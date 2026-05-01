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This wonderful egalitarian man wants the kind of society in which we would ALL live longer and healthier.

A National Council on Aging study reports:

Oct. 7, 2025, Arlington, VA—A new report from the National Council on Aging (NCOA) and LeadingAge LTSS Center @ UMass Boston reveals a stark reality: Older adults with the fewest financial resources die, on average, nine years earlier than those with the greatest wealth. “Low-Income Older Adults Die 9 Years Earlier than Those with Greatest Wealth,” which draws on nationally representative data from the Health and Retirement Study, highlights the widening wealth gap among Americans age 60 and older and its devastating impact on health and longevity. The report is part of the series, “Addressing the Nation’s Retirement Crisis: The 80%.” Analyzing data from 2018 to 2022, researchers found: Wealth is strongly associated with longevity.

Mortality rates among older adults in the bottom 60% of wealth were nearly double those of individuals in the top 20%. In fact, those in the bottom 20% of wealth died on average nine years earlier than those in the top 20%. Millions of older adults remain financially insecure.

Over 19 million (45%) older adult households do not have the income needed to cover basic living costs based on cost-of-living data from the Elder Index. And 80%, or about 34 million households, are unable to weather a major shock such as widowhood, serious illness, or the need for long-term care. “It is shocking and unacceptable that in the United States in 2025, poverty steals almost a decade of older Americans’ lives,” said Ramsey Alwin, NCOA President and CEO. “Millions of older Americans who worked hard and played by the rules are dying early simply because they don’t have sufficient financial resources.

In the video below and online here you can see and hear two scientists present the overwhelming data that support the conclusion that not only the poor but also the rich would have healthier and longer lives if society were egalitarian : no rich and no poor.

If you read my article, “ The Problem with Dr. Fauci, ” you will read (from academic medical journal articles) the specific reasons WHY rich people live longer and healthier lives than the have-nots in the United States. This article begins with these words:

The Problem With Dr. Fauci Was (Is) His Refusal To Say That The Billionaire Ruling Plutocracy Has Been and Is The CAUSE of Enormous Morbidity and Mortality In The United States. Dr. Fauci’s Evil Refusal to Speak this Crucial Truth, While Being Celebrated and Praised By this Billionaire Plutocracy in their Mass Media as America’s Top Doctor, Pre-dated the Covid-19 Pandemic and Is the Focus of This Article.​ Dr. Anthony Fauci--despite his well deserved (I’m granting, for the sake of argument at least, that it is well deserved) reputation as a top-notch scientist in the field of vaccines and infectious diseases, and despite his service (for relatively modest pay compared to the fortunes that corrupt politicians acquire) as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases from 1984 until his recent retirement, is an evil man. This accusation will no doubt shock and bewilder many people. But please hear me out. Also note that the scholarly prestigious medical journal evidence for assertions I will make here about what causes morbidity (sickness) and mortality is presented in the long section below titled “What’s the Evidence?”​ The reason I say Dr. Fauci is an evil man is this. Dr. Fauci, until his recent retirement, was not just a regular--and no doubt very accomplished--scientist and medical researcher. No. He was much more than that. He was the person on whom the billionaire ruling plutocracy has relied, for many decades, to cover up and distract the public from the fact that the ruling billionaire plutocracy has been inflicting on the general U.S. public enormous and unnecessary suffering--serious illnesses and shorter life spans. Dr. Fauci was serving, essentially, as a very sophisticated public relations expert to protect the reputation of a billionaire upper class that deserves to have its reputation dragged through the mud. The way that Dr. Fauci served the billionaire ruling plutocracy this way was by doing two things:​ Promoting the idea that the only way to protect people from infectious diseases and illnesses such as asthma is by using vaccines and drugs; Being silent about the fact that by far the MOST (as will be shown below in the section “What’s the Evidence?”) effective way to protect people from infectious and other very serious diseases is by ensuring that people live in a safe (unpolluted, sanitary) environment and have good nutritious food and don’t have the chronic stress that is induced by being treated like dirt by a ruling billionaire upper class--an upper class that makes people live in an extremely unhealthful and disease-promoting environment.

To understand why the rich work so hard to prevent our society from being egalitarian I invite you to read my article, “From the Horse’s Mouth,” about how the rich think it would be morally wrong (yes, wrong!!) to let society become egalitarian.

To see that it is possible, despite the 82nd Airborne Division, to remove the rich from power so we can make society be egalitarian, please read my “How We CAN Remove the Rich from Power.”