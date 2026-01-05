Share

It makes no sense for us, the have-nots, to aim for anything less than removing the rich from power everywhere on the planet. Everything points to this conclusion.

When NYC Mayor Mamdani, with his anti-rich promises, won the election the first thing that happened is that the rich in NYC talked about how they would re-locate elsewhere and take their taxable money with them. The same thing is happening now in California where the uber rich Silicon Valley billionaires are packing to leave California to make sure that a proposed tax-the-rich ballot proposal there won’t take 5% of their wealth from them if it passes. The only way to remove the rich from power is to remove them from power EVERYWHERE so that they have no “elsewhere” to which they can escape.

Whenever a city or a state government or even a national government does something that the rich don’t like, the rich threaten to leave and take their business investments with them, … or worse.

When the workers and peasants in Spain did truly remove the rich from power in about a quarter of Spain in 1936-9, the rich fled to the part of Spain still controlled by the fascist general Franco, and then—with three years of bloody fighting—defeated the egalitarian revolution with massive military support from Nazi Germany and fascist Italy (as I write about here). The Spanish egalitarian revolution failed because it (the working class in general, that is) did not remove the rich from power outside of Spain.

To whatever extent the have-nots of Venezuela removed the rich from power there (I do not claim to know to what extent they really did this), the obvious fact is that it wasn’t sufficient because the rich remained in power in the United States and they took power back with Trump’s recent kidnapping of President Maduro and seizure of Venezuela’s oil.

When the have-nots win these partial, but only partial, victories—partial in the sense that they leave the rich in power somewhere even if they accomplish wonderful things otherwise such as abolishing apartheid—it means we remain on the treadmill of defeat (as I wrote about here.)

The moral of this story is that we need to build an egalitarian revolutionary movement that aims, right from the beginning clearly and explicitly, to go all the way, to remove the rich from power EVERYWHERE ON THE PLANET. And we need to reject all of the phony ruling-class-approved proposals for supposedly removing the rich from power but which actually leave the rich in power, as I wrote about here.

There is no reason to let the enormity of the task prevent us from aiming to accomplish it. There are very do-able things for us to do today to get the ball rolling to build the very large movement that can truly win in the future. We can begin by creating local assemblies of egalitarians in our local communities, as we in Brighton, MA have done. The first step to winning a goal is to declare explicitly what the goal is. We can all take that first step. Let’s do it.