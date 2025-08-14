Share

The Guardian reports:

Villagers whose farms in Vietnam will be bulldozed to make way for a $1.5bn golf resort backed by the Trump family have reportedly been offered rice provisions and cash compensation of as little as $12 for a square metre of land by state authorities…. The project will include a 54-hole VIP golf course, luxury resorts, high-end villas and a modern urban complex, according to state media. Reactions among local people have been mixed, with many farmers suggesting the compensation rates are too low… All land is managed by the state in Vietnam, a communist country, with farmers given small plots for long-term use, which can be taken back by the authorities.

The Communist Party of Vietnam has interests and values FAR more aligned with those of Donald Trump and his fellow billionaires than with ordinary Vietnamese people.

Who do you think will play golf at the “54-hole VIP golf course?”

Who do you think will stay at the “luxury resorts?”

Who do you think will live in the “high-end villas?”

The U.S. war on Vietnam was never about protecting people from tyranny, or even about defeating the Vietnamese Communists.

The war was about keeping a war going as part of the U.S. billionaire class’s strategy of controlling the have-nots with bogeyman enemy wars, as I discuss in great detail here. In fact, the U.S. armed the Soviet Union (which in turn supplied arms to North Vietnam against which U.S. GIs were made to fight and die) all during the Cold War, as I show in enormous detail here. The U.S. ruling class needed a credible bogeyman enemy, and so it armed the Soviet Union to make it be a credible bogeyman enemy. Just as the Israeli billionaire ruling class needs a credible bogeyman enemy and for that purpose has been viciously attacking Palestinians and also for decades been funding Hamas and working to keep it in power (even today.)

In the egalitarian world we need to win (by removing the rich from power) the ordinary people who live somewhere will be the only ones who decide what gets built there, and if they build a golf course it will be for their own use and not for ‘VIPs’ and the likes of the Trump retinue.

Notice that this extreme class inequality in Communist Vietnam is, according to Marxists who defend it, fine because “All land is managed by the state in Vietnam.” But class inequality is class inequality no matter what excuses are used for it, and it is wrong. Egalitarians make the abolition of class inequality the chief goal. No rich and no poor means no class inequality, and that means no VIP class of people enjoying luxury golf clubs at the expense of regular people. Egalitarians may indeed decide, if they wish, to build a luxury golf club. But if they do so, that luxury golf club—like any other luxury—will be made available to all people with some kind of equitable rationing, as discussed here.

As I wrote about recently here, we need to know what we are FOR, not just what we are against. It’s the old case of ‘Be careful what you wishe for…because you might get it.” Marxists wish for the wrong thing: rule by the Communist Party. (I discuss WHY Marxists have this wrong, profoundly anti-democratic goal, here.)