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This wonderful egalitarian man, like billions of other egalitarians, hates genocide and ethnic cleansing and governemts, like Israel’s, that do that kind of oppression.

As I have explained and proved with mainstream sources in my article here, the Israeli government is controlled by a billionaire class and it has been, for decades, using extreme violence (ethnic cleansing, apartheid, Occupation and now genocide) against Palestinians in order to make of Palestinians a frightening “existential” bogeyman enemy that the Israeli Jewish working class will wrongly believe would kill all Israeli Jews if the Israeli government—which pretends to be the protector of Israeli Jews—did not commit genocide against Palestinians and massacres against Iranian and Lebanese people who sympathize with Palestinians.

As my above-linked article shows, the REASON why the Israeli government does this is to make it possible for the Israeli billionaire ruling class to get away with severely economically oppressing and getting rich off of the Israeli Jewish working class. The Israeli ruling class knows that as long as Israeli Jewish working class people believe that the Israeli government is their protector against the “real enemy—Palestinians,” then it will never mount a serious struggle against that ruling class. This was demonstrated by what happened in 2011 when Netanyahu killed an enormous uprising of Israelis against the Israeli government and ruling class by simply declaring it “unpatriotic” for that struggle to continue when the “real enemy” was Palestinians.

As a result of this “bogeyman enemy” method of controlling the Israeli Jewish working class, there has developed in that class extreme fear (and hence hatred) of Palestinians.

Only such fear/hatred in the general Israeli public can explain how an elected Israeli government official can remain in office after exhibiting the unbridled psychopathy shown in this video:

Hatred and fear are essentially the same emotion, and the Israeli ruling class has amped up this emotion to such a pitch now that a very large proportion of ordinary Israelis openly support the genocide of Palestinians and all of the other horrible violence carried out by the Israeli government against those who sympathize with Palestinians.

Until recently, Israelis had felt secure in Israel because Israel had won all of its wars and had the strongest military force in the Middle East plus the over-the-top backing of the U.S. government and the support of most of the American public. But now things are different!

As a result of its genocide in Gaza, the Israeli government (and its aim of regime-change in Iran) has lost the support of most of the American public (as evidenced here by the MAGA America First folks turning against uber-warmonger Senator Lindsay Graham), which makes continuing support from the U.S. government less certain than ever before. Furthermore, Israel’s military might rightly seems to Israelis to be much diminished now in light of the fact that (even with the U.S. joining in) it has not been able to win regime change in Iran, nor make Hamas disappear in Gaza, nor prevail against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Worse, Iranian missiles landed on targets in Israel despite the much-ballyhooed Israel air defenses, rendering parts of Tel Aviv as destroyed as Gaza.

Ordinary Israelis are, not surprisingly, thinking it’s time to “ get out of Dodge. ”

972mag.com reports:

This video says it is an accelerating exit:

Well, when everybody wants to “get out of Dodge” guess what happens to home prices? They drop, despite the fact that in ordinary times home prices keep going up.

The Times of Israel reports:

Ynet.news reports:

And so on…

If and when Americans learn the truth about Zionism—that it is a strategy of billionaires for oppressing—not protecting!—Israeli working class Jews, that the problem with the Israeli government is not that it is using disproportionate violence for the noble cause of protecting Israeli Jews from Palestinians but that Israeli violence against Palestinians is immoral no matter how “proportionate” it is—then Americans will prevent the U.S. government from continuing to support Israel. And this will be the death of the Israeli Zionist ethnic cleansing project. The mass exodus from Israel that will continue to accelerate as long as the government remains a Zionist government, will eventually cause the Zionist project to end up in the dust bin of history, where it has always belonged.

It’s a damn shame that so-called anti-Zionists are not telling the American public the truth about the anti-working-class purpose of Zionism. Read about this here and here.