To the shock of almost everybody, NYC Mayor elect Zohran Mamdani gave a speech in which he said, while holding primary source material in his hands to prove his points, the following words quoted below verbatim:

Israel is not a state of the Jewish people; it is a state of--controlled by--the Jewish billionaires who have contempt for ordinary Jews, who oppress them terribly and have no genuine concern for their welfare.

The reason why the Israeli ruling class treats Palestinians like dirt is not simply to grab more land from them but to provoke their anger and violence against Israel so as to make them be perceived by Israeli Jews as a frightening existential threat, a bogeyman enemy that enables the Israeli ruling class, by pretending to protect Israeli Jews from their “real enemy,” to control ordinary Israeli Jews—including Holocaust survivors—whom it oppresses economically--severely!--to enrich the billionaires.

The Israeli billionaire ruling class knows that as long as Israeli working class Jews think that it and the government it controls are protecting them from “the real enemy” (Palestinians), then they will not mount a serious challenge to the power of that billionaire ruling class despite the serious grievances they have against it.

The Israeli ruling class relies on, and funds, Hamas and works to keep it in power. Why? Precisely because Hamas is a terrorist organization that openly aims to kill noncombatant unarmed Israeli civilians just because they are Jewish. Why would Israeli rulers do THAT? Here’s why. By keeping Hamas in power the Israeli billionaire class makes the Palestinian bogeyman enemy maximally frightening to ordinary Israeli Jews.

Hamas in turn is controlled by Palestinian billionaires who have contempt for working class Palestinians.

The truth is that if the Israeli ruling class stopped treating Palestinians like dirt, then most Palestinians would view Hamas’s violent terrorism against ordinary Jews—and any advocacy whatsoever of violence against people just because they are Jews—as criminally immoral behavior.

If this happened, then the Israeli Jewish working class would be able to win its demands against the Israeli billionaires who oppress them. But until it happens Israeli Jewish working class people cannot stop the billionaires from severely economically oppressing them. This was made evident in 2011 when the Israeli Jewish working class rose up in huge demonstrations around economic demands against the Israeli ruling class. Let me tell you about this, since our mass media have kept it a secret.

In July of 2011 the people in Israel (mainly, but not only Jews) launched a huge wave of protests against the Israeli government over the issue of their economic impoverishment. I will now quote from several newspaper and online souces:

“The 2011 Israeli social justice protests were a series of demonstrations in Israel beginning in July 2011 involving hundreds of thousands of protesters from a variety of socio-economic and religious backgrounds opposing the continuing rise in the cost of living (particularly housing) and the deterioration of public services such as health and education. A common rallying cry at the demonstrations was the chant; “The people demand social justice!”.​ “As the protests expanded during August 2011, the demonstrations began to also focus on other related issues relating to the social order and power structure in Israel.” [ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2011_Israeli_social_justice_protests ]

The movement kept growing and growing, with mass demonstrations and people pitching tents on Rothschild Boulevard in Tel Aviv. The movement reached its peak on September 3, 2011:

“On Saturday, September 3, an estimated 450,000 people participated in several demonstrations which were held over various locations across Israel and which were referred to by protest organizers as ‘The March of the Million.” “In the Tel Aviv march rally, which was held between the Rothschild Boulevard and the State Square, an estimated 300 thousand protesters participated though using proprietary technology to measure mobile phone signals, an Israeli start-up gave a reduced estimate of the crowd of a still impressive 150,000 people in Tel Aviv. Over 100 thousand people demonstrated throughout the rest of Israel in various demonstrations (40 thousand in Jerusalem, 30 thousand in Haifa, 15 thousand in Afula, 8,000 in Kiryat Motzkin, 3,000 in Nahariya, 2,500 in Hadera, 3000 in Karmiel and Rosh Pina, 5000 in Kiryat Shmona, 10 thousands in Kfar Yehoshua, 500 in Arad, 800 in Mitzpe Ramon and approximately 1,000 in Eilat).​ “The next day, Channel 10 reported about an internal memo describing the demands of the organizers including 45 billion NIS which would obligate the government to increase the budget. The organizers proposed to make up for the shortfall with increased taxes of the rich, inheritance tax, and using surplus tax money.[71]”

Note for some perspective that in 2011 the total population of Israel was less than 8 million. Four hundred fifty thousand Israeli demonstrators on September 3, 2011 is about 5.6% of 8 million. If 5.6% of the United States population in 2025 (347 million) were demonstrating this way that would mean more than 19,400,000 (19.4 million) people demonstrating! In contrast, CNN reported that “nearly 7 million people“ joined the ‘No Kings’ demonstrations against President Trump October 18, 2025 (the second such demonstration) and the ‘No Kings’ demonstration is considered to have been HUGE. Yet the ‘No Kings’ demonstration was, proportional to the total population, far less than HALF the size of the demonstration of Israelis in 2011 against the Israeli government’s economic oppression of them.

People were demanding basic economic things, such as affordable housing. Many Israelis could no longer afford to pay their rent. And the demonstrators wanted relief to come in part from “increased taxes of the rich.”

“The cost of living in Israel is horrendous,” said Daniel Levy, a senior fellow and director of the Middle East Policy Initiative at the New America Foundation. “It’s hellishly expensive compared to what people earn and the inequality gap has only gotten wider.”

Demonstrations for weeks of 450,000 people had the support of 85% of the entire Israeli population (90% according to a second newspaper). But they did not win a single demand.

Why not? Because Netanyahu accused the demonstrators of being anti-patriotic and giving aid and comfort to the supposed real enemy—Palestinians. This is how Netanyahu killed this wonderful uprising of Israeli workingclass Jews. The Israeli rulers use the Palestinian bogeyman enemy this way to get away with severely economically oppressing the Israeli Jewish working class. Israeli rulers NEED the Palestinian bogeyman enemy and this is exactly why, for decades, they have been both funding Hamas and working to keep it in power AND ALSO treating ordinary Palestinians like dirt, violently.

The Israeli ruling class is composed of Zionists. Zionist leaders have always had contempt for ordinary Jewish people. David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s first prime minister was no friend of ordinary Jews!​ Here are Ben-Gurion’s exact words spoken in 1938:

“If I knew that it would be possible to save all the [Jewish] children in Germany by bringing them over to England and only half of them by transporting them to Eretz Israel, then I opt for the second alternative. For we must take into account not only the lives of these children but also the history of the people of Israel.”

Zionist leaders wanted a Jewish working class of their own, which is what they mean when they said they wanted a Jewish state of their own. They wanted a Jewish working class of their own to get rich off of by economically oppressing it. This is why Zionist leaders during the Holocaust sabotaged all the efforts to rescue Jews from the Nazis if (as was always the case) those rescue plans entailed the Jews finding a haven somewhere other than Palestine.

Zionist sabotage of rescue efforts was an established policy as early as 1942. In a letter to The Times (of London), June 6, 1961, Rabbi Dr. Solomon Schonfeld, Chairman of the wartime Rescue Committee established by the Chief Rabbi of Britain, describes how the Zionist leadership in Great Britain opposed efforts to rescue European Jews from the Holocaust. He writes that, contrary to the claims that the British government was “largely indifferent to and unwilling to take action in defense of the European Jews who were being massacred daily by the Nazis in spite of efforts by Zionist leaders to persuade the British Foreign Office to rouse itself into action on behalf of the victims...My experience in 1942-43 was wholly in favour of British readiness to help, openly, constructively and totally, and that this readiness met with opposition from Zionist leaders who insisted on rescue to Palestine as the only acceptable form of help.”

Rabbi Schonfeld goes on to describe how, in December, 1942, he and others formed a Council for Rescue from the Nazi Terror which initiated a Parliamentary Rescue Committee supported by leading members of both Houses, and how they submitted a motion to Parliament calling for the government “to declare its readiness to find temporary refuge in its own territories or in territories under its control for endangered persons who are able to leave those countries; to appeal to the governments of countries bordering on enemy and enemy-occupied countries to allow temporary asylum and transit facilities for such persons; to offer to those governments, so far as practicable, such help as may be needed to facilitate their cooperation; and to invite the other Allied governments to consider similar action.” But this is what happened, according to the rabbi’s letter, which I now quote from:

“As a result of widespread concern and the persistence of a few, this motion achieved within two weeks a total of 277 Parliamentary signatures of all parties. This purely humanitarian proposal met with sympathy from government circles, and I should add that H.M.Government did, in fact, issue some hundreds of Mauritius and other immigration permits -- indeed, in favour of any threatened Jewish family whom we could name. Already while the Parliamentary motion was gathering momentum, voices of dissent were heard from Zionist quarters: ‘Why not Palestine?’ The obvious answers that the most urgent concern was humanitarian and not political, that the Mufti-Nazi alliance ruled out Palestine for the immediate saving of lives and that Britain could not then add to her Middle East problems, were of no avail.

“At the Parliamentary meeting held on January 27, 1943, when the next steps were being energetically pursued by over 100 M.P.s and Lords, a spokesman for the Zionists announced that the Jews would oppose the motion on the grounds of its omitting to refer to Palestine. Some voices were raised in support of the Zionist view, there was considerable debate, and thereafter the motion was dead. Even the promoters exclaimed in desperation: If the Jews cannot agree among themselves, how can we help? It was useless to argue with a then current Zionist argument: ‘Every nation has had its dead in the fight for its homeland -- the sufferers under Hitler are our dead in our fight’.”

As your new Mayor I will be on the side of working class people and not on the side of the billionaires who oppress them. I will be on the side of working class Jews who live in New York City and, by opposing Zionism, I will be on the side of working class Jews who live in Israel, and also on the side of working class Palestinians who live in Palestine as well as those who live in New York City.

Billionaires of all stripes—Jewish and non-Jewish alike—support Israel because its extreme violence against Palestinians falsely done in the name of the Jewish people creates enormous mutual fear and animosity between people who side with the Palestinians and mistakenly view ordinary Jews as their enemy, and people who side with the Jews and mistakenly view ordinary Palestinians as their enemy. The billionaires want this to happen; it is their divide-and-rule strategy.

Turning good people against each other is the very purpose when the rich single out one group for especially brutal oppression. This is the reason the rich in the United States South singled out blacks for the especially brutal oppression of first chattel slavery and then the racist Jim Crow laws. Martin Luther King, Jr. in his 1965 Selma, Alabama speech (and elsewhere) carefully explained that the Jim Crow laws were for the purpose of oppressing not only the blacks, as was obvious, but ALSO the poor whites. MLK, Jr. expressed a KEY TRUTH and were he alive today he would be saying what I have just said about the Israeli ruling class.

Let us all unite against unjust violence against working class people. Let us unite against the unjust violence of Hamas against unarmed noncombatant Israeli Jewish civilians. And also against the unjust violence against Palestinians by the Israeli government—more than seven decades of brutal ethnic cleansing and Occupation of the West Bank and apartheid within Israel. This violence against Palestinians has absolutely nothing to do with making Israeli Jews safe but is all about making a Palestinian bogeyman enemy with which to control and oppress and get rich off of working class Israeli Jews.

I urge my fellow New Yorkers to learn all about this. You can find good sources to read on my website and when I am mayor soon the City of New York will make these sources widely available to everybody.