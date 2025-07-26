Share

As many of you know, some very good and brave and determined people have lately been trying to evade the Israeli military/naval blockade of Gaza to deliver—by boat—humanitarian supplies to the people in Gaza whom the Israeli government is currently deliberately starving. An earlier boat was captured by Israel before being able to land in Gaza, and now a second boat—Handala—has had all communications jammed by Israel and likely will also be prevented from landing in Gaza. This Instagram message is about the Handala:

Here is my egalitarian take on this.

The reason such noble efforts to support the Palestinians fail is not simply the obvious fact that the Israeli government has, and uses, its enormous military power to make them fail. The question is, Why does the Israeli government have such enormous military power?

And the answer to this question is not simply the obvious fact that the U.S. government provides them with that enormous military power. The question is, Why is the U.S. government able to support Israel this way when it is well-known by the U.S. general public that Israel is committing war crimes, arguably genocide, against civilians in Gaza?

And the answer to this question is not simply the obvious fact that many Americans agree that the U.S. should support Israel militarily. (The following are American public opinion poll results in May of 2025)

Slightly fewer now (55%) than in 2024 (60%) say the United States should support Israel militarily until the remaining hostages taken by Hamas on October 7 are returned.

Nearly half support continuing US military aid to Israel until Hamas is dismantled or destroyed (47%, similar to 49% in 2024).

The question is—and now we’re finally getting to the crux of the matter!—Why do so many Americans support giving military aid to the Israeli government despite its obvious cruelty towards civilians in Gaza?

And the answer to this question is that the Israeli government tells a BIG LIE that NOBODY refutes. Nobody in the anti-Zionism “pro-Palestine” organizations refutes it, and nobody with a platform in the mass or alternative media refutes it. The BIG LIE is that Israeli violence against Palestinians—all seven-plus decades of it—has been for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe.

I prove that this is a lie, using mainstream sources, in my article here, which shows that the main purpose, as far as the billionaire class that actually rules Israel is concerned, of Israeli government violence against Palestinians has been for decades and still today is this: To make of the Palestinians a bogeyman enemy so frightening to Israeli Jews (which is why Israel has funded Hamas and worked (even today) to keep it in power) that, by pretending to protect Israeli Jews from this “existential enemy,” the billionaire class gets away with severely economically oppressing the Israeli Jewish working class and getting richer and richer off of it.

This truth, this refutation of the Israeli government’s BIG LIE, is simple and easy for people to understand when they hear it, and is very persuasive even for initially passionately pro-Israel Jews (who aren’t rich and anti-working-class.). But Americans never hear this refutation of Israel’s BIG LIE! They don’t hear it even from the “pro-Palestine” organizations. In fact, those organization censor the refutation of the Israeli BIG LIE, as you can read about in detail here and here. The reason for this is that the “pro-Palestine” organizations, just like the mass and alternative media, are funded by Big $ and Big $ benefits (PDF written in 2007) from anti-working-class divide-and-rule operations such as Zionism.

Because of this 100% censorship of the truth—the anti-JEWISH-working-class purpose of Israeli government violence against Palestinians—public discourse and debate about Israel in the United States provides people with only these two misleading positions to take:

#1. (the “pro-Israel” position):

“Because Israeli violence against Palestinians is for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe, and because Israeli Jews deserve our sympathy because of the Holocaust, therefore we must support Israel despite the fact that what it is doing in Gaza is extremely upsetting and worrisome.”

#2. (the “pro-Palestine” position):

“Even though Israeli violence against Palestinians is for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe, and even though Israeli Jews deserve our sympathy because of the Holocaust, nonetheless we should not support Israel because what it is doing in Gaza is just too extremely upsetting and worrisome.”

This is the “debate” that the ruling class is happy to see go on inside the United States. Why? Because when framed this way, with both sides agreeing with the Israeli government’s BIG LIE (that its violence is for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe), there will never be enough public opposition to US support for Israel to prevent the U.S. government from being able to continue providing Israel with all the military support it needs.

It saddens me greatly to see good and brave and determined people try to support Palestinians while not doing the most important thing that the Palestinians need us to do, which is to refute the Israeli government’s BIG LIE that enables it to maintain its crucial military (and diplomatic and economic) support from the United States. The way to defeat the Israeli government’s huge naval and other military power is NOT by trying to run a boat past its blockade; it is by defeating its censorship of the truth about the anti-JEWISH-working-class purpose of its violence against Palestinians.

If the truth made even Hitler stand down, then it can make the Zionists stand down.

I can hear you saying, “When did the truth make Hitler stand down?”

Here’s when. On two occasions that I describe with the following words extracted (minus footnotes) from my book about WWII online here.

The first occasion was this one:

One of the most dramatic examples of how the Nazis failed to win over peasants to the regime’s anti-human racist world view was enormous opposition by peasants to the Nazi euthanasia action. Shortly after the war began, Hitler gave a secret order to doctors that they should kill patients who were a drain on the Aryan race due to injury or physical or mental handicap. In two years more than 70,000 people were killed by this action. As people realized what was going on, they grew alarmed and angry and a number of their Church leaders wrote letters condemning the action and gave sermons denouncing it. The unrest in Wurttemberg in the summer and autumn of 1940 was sufficient to persuade top Nazi Heinrich Himmler to close down the extermination center in Grafeneck. One Nazi report, written by a Nazi who did not realize that the euthanasia action was secretly ordered by Hitler himself, said, “Whoever gave the advice to carry out these measures in this way must have a poor knowledge of the mentality of the people. They [these measures] are all the more keenly discussed and condemned and [they] destroy, as hardly anything else, confidence also in the Fuhrer personally...The people reject in their feelings the thought that we have the right to gain financial and economic benefit from the elimination of national comrades who are no longer capable of working.” Church leaders, Kershaw writes, “were responding to popular opinion as much as leading it" when they articulated the protests. When Bishop Galen of Munster gave a sermon “thunderously denouncing the ‘murder’ of the mentally sick as opposed both to the Law of God and to the laws of the German State,” local Nazi leaders moved to hang him. But “Goebbels pointed out, however, that ‘if anything were done against the bishop, the population of Munster could be regarded as lost to the war effort, and the same could confidently be said of the whole of Westphalia.' ” At this point Hitler gave the order to halt the euthanasia action.

The second occasion was this one:

For Catholic German peasants, the Church represented morality. They saw the Church articulate their rejection of the Nazi euthanasia, and they viewed any attack by the Nazis against the Church as gravely immoral. Unfortunately, the Church used its influence over the peasants in an effort to rally them to support Hitler’s brutal invasion of the Soviet Union by publicly applauding it as “truly a crusade, a holy war for homeland and people, for faith and Church, for Christ and his most holy Cross.’ But when the Nazis eliminated crucifixes from the public schools, which had always been closely affiliated with the Catholic Church in areas that were predominantly Catholic, peasants viewed it as an attack on human values by a selfish power-hungry immoral regime which they began referring to as “Bolshevik." There were protest demonstrations, petitions, refusals to send children to school, and civil disobedience. “In Parsberg a sizeable crowd gathered outside the school repeatedly demanding the replacement of the crucifix and threatening to use force if necessary to put the cross back in its place. When the Nazi “District Leader’ attempted to address the crowd his “words were drowned out...Comments were heard about fighting Bolshevism at the Front and seeing it reared at home, and threats of resignation from the Party and the [Nazi] women’s organization...In neighboring Velburg... a crowd estimated at 500 strong assembled... and demanded from the [Nazi] Mayor...who had removed the crosses from the school, the keys to the classrooms in order to replace the crucifixes. On his refusal the crowd pushed menacingly into his house, and the mayor, reaching for his pistol, was pinned down. His wife gave out the keys and the protestors promptly replaced the crucifixes and then dispersed.” These kinds of actions occurred all over Germany. In Bavaria, Reich Governor Epp wrote in January 1942 that “the ‘crucifix question’ had caused extraordinary ill-feeling in town and countryside, creating ‘almost a revolutionary mood, which we are in no need of at this time.’ ”

The moral of the story

The moral of the story is that the most important thing to do when fighting an evil governmental policy is to persuasively refute the lie(s) that it uses to maintain sufficient public support for that policy. (I discuss this here in connection with our opposition to the deportation of illegal immigrants, and here in connection with racial discrimination.) In Germany under the Nazis, it was the lie that the euthanasia program didn’t exist. When that lie was refuted, all hell broke loose. Regarding the crucifixes, there was no persuasive lie that persuaded lots of people that they should be removed, and for that reason Hitler had to stop removing them.

In the 1980s there was the lie that apartheid in South Africa didn’t exist. Simply by refuting that lie the anti-apartheid (in South Africa) movement was able to build so much public opposition to US support for that apartheid that the U.S. government had to do a 180 and switch from supporting it to condemning it.

The lie that supports Israel is the lie that Israeli violence against Palestinians (which cannot be hidden!) is for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe.

If you find yourself confronting a public that in large degree supports what you oppose, then you need to figure out exactly why that is the case. You need to identify the lie(s) that people wrongly believe, and then you need to persuasively refute the lie(s).

If, instead, you simply say, “Well, the reason a lot of people support what we oppose is because a lot of people are just bad people,” then you are WRONG. The vast majority of people share the positive values I call egalitarian values. If you don’t know that then you need to talk to ordinary people where you live and find out the truth. It is just plain elitism to think that the reason evil governments can get support for their evil deeds is because lots of people support evil deeds even when they know the full truth about them. Governments get support for their evil deeds ONLY by making sure that most people do not know the full truth about them.

Breaking the censorship of the truth about the purpose of Israeli violence against Palestinians is more important than trying to break the Israeli naval blockade. We can do the former even if we cannot do the latter. Share my linked articles about Israel all you want, please!