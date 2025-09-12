Share

The above is a photo of what came into my mailbox today. Take a close look. The bottom of the first page says “Not printed or mailed at taxpayer expense.” So how the hell did all of those pieces of paper get mailed to me with only five one-cent stamps? (One ounce normally costs 75 cents, and this was more than two ounces according to my kitchen scale.)

Read page one and you’ll see that this Wyatt Gable is a conservative Boy Wonder (just like Charlie Kirk was.) And likewise, obviously, he’s got powerful people behind him or else how could he send his big mailing to me (and who knows how many others) when I’m not even a constituent of his (since I live in Massachusetts and not his state of North Carolina. And by the way I’m not a registered Republican or a member of any conservative organization.)

I suspect we’ll be seeing more such Boy Wonder (or Girl Wonder) conservatives backed by Big $. They are used to mobilize the conservative side of the divide-and-rule strategy, while liberal politicians such as Governor Newsom and Governor Pritzker are used to mobilize the liberal side of the divide-and-rule strategy as I have discussed, for example, here and here. None of these leaders are on the side of the have-nots.

Now a word about Charlie Kirk.

First of all, I have no idea what the facts are about what happened September 10, 2025 when Charlie Kirk was speaking with students: who did what and why they did it.

For the record, I believe that it is morally wrong to kill a person—that it is unjustifiable murder—unless it is done in self-defense or it is done against a member of a military force that is oppressing people or it is an execution of a person found guilty by a fair and proper judicial trial of a crime that is justly declared to be a capital crime. The loved ones of people who are murdered deserve, if for no other reason than the wrongness of murder, our sympathy.

What I do know is that, as Chris Hedges has elucidated, there is now a martyrization of Charlie Kirk that is being used to justify a sharp escalation in threats being made by powerful people in the Trump camp against any and all people they declare to be their enemy, especially those who, as one GOP congress person put it, “belittle the assassination of Charlie Kirk.”

There is a sharp increase now in the level of fear that good people are experiencing. People fear speaking out what’s on their mind. People fear standing out, or calling attention to themselves in any way. Unless one always is in possession of one’s boarding pass to the Mayflower—I’ve been scrounging around trying to find mine!—who can be sure one won’t be nabbed by ICE and never heard from again, just because one’s accent or skin color isn’t officially approved, even if one is an American citizen?

The entire MAGA versus Woke, Conservative versus Liberal, discourse has been carefully orchestrated by the ruling billionaire class to divide us—the have-nots—right down the middle and to make half of us FEAR or despise the other half.

This divide-and-rule absolutely depends on key lies propagated by the mass AND alternative media (all owned or controlled by Big $) and depends on 100% censorship of the truths that refute these key lies. I explain this in great detail with respect to the top three lies in my earlier Substack post here.

The transgender bogeyman enemy

The media now reports that the bullets found in the gun used on September 10, 2025 had “pro-transgender” inscriptions on them. So now we’re being led to believe that transgender people are enemy #1. Here’s the truth about transgender people. The vast majority of them just want to be left alone. The vast majority of them do not want to be naked in shower or locker rooms with people whose genitalia is different from their own. The vast majority of them who passed male puberty do not want to compete in physical sports with women. The vast majority of them agree with what I wrote about all this here. But the Big $ ruling class does not want us to know this. The ruling class finds the few transgender people who advocate absurd things and it funds them and their organizations and promotes their advocacy in the mass media, all to create divide-and-rule.

What should we do in response to the event of September 10, 2025?

The answer to this question is simple. Refute the lies that the ruling class is using to divide-and-rule us. (My above-linked article will help you do that.) Do it in any way that you feel safe in doing.

Do it with your loved ones.

Do it with your friends.

Do it with your neighbors.

Do it with your co-workers.

Do it with your fellow students.

Do it with random people in your neighborhood.

Talk to people about not just the need for an egalitarian revolution (which actually is not controversial for most people), but also the POSSIBILITY of it (which is very controversial.)

This is how we can defeat the divide-and-rule strategy that the ruling class is now escalating big time. Just moaning about how terrible things are today doesn’t do diddly squat.