Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

If the public debate about illegal immigrants were PROPERLY and TRUTHFULLY framed then the two sides of the debate would be these:

Side #1. Keep forcing millions of poor people south of our border and in Haiti to have to illegally immigrate to the United States just in order to survive, and keep deporting a relatively small number of them in order to make these immigrants be super-cheap labor too fearful of deportation to wage strikes for higher pay and better working conditions.

Side #2. Stop forcing millions of poor people south of our border and in Haiti to have to illegally immigrate to the United States just in order to survive, and stop deporting a relatively small number of them in order to make these immigrants be super-cheap labor too fearful of deportation to wage strikes for higher pay and better working conditions.

But our billionaire ruling class, which for decades has been forcing millions of poor people to illegally immigrate (as I prove in detail here), do not want the debate framed this way because if it were then virtually all of the have-nots (including the MAGA ones) would support Side #2 and be furious at the billionaires.

Instead, our billionaire ruling class wants the debate to be framed with two sides the following way, so that about half the have-nots will be on one side and half on the other side with each viewing the other as their despicable enemy:

Side #1. Deport the illegal immigrants because a) they are bad people—freeloaders—who are breaking the law (like people who cut in line) to enjoy the higher standard of living American workers have created, instead of doing the work to make their own countries better, and because b) they are making life worse for working class Americans by driving down wages and keeping working conditions terrible, and by diverting local tax money to pay for things that benefit them instead of things that Americans deserve and want to have.

Side #2. Do not deport the illegal immigrants because that’s just not nice and is often cruel. Furthermore, immigrants make America great and diversity makes us stronger so we should welcome the immigrants.

Our billionaire class has two wings that work in tandem with each other for the same goal of pitting the have-nots against each other. The liberal wing includes the Democratic Party and MoveOn and the liberal media such as NPR. The conservative wing features Trump and the MAGA leaders and the conservative media such as FOX NEWS.

Clearly, the liberal wing is doing the heavy lifting to ensure that the debate is framed the wrong and un-truthful way that the billionaire class wants it framed.

Here are signs promoted by the Democratic Party’s MoveOn organization:

These kinds of signs are, for obvious reasons, taken up (without realizing the divide-and-rule trap they fall into by doing so) by the people who oppose the deportation of illegal immigrants in the United States. The liberal wing of the ruling class WANTS such anti-deportation people to display these kinds of signs. Here’s why.

The ruling class knows that about half of America’s have-nots understand that the huge wave of millions of illegal immigrants harms them, for the reasons spelled out in this footnote, and therefore they support the deportations. The ruling class knows that when those opposed to the deportations display signs saying things such as “Immigrants make America Great” or “Immigrants Welcome Here,” then the have-nots who support deportation will view those people as their enemy. There will be divide-and-rule. That is why the Democratic Party promotes such signs; it is in cahoots with the Trump administration to use deportations for a divide-and-rule scheme.

The divide-and-rule scheme, however, would fail if those opposed to the deportation had very different kinds of signs with this theme: “STOP FORCING MILLIONS OF POOR PEOPLE SOUTH OF THE BORDER & IN HAITI TO HAVE TO ILLEGALLY IMMIGRATE JUST IN ORDER TO SURVIVE, AND STOP TREATING THEM LIKE DIRT WHEN THEY DO SO.”

This egalitarian theme (advanced with the facts that explain how the illegal immigrants are indeed forced by the U.S. billionaire class to illegally immigrate just in order to survive) would not anger the have-nots who support the deportations because this theme ALSO aims to stop the wave of illegal immigrants. It doesn’t advocate having even more immigrants, as the liberal signs suggest (on the grounds that “Immigrants Make America Great.”)

The egalitarian theme would thus elicit a positive response from those who support the deportations; it would elicit interest in learning the currently censored fact about how U.S. billionaires force the immigrants to immigrate; it would elicit sympathy for the immigrants; it would elicit an understanding that the illegal immigrants are NOT freeloaders who just decided one day to “cut in line” and break the immigration laws in order to enjoy the higher standard of living in the United States that American workers have created instead of doing the work, themselves, to improve their own country; it would elicit the understanding that it is wrong to treat these poor people like dirt and hence wrong to deport them.

The egalitarian theme would KILL the divide-and-rule scheme. And THAT is why the liberal wing of the ruling class makes sure that the anti-deportation have-nots never even hear about that theme, and are kept busy making signs that HELP the divide-and-rule scheme work.

You can do something to defeat this divide-and-rule scheme. Here’s how. Here’s another way.

Your call.