"Immigrants Welcome Here" Sounds Nice But Is Not. Here's Why.
It's how liberal leaders prevent people from demanding, "Stop forcing people to illegally immigrate and stop treating them like dirt when they do."
If the public debate about illegal immigrants were PROPERLY and TRUTHFULLY framed then the two sides of the debate would be these:
Side #1. Keep forcing millions of poor people south of our border and in Haiti to have to illegally immigrate to the United States just in order to survive, and keep deporting a relatively small number of them in order to make these immigrants be super-cheap labor too fearful of deportation to wage strikes for higher pay and better working conditions.
Side #2. Stop forcing millions of poor people south of our border and in Haiti to have to illegally immigrate to the United States just in order to survive, and stop deporting a relatively small number of them in order to make these immigrants be super-cheap labor too fearful of deportation to wage strikes for higher pay and better working conditions.
But our billionaire ruling class, which for decades has been forcing millions of poor people to illegally immigrate (as I prove in detail here), do not want the debate framed this way because if it were then virtually all of the have-nots (including the MAGA ones) would support Side #2 and be furious at the billionaires.
Instead, our billionaire ruling class wants the debate to be framed with two sides the following way, so that about half the have-nots will be on one side and half on the other side with each viewing the other as their despicable enemy:
Side #1. Deport the illegal immigrants because a) they are bad people—freeloaders—who are breaking the law (like people who cut in line) to enjoy the higher standard of living American workers have created, instead of doing the work to make their own countries better, and because b) they are making life worse for working class Americans by driving down wages and keeping working conditions terrible, and by diverting local tax money to pay for things that benefit them instead of things that Americans deserve and want to have.
Side #2. Do not deport the illegal immigrants because that’s just not nice and is often cruel. Furthermore, immigrants make America great and diversity makes us stronger so we should welcome the immigrants.
Our billionaire class has two wings that work in tandem with each other for the same goal of pitting the have-nots against each other. The liberal wing includes the Democratic Party and MoveOn and the liberal media such as NPR. The conservative wing features Trump and the MAGA leaders and the conservative media such as FOX NEWS.
Clearly, the liberal wing is doing the heavy lifting to ensure that the debate is framed the wrong and un-truthful way that the billionaire class wants it framed.
Here are signs promoted by the Democratic Party’s MoveOn organization:
These kinds of signs are, for obvious reasons, taken up (without realizing the divide-and-rule trap they fall into by doing so) by the people who oppose the deportation of illegal immigrants in the United States. The liberal wing of the ruling class WANTS such anti-deportation people to display these kinds of signs. Here’s why.
The ruling class knows that about half of America’s have-nots understand that the huge wave of millions of illegal1 immigrants harms them, for the reasons spelled out in this footnote2, and therefore they support the deportations. The ruling class knows that when those opposed to the deportations display signs saying things such as “Immigrants make America Great” or “Immigrants Welcome Here,” then the have-nots who support deportation will view those people as their enemy. There will be divide-and-rule. That is why the Democratic Party promotes such signs; it is in cahoots with the Trump administration to use deportations for a divide-and-rule scheme.
The divide-and-rule scheme, however, would fail if those opposed to the deportation had very different kinds of signs with this theme: “STOP FORCING MILLIONS OF POOR PEOPLE SOUTH OF THE BORDER & IN HAITI TO HAVE TO ILLEGALLY IMMIGRATE JUST IN ORDER TO SURVIVE, AND STOP TREATING THEM LIKE DIRT WHEN THEY DO SO.”
This egalitarian3 theme (advanced with the facts that explain how the illegal immigrants are indeed forced by the U.S. billionaire class to illegally immigrate just in order to survive) would not anger the have-nots who support the deportations because this theme ALSO aims to stop the wave of illegal immigrants. It doesn’t advocate having even more immigrants, as the liberal signs suggest (on the grounds that “Immigrants Make America Great.”)
The egalitarian theme would thus elicit a positive response from those who support the deportations; it would elicit interest in learning the currently censored fact about how U.S. billionaires force the immigrants to immigrate; it would elicit sympathy for the immigrants; it would elicit an understanding that the illegal immigrants are NOT freeloaders who just decided one day to “cut in line” and break the immigration laws in order to enjoy the higher standard of living in the United States that American workers have created instead of doing the work, themselves, to improve their own country; it would elicit the understanding that it is wrong to treat these poor people like dirt and hence wrong to deport them.
The egalitarian theme would KILL the divide-and-rule scheme. And THAT is why the liberal wing of the ruling class makes sure that the anti-deportation have-nots never even hear about that theme, and are kept busy making signs that HELP the divide-and-rule scheme work.
You can do something to defeat this divide-and-rule scheme. Here’s how. Here’s another way.
Your call.
By the way, it isn’t just illegal immigrants that is the issue. In Europe there are millions of LEGAL immigrants that the ruling class uses for divide-and-rule, as I have written about here.
Here is why about half of the have-nots support the deportation of all illegal immigrants including those whose only crime was illegally immigrating and nothing else. The reason is this. The high-powered propagandists have persuaded the general public that the reason there is a massive wave of illegal immigrants is because the following view of the illegal immigrants is true:
The illegal immigrants see that we have a good country to live in here in the USA and they live in a country that’s a bad one to live in, and so instead of working to make their own country good they want to just move to and live in the United States and enjoy the fruits of all the labor of Americans that has made our country so good to live in.
In other words, the illegal immigrants want to enjoy the fruits of others’ labor without contributing themselves.
The illegal immigrants are thus essentially freeloaders.
The illegal immigrants, by entering the United States illegally instead of going through the steps to enter legally, are like people who cut in line. They are people who say, “The rules don’t apply to me.”
The illegal immigrants have “anchor babies” to game the system. It’s fraud. Birthright citizenship was meant for babies born to parents who are in the United States legally, not illegally.
The illegal immigrants are just plain bad people even if they don’t break any other law than the immigration law.
And on top of everything else, the illegal immigrants drive down American citizens’ wages and force municipalities to spend scarce money on their needs instead of those of American citizens as described below:
The huge wave of illegal immigrants does in fact harm American working class people cruelly. It does this in two main ways.
First, it forces municipalities to divert tax money from things that citizens need or very understandably want (such as hospitals that are adequately staffed and recreational facilities and vital city utility services) to taking care of the influx of illegal immigrants.
There is a huge added burden on U.S. taxpayers caused by the wave of illegal immigrants, discussed in detail here:
Second of all, because illegal immigrants fear deportation if they do anything to fight for higher wages and better working conditions, they typically provide extremely cheap labor to American employers, thereby forcing American citizen workers to have to compete with this cheap labor and suffer the cruelty of working for very low pay with bad working conditions or not having a job at all in the given industry. Anger at this is not bigotry.
The Myth That It is “Bigotry” When American Citizen Workers Express Anger at Being Forced to Compete Against Lower-Paid Illegal Immigrants
To those who refer to American citizen workers who oppose illegal immigration as “bigots,” one might ask: Who are you referring to as “bigots”?
One might ask this question because the ruling class wrongly portrays working class opposition to illegal immigration as just bigotry. While there are no doubt some working class American citizens who are bigoted against illegal immigrants, this is not the realistic way to understand opposition to illegal immigration. Here’s why.
To start with, Cesar Chavez--the famous organizer of a farm workers union whose members were mainly Hispanic--opposed illegal immigration. Read about this in an ABC NEWS article that reports:
For a significant period of his storied career as a labor organizer, Cesar Chavez opposed illegal immigration.
He encouraged union members to join “wet lines” along the Arizona-Mexico border to prevent undocumented immigrants from crossing into the U.S. He accused immigration agents at the border of letting in undocumented immigrants to undermine the labor efforts of Latino farmworkers.
If anybody was NOT bigoted against illegal immigrants from Mexico, it was Cesar Chavez! Chavez’s opposition to this illegal immigration had absolutely nothing to do with bigotry; it was opposition to the employers bringing in strike-breakers.
The fact is that there are about 1.1 million illegal immigrants working in construction jobs in the U.S. Read this article about how the residential construction industry in Massachusetts, for example, is based on illegal immigrants--paying them much less than would be paid to American citizen construction workers and forcing the citizen workers to compete for jobs against the lower paid illegal immigrant workers. Citizen construction workers have every right to be angry at this attack on their livelihood.
The point is that the ruling class does in fact use illegal immigrant workers to lower the wages of citizen workers, and not just agricultural workers, and it is not bigotry for citizen workers to express anger at having their wages lowered this way.
The other point on this topic is that the sensible response of citizen workers to illegal immigration is to join with illegal workers in fighting against the ruling class’s practice (both political parties, for many decades) of doing things in Latin and Central America to FORCE people there to have to illegally immigrate to the United States just to survive. Thus Cesar Chavez responded to the problem wrongly. He should have required the illegal immigrants to join the farmworkers union, and only opposed their entry into the United States if they refused to join it.
It’s an egalitarian theme because it comes from understanding that the vast majority of have-nots have positive egalitarian values and aims and only support bad policies because they believe lies that make it seem that those policies advance egalitarian values and aims. It’s an egalitarian theme because it refutes such a lie (the lie that the illegal immigrants are not forced by the U.S. billionaire class to illegally immigrate in order to survive.)