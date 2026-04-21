JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

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Tom Tunes's avatar
Tom Tunes
1h

Thanks for posting this message again and keeping his memory alive. I re-read his speech to the students linked in your message. Such great advice and his description of his disillusionment in the 70’s mirrors my own experience.

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1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
Robert Cable's avatar
Robert Cable
4h

I'm glad that you had this fruitful, happy relationship with Dave Stratman, and I;m sorry for you, his family, and the world that he died of leukeumia at such an early age. Thank you for helping to keep his memory (and writing) alive! Peace and justice to you and yours. - Bob C.

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1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
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