The Israeli government is a government of, by and for billionaires who severely economically oppress the Israeli Jewish working class and get away with this by oppressing Palestinians ultra-severely in order to make them hate Israel and be a credible bogeyman enemy from which the Israeli ruling class pretends to protect Israeli Jews and thereby controls and gets rich off of them. I prove this here, with mainstream and often Israeli sources. I prove here that Zionist leaders have been enemies of ordinary Jews since the Holocaust. The Israeli billionaire class and the politicians and generals beholden to it have so frightened Israeli Jews (already extremely frightened of a new Holocaust because of what the Nazis did in the past) with this Palestinian bogeyman enemy that many—perhaps most now—Israeli Jews express this fear with hatred of Palestinians and support for Israel’s genocide of them. But what most Israeli Jews want is peace without fear of imminent attack on them.

The Hamas organization is ruled by billionaires who oppress ordinary Palestinians (as you can read about here) and who have a tacit alliance with the Israeli billionaires who have funded and worked to keep Hamas in power (still today!) in order to make the Palestinian bogeyman enemy maximally frightening to ordinary Israeli Jews. I prove this with mainstream sources here. Ordinary Palestinians want peace without fear of imminent attack on them, as I write about here. In 2006 I wrote “What Would it Look Like if Hamas and Hezbollah Fought a Class War?” which shows that the goal of these organizations is not to do what is required to truly defeat Zionism but something very different.

The power of Zionism (the Israeli ruling class) depends, as everybody knows, on the virtually unconditional and massive support—military and diplomatic and economic—it gets from the United States ruling billionaire plutocracy. But in order for the United States ruling class to get away with supporting the obviously genocidal and apartheid Israeli government, it needs the American public to believe that the Israeli government (and its violence against Palestinians) is all about making Israeli Jews safe, safe for Jews towards whom the American public is particularly sympathetic because of Americans’ rightful horror at the Holocaust, of which they have been particularly well-informed by the mass media. If anybody told the American public the true anti-Jewish-working-class purpose of Israeli violence against Palestinians (see item #1 above), then public support for Israel’s government would vanish, the same way public support for the apartheid South African government vanished once Americans learned the previously secret fact about the ugly reality of apartheid there, and the U.S. government would be unable to support Israel just as it had to do a 180 and switch from supporting South Africa to condemning it for its apartheid.

In fact, all it would take to make the American public learn the anti-Jewish-working-class purpose of Zionism, to thereby destroy the power of the Israel lobby (which gets its power from the American ruling class) and turn the U.S. public—including initially passionately pro-Israel Jews (at least those who weren’t rich) against the Zionist Israeli government and thereby destroy the Zionist project of Israel, is one single billionaire launching a media campaign telling the public the truth stated in paragraph #1 above. Yes, just one billionaire could do it, as I discuss here.

Iran’s government could fund the media campaign to make what I talk about in paragraph #4 happen. Easily! Iran could destroy the Zionist project. So why doesn’t the Iranian government do it??????????? Here’s why. Iran’s rulers, just like United States billionaires, don’t WANT to do it. Read here (PDF) why U.S. billionaires don’t want to do it. It is because Israeli Zionist violence helps keep the have-nots divided and out of power so that the haves can continue to oppress and get rich off of them. Well guess what? The Iranian rulers have exactly the same reason for not wanting to destroy the Zionist project, which is why they don’t do the obvious thing that would destroy it. Iran’s rulers are an upper class of the haves who want to keep the have-nots of the world (and in Iran) out of power. Read here how they are not working to make Iran egalitarian. Listen to a lecture about this: A ruling class that does this (locks up its labor activists), that fears the have-nots taking the real power in the world, does not want to defeat Zionism by creating solidarity of the have-nots against it. Absolutely not! Instead, it attacks its own have-nots and tries to control them and make them obey and be loyal to the ruling class by, in the case of Iran, posing as the supposed enemy of Zionism and, in the case of Israel, posing as the supposed protector of Jews from Palestinians.

In order to prevent CLASS WAR (the have-nots against the haves) from breaking out and removing them from power, the ruling haves of the world’s nations often must engage in NON-CLASS (nation against nation or religion against religion, etc.) wars “against each other.” To make these wars credible to their own have-nots the ruling haves must tell their generals to really fight, which means sometimes killing the other side’s haves as well as have-nots. Please don’t let this fact prevent you from seeing what is really going on.

The anti-Zionism movement is crippled today because it is led by people who refuse to do what is actually required to defeat Zionism, namely expose its actual anti-Jewish-working-class purpose. Read the evidence for this here. The anti-Zionism movement is controlled by Big $. I discuss this in detail here.