Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Public discourse—by the mainstream AND alternative press and punditry and talking heads—about the Iran/Israel war is all about nuclear bombs. Israel says it must prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear bombs (presumably because otherwise Iranian nuclear threats could prevent Israel from doing whatever it wants.) Iran, while in the past declaring nuclear weapons to be immoral, now is under increasing pressure from within Iran to get nuclear bombs.

Everybody— except egalitarians, as you will read below —accepts as uncontroversial the notion that ultimately a government can only remain sovereign if it can threaten its enemy with a nuclear bomb.

Without a nuclear bomb, so the argument goes, a government will be destroyed like Libya’s government (that had no nuclear bomb) was destroyed by the United States instead surviving like North Korea’s government (that has a nuclear bomb) survives. According to this “standard wisdom,” a government has only two choices: 1) become essentially a vassal of another government that has a nuclear bomb, or 2) remain sovereign by having its own nuclear bomb.

The “standard wisdom” is wrong.

A government that is an egalitarian government of a nation that is an egalitarian society can remain sovereign, even in an otherwise hostile anti-egalitarian world, without having or threatening to use a nuclear bomb.

Let’s see why this is so.

There are two things that can make the rulers of a nuclear power such as the United States fear to attack a nation.

The first thing is fear that the attacked nation will counter-attack with nuclear weapons.

The second thing, which is ONLY the case if the attacked nation is an egalitarian nation, is fear that attacking an egalitarian nation will hasten egalitarian revolution in the attacking nation and thereby threaten the removal from power of the attacking nation’s ruling class!

If a nation is an egalitarian society with an egalitarian government and if it explicitly and clearly supports egalitarians (who are most people!) in the rest of the world—including inside the potentially attacking nation—by supporting all peoples' struggles to make their society more equal and democratic, and does this as a top priority national defense strategy—then everything changes!

The general public (the have-nots) in the potentially attacking nation would understand, despite its own government’s contrary propaganda, that an attack on the egalitarian nation—especially a threatened nuclear attack!—would be an attack ON THEMSELVES, on egalitarians everywhere in the world. The general public everywhere would be made angry--FURIOUS!--by any attack on such an egalitarian nation. Any such attack or its credible threat would likely cause the have-nots (the general population) in the attacking nation to increase their efforts to remove their own anti-egalitarian rulers from power.

This is real deterrence!

We are today unfamiliar with the reality of this deterrence because there is no egalitarian government today whose top priority national defense strategy is clearly to support everywhere in the world people’s struggles to make their society more equal and democratic—more egalitarian. In fact, even the so-called “anti-imperialists” today oppose doing this, and criticize doing it as infringing on the national sovereignty rights of other nations, as I discuss here and also here.

To Get Just a GLIMPSE of the Power of This Egalitarian Deterrence, See Why Iran Does Not Need a Nuclear Bomb Or Even Need a Conventional Missile to Defeat the Israeli Government

As I have explained in detail here (please read it if you haven’t already), Iran could destroy the Zionist government of Israel without firing a single missile, but it doesn’t do that because it is an anti-egalitarian government. If it were an egalitarian government then it could and would do it. This is why an egalitarian Iran has no need for a nuclear bomb. You will never read this fact in any of the mainstream or alternative media because billionaires want to keep it a secret.

The establishment AND alternative media and pundits and talking heads are wrong about countries needing nuclear weapons because they are wrong in being anti-egalitarian

The media and pundits and talking heads are anti-egalitarian in the sense that they never criticize the fact or even mention the fact that the governments they talk about are anti-egalitarian governments that oppress their own people. They accept as normal, as a permanent “fact of life” (like the existence of gravity). the anti-egalitarian oppressive nature of national governments. When they talk about what a government needs in order to protect itself, they are only talking about what an anti-egalitarian government needs to protect itself, a government that enforces brutal class inequality, a class inequality that the vast majority of its own people hate. These governments are all dictatorships of the rich or, in the case of Communist China, dictatorships of the top leaders of the Communist Party who in turn promote brutal class inequality with billionaires oppressing working class people just as in the non-Communist nations like the United States.

When such anti-egalitarian nations are attacked, the people in the attacking nation have no particular reason to oppose attacking it. There are always things that anti-egalitarian governments do or have done that an attacking nation’s rulers can point to as justification for attacking it. Rulers of the attacking nation can thus easily use lying propaganda to persuade their own population to support such an attack.

If the pundits said, “Anti-egalitarian governments need nuclear bombs to protect themselves,” they would be right. But they don’t say that. They say, “Governments need nuclear bombs to protect themselves.”

They are wrong!

Nuclear bombs are never OK to use

Nuclear bombs are inherently ONLY anti-egalitarian weapons because they intentionally kill LOTS of non-combatant civilians who are mostly egalitarians. Only anti-egalitarian governments have any rational (evil, but rational) reason for using nuclear bombs.