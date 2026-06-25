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This is what my friend, Dr. Nayvin Gordon wrote:

DOES THE TAIL WAG THE DOG? IMPLAUSIBLE DENIABILITY AND THE FOMENTING OF ANTI-SEMITISM: What are the facts?

Since 1948, Israel has been the one country to receive the most military support from the US.

Israel is totally dependent on the US arms shipments to carry out its wars.

Israel is deeply integrated into the US military-industrial complex.

Israel receives $4 billion annually in military supplies, with billions more each time Israel goes to war with another country.

Israel is, in essence, the US military garrison state and proxy for US domination of the Middle East and its resources.

https://www.congress.gov/crs_external_products/RL/PDF/RL33222/RL33222.43.pdf

Total lobbying of the US Government is almost $4 Billion yearly, 95% is from corporate and business interests. AIPAC (American Israeli Political Action Committee) spends 0.1% of this total, about $100 million each political cycle.

Israel relies primarily on Wall Street for financial capital

Israel is a central part of the US strategy to dominate the Middle East. In 2009, the Brookings Institute, funded by major US Corporations and Federal Agencies, published a policy paper entitled, “Which Path to Persia’. The title of Chapter 5 is “Leave it to Bibi: Allowing, encouraging an Israeli Military Strike”, it reads: “If the US decided to encourage Israel to mount airstrikes against Iran,”…” https://www.brookings.edu/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/06_iran_strategy.pdf

For decades, US policy has been to dominate and exploit the Middle East and the entire world.

1991—Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Paul Wolfowitz stated, “Our policy… must now refocus on precluding the emergence of any potential future global competitor.”

1997---National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski articulated the U.S. imperial strategy for global dominance, to make the U.S. “the world’s paramount power.”

The facts are obvious; The Imperial Dog is fully in control.

Tiny little Israel depends almost completely on the US to wage its racist, barbaric wars of genocidal aggression. This is a decades-old policy of the US/Israeli entity. The so-called failure to control the Israeli military and its crimes against humanity is the fiction of political theatrics, a deception designed to mislead and confuse the public. It is a blatant fraud.

Yet the mass media and many commentators continue to promote the false narrative that Israel controls the US Government and is undermining US Middle East strategy. We endlessly hear that AIPAC and Israel control US elections, and that Benjamin Netanyahu led Trump into this war. We are told that the war on Iran was an Israeli Mossad operation sold to the US. Commentators maintain that AIPAC and Jewish power put Trump in the White House. Therefore, America can’t stop Israeli brutality, war mongering, and genocide. All of this is a promotion of the centuries-old anti-Semitic myths and lies that the Jewish people secretly plot to control the world.

When these types of comments are combined with the US House of Representatives bipartisan resolution #894, stating “explicitly that “anti-Zionism is anti-Semitism,” we are witnessing the return of historic anti-Semitism to scapegoat the Jewish people. The US Congress has declared that all Jewish people are Zionists. All Jewish people are collectively responsible for the policies of Israel and its crimes against humanity. The majority of the world’s Jews, who are NOT Zionists, are conflated with the politics of Israeli Zionism. Those who object to this fraud and condemn US/Israeli Zionist policy are treated as criminals. The US House of Representatives has falsely implicated all the Jewish people in the crimes of the Zionist state. Historic anti-Semitism is being nourished and promoted once again.

In 1920, the Jewish people were accused of being global puppet masters who secretly control the media, the economy, and powerful governments. This idea was expanded under Hitler. The German Nazis proclaimed that there was a global Jewish threat, and then committed genocide during World War Two.

Today, the essence of the same anti-Semitic conspiracy is obvious in the Great Replacement Conspiracy Theory: an untrue narrative adopted by the American white nationalist movement, which falsely accuses Jews of working to increase the number of non-white people who immigrate to the United States. Those who promote this false claim believe Jews secretly control policies that allow non-white immigrants into the US as part of a Jewish plan to outnumber and ultimately destroy the white race. Promoters of this racist conspiracy are commonplace in the Republican Party, far-right extremist groups, including neo-Nazis and white nationalists.

Divide and Rule is the Oldest Tool,

Unite and Resist Shows We’re No Fools

6/27/26

Nayvin Gordon writes about politics and health, and his articles have appeared in The Mercury News, Counterpunch, Z Magazine, Countercurrents, Scoop Independent News, Anderson Valley Advertiser, Socialist Viewpoint, Multiracial Unity Blog, Scientific American, The Oakland Tribune, The Journal of Family Practice, American Family Physician, LA Progressive, and Dissident Voice. He may be reached at gordonnayvin@yahoo.com