKK by telling the truth? No, you don’t think that? Well then, how come YOU don’t want to tell people the truth about the anti-JEWISH-working-class purpose of Israeli violence against Palestinians? Uh?

Excuse #2?

This excuse is used by Palestinians. It goes like this. “It’s just not appropriate for me, a Palestinian, to talk about how Israeli Jews are harmed by Zionism, not when Palestinians are being harmed SO MUCH MORE!”

According to this wrongheaded “logic” it was wrong for Martin Luther King, Jr. to tell the truth about whom the Jim Crow laws harmed because he was black and those laws harmed blacks so much more than they harmed the poor whites. That’s what this wrongheaded logic is saying. And because of this wrongheaded logic, such Palestinians, by their silence, HELP THE ZIONISTS CONTINUE THE GENOCIDE OF PALESTINIANS!

Excuse #3? (I’ve actually heard this one used, as amazing as that may sound)

This excuse goes like this. “Well, John, it may be true what you say about the purpose of Zionism, but that’s not what’s important to talk about. What’s important is to stop the genocide.” (I suspect that the motive for this lame—idiotic!!—excuse is the same motive as the one for excuse #1: contempt for the Israeli Jewish working class.)

Do I have to spell out how utterly absurd this excuse is? It’s as if Americans who were opposed to apartheid in South Africa when the U.S. government still supported it said, “Well, yes, it may be true that apartheid is gross unjust racial discrimination and Americans don’t yet know this fact, but that’s not what’s important to talk about. What’s important is to end the apartheid.”

Excuse #4?

It goes like this if it’s ever admitted, but usually it’s not admitted: “I’m afraid that if I told the truth—the CLASS truth—about Zionism then I would anger wealthy people who fund my organization (such as If Americans Knew) or who fund my pet project and I’d lose their funding, or I would anger my employer who would put the kibosh on my career. If I stick to the non-class framework about how the Palestinians are the victims of cruelty by Israel, then these wealthy/powerful people where I live and work will leave me alone. So I will stick to the non-class framework. It allows me to express my anger at Zionism, which makes me feel good, even if it doesn’t actually help to defeat Zionism.”