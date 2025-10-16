Share

If all of a sudden most people believed that all of the ‘conspiracy theories’* were true, then the rich would remain in power and they would continue treating the have-nots like dirt.

How come?

Because the have-nots would STILL feel hopeless about the possibility of removing the rich from power, even if they had now more reason for wishing that would happen.

The have-nots would still believe that even though they personally would love to remove the rich from power, that alas hardly anybody else felt the same way. The rich make this happen in the way I discuss here and it would continue to happen.

The have-nots would still believe that the “other half” of the population was their enemy and hence that it was impossible to have the amount of solidarity of ALL the have-nots that is required to remove the rich from power. The rich make this happen in the way I discuss here and here and it would continue to happen.

The have-nots would not have any more of the confidence and hopefulness that is required to remove the rich from power (as I discuss here) after believing in the ‘conspiracy theories’ than before they believed them.

To those activists who are focused exclusively on trying to persuade people to believe this or that ‘conspiracy theory,’ I say: What exactly do you hope to accomplish?

Do you think that when people believe this or that ‘conspiracy theory’ they will then rise up and remove the rich from power? If so, you don’t understand how the rich stay in power. The rich don’t stay in power by making people like having the rich in power. (Most people presently hate having the rich in power.) The rich stay in power by making people think it is impossible to remove the rich from power.

Yes, it is true that if you persuade lots of people that this or that ‘conspiracy theory’ is true, then it may cause some people who previously did not want to remove the rich from power to change their mind and want to remove the rich from power. But this will be a small number compared to the hundreds of millions who already would love to remove the rich from power.

And yes, it is true that if people come to believe in the truth of this or that ‘conspiracy theory’ then they may be even more angry at the rich and want even more to remove them from power.

But lack of anger at the rich, and lack of wanting to remove the rich from power, is not the reason the rich remain in power. It is the hopelessness of people regarding the possibility of removing the rich from power that keeps the rich in power. When people learn that this or that ‘conspiracy theory’ is true, they do not become more hopeful about the possibility of removing the rich from power, just more angry that the rich are in power.

I suggest you focus on doing things that will cause people to replace their hopelessness with hopefulness about the possibility of removing the rich from power. If, that is, you want to remove the rich from power. That is what you want, right? I assume it’s what you want because you surely know that as long as the rich remain in power they will be doing the horrible kinds of things that are known as ‘conspiracy theories.’

* I use the phrase ‘conspiracy theory’ simply because everybody knows what I mean by that phrase, and I place it in quote marks to acknowledge that the phrase unfairly characterizes well-founded suspicions of wrong-doing by powerful people (possibly in the government) as beliefs that only a crazy person (a “conspiracy theorist”) would hold, as the phrase was first employed for this purpose by the CIA to stigmatize as crazy all the good people who pointed out that the official story of the JFK assassination didn’t hold water.