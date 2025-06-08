Share

The NYT reports on sharp conflict in Los Angeles between ICE versus angry people opposed to the deportations of illegal immigrants, with the L.A. Mayor and police also opposing ICE.

In this conflict, the have-nots are pretty much evenly divided with close to half supporting the deportations and half opposed. The chief purpose of the deportations is not actually to deport all 11 million illegal immigrants but rather to create intense conflict between have-nots on opposite sides of this issue. Why? In order to keep us so divided against each other that we can’t mount an effective challenge to the power of the rich, or even stop them from cutting Medicaid and Medicare and Social Security and raising the prices of what we need to buy while giving the rich huge tax cuts. For this divide-and-rule strategy to work, the rich must keep the big truth about illegal immigration a secret. Read about that truth here and here and here and here and here.

Protesters and immigration officials clashed again in Los Angeles County on Saturday as agents conducted raids at a Home Depot, local officials said, just a day after dramatic standoffs at similar workplace raids elsewhere in the area. In Paramount, Calif., about 20 miles south of downtown Los Angeles, protesters squared off with federal immigration agents after at least two immigration raids took place on Saturday, including one at the Home Depot and another at a nearby meatpacking facility. Video of the protests showed agents using what appeared to be flash-bang grenades to disperse the protesters. Immigrant rights advocates said that the agents, who were wearing riot gear, had also used some type of tear gas to break up the crowds. José Luis Solache Jr., a state assembly member, said on social media that he was among those who were hit with tear gas.

The L.A. mayor opposes ICE operations:

Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles on Friday condemned the ICE operations, saying she was “deeply angered by what has taken place.” She added, “We will not stand for this.”

The L.A. police don’t support the ICE operations:

Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff, said on social media on Saturday that the protests on Friday were “an insurrection against the laws and sovereignty of the United States.” Officials with the Department of Homeland Security took aim at those in the Los Angeles Police Department, saying they did not respond in a timely fashion as protesters surrounded the federal building in the city. “What took place in Los Angeles yesterday was appalling,” said Todd M. Lyons, the acting director of ICE. He added that Los Angeles police officers took “over two hours” to respond to the unrest, “despite being called multiple times.” The Police Department has not responded publicly to Mr. Lyons’s remarks.

A sign of how intense this conflict is becoming is the fact that there are some mayors and governors and police departments opposed to ICE deportations, and other mayors and governors and police departments in support of the ICE deportations. These official governmental bodies, capable of applying serious violence, act with the support (not always just verbal either) of regular people—have-nots—on both sides of the conflict.

The NYT June 7 reports:

There is every reason to believe that this conflict will further escalate into very violent battles. This is EXACTLY what the ruling class wants. Have-nots fighting each other are incapable of uniting to fight their real enemy: the ruling billionaire plutocracy that treats us like dirt to hold onto its obscene amount of wealth and privilege and power.

The way to prevent this divide-and-rule scheme from succeeding is to spread the truth about the illegal immigrants: our ruling class has worked for decades to deliberately force poor people south of the border and in Haiti to illegally immigrate to the United States AND these illegal immigrants are actually LESS criminal than American citizens. Here again are the links to articles that prove this: here and here and here and here and here. SPREAD THE TRUTH!