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Paul Haeder's avatar
Paul Haeder
8h

Perversions of Homo Sapiens ....

Criminal Abuse Orchestrated and Ordered at the Highest Level of the Israeli Government

The 72 hours feel like weeks as we heard the stories from each of the 428 unarmed civilians from 45 countries who were on 50 small sailboats, kidnapped in international waters and taken against their will to a place they did not want to go-Israel-and then subjected to criminal abuse from personnel from a multitude of Israeli security institutions.

This criminal abuse was orchestrated and ordered at the highest level of the Israeli government as evidenced by the statement and actions of Minister of National Security Ben Gvir. Gvir himself posted footage on a social media platform showing himself gloating as activists from the flotilla were forced to kneel on the floor, blindfolded, roughed up with the hands bound tightly in zipties at the port of Ashdod.

The videos include a clip of Gvir waving an Israeli flag over the detainees who are hunched over on the ground with their hands bound and a clip of him smiling and chanting “Am Yisrael Chai”—Hebrew for “The nation of Israel lives”—at a detainee. Other clips showed detainees being pushed down to the ground, and detainees with their foreheads pressed against the floor, surrounded by armed guards as the Israeli national anthem plays.

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Paul Haeder's avatar
Paul Haeder
7h

And so Amerikkkans are happy happy... Re: fucking hell on earth, casino and penury and MIC capitalism ...

Happy Tuesday. After a longer market weekend, the U.S. stock market advanced despite fresh escalations in the Iran conflict. The Russell 2000 advanced over 1.5% intraday, while the Nasdaq advanced closer to 1%. WTI Crude crawled back from a nearly 4% decline, while Treasury yields continued to decline after a weeks-long rally.

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