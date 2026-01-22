Imagine, If You Will, An Egalitarian Anti-ICE Movement
This is what the liberal so-called "anti-ICE" wing of the ruling class works hard to prevent, and what the entire ruling class fears.
Both of these men are billionaires and both of them are enemies of the anti-ICE movement.
Imagine, if you will, that all of the people currently protesting and demonstrating against ICE and trying to physically interfere with ICE deportations did things like this instead:
Plastered the communities (especially where there is lots of support for ICE1 for the reason spelled out in footnote #3 below) with posters like these explaining the truth about why there are so many illegal immigrants:
The QR code above links to the article here.
Demanded air time on radio stations and prominent space in newspapers to tell the public the truth about why there are so many illegal immigrants, as well as the fact that illegal immigrants are statistically less criminal than American citizens.
Demonstrated against and massively and militantly picketed radio stations and newspapers that refuse to grant the above demand.
Organized ‘town hall’ meetings (even if hosted at first just by local libraries or churches) to discuss the illegal immigration issue, with—for once!—the truth about why there are so many illegal immigrants un-censored.
Conduct massive resistance to the deportations with things such as a general strike WHEN THERE IS SUFFICIENT PUBLIC SUPPORT FOR ENDING THE DEPORTATIONS, so that such actions can truly succeed.
The result would be that the have-nots (about half the population!) who support the ICE deportations of illegal immigrants would CHANGE THEIR MIND and be SYMPATHETIC TO THE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS and FURIOUS AT THE BILLIONAIRES who have forced them to illegally immigrate in huge numbers causing real pain and suffering to ordinary Americans.2
With the resultant support of 90% or more of the American public, THEN massive actions in the street to block ICE really could stop ICE. Until we have such support, however, such street actions are futile and merely help the ruling class implement its divide-and-rule strategy of getting half the have-nots to fight the other half over being pro- or anti- ICE. The liberal wing of the ruling class censors the truth about why there are so many illegal immigrants precisely to ensure that the divide-and-rule strategy will work as planned. Read about this here.
Why do I call this an egalitarian anti-ICE movement?
What I advocate above is egalitarian for this reason. Only egalitarians advocate doing this kind of activism. Here’s why. Only egalitarians, in contrast to non-egalitarians (including Marxists and progressives, etc.) understand that the vast majority of ordinary people have egalitarian values and aspirations and only support bad ruling class policies when they believe lies (spread by the ruling class) that make them think that the morally right thing to do—the egalitarian thing to do—is to support a particular ruling class policy. Read this footnote, for example, about why good people support ICE.3
Egalitarians, in contrast to non-egalitarians, understand that the most important thing to do in order to defeat any ruling class policy is persuasively to refute the lie that causes good people to support that policy. Non-egalitarians just don’t understand this, and that is why they don’t aim even to identify the lie in question, never mind persuasively refute it. Non-egalitarians don’t think in terms of winning the support of those who disagree with them. They think only in terms of denouncing those who disagree with them. They think simply in terms of (futilely) trying to physically stop a ruling class policy, while ignoring the fact that the policy has the support of a sufficient number of people to enable the ruling class to implement it regardless of even militant physical opposition from those who oppose it.
Because non-egalitarians think this way they do not even NOTICE that their leaders avoid like the plague ever even hinting at the truth about why there are so many illegal immigrants, and they don’t understand that this means their leaders are not really trying to stop the ICE deportations but only pretending to have that goal.
A substantial proportion of Americans support the cruel ICE deportations, without which support the ICE deportations would not be able to continue. A poll conducted January 7, 2026—the day ICE killed Renee Good that morning—shows only 52% disapproval of ICE; it would be more like 95% disapproval if people knew the truth I discuss in Fact #3 below!
An earlier poll shows this:
“As the Trump administration escalates its immigration enforcement efforts, 53% of Americans say it is doing “too much” when it comes to deporting immigrants who are living in the United States illegally. That share is up from 44% in March.” [Pew Research Center poll, December 15, 2025]
The huge wave of illegal immigrants does in fact harm American working class people cruelly. It does this in two main ways.
First, it forces municipalities to divert tax money from things that citizens need or very understandably want (such as hospitals that are adequately staffed and recreational facilities and vital city utility services) to taking care of the influx of illegal immigrants.
There is a huge added burden on U.S. taxpayers caused by the wave of illegal immigrants, discussed in detail here:
Second of all, because illegal immigrants fear deportation if they do anything to fight for higher wages and better working conditions, they typically provide extremely cheap labor to American employers, thereby forcing American citizen workers to have to compete with this cheap labor and suffer the cruelty of working for very low pay with bad working conditions or not having a job at all in the given industry. Anger at this is not bigotry.
The Myth That It is “Bigotry” When American Citizen Workers Express Anger at Being Forced to Compete Against Lower-Paid Illegal Immigrants
To those who refer to American citizen workers who oppose illegal immigration as “bigots,” one might ask: Who are you referring to as “bigots”?
One might ask this question because the ruling class wrongly portrays working class opposition to illegal immigration as just bigotry. While there are no doubt some working class American citizens who are bigoted against illegal immigrants, this is not the realistic way to understand opposition to illegal immigration. Here’s why.
To start with, Cesar Chavez--the famous organizer of a farm workers union whose members were mainly Hispanic--opposed illegal immigration. Read about this in an ABC NEWS article that reports:
For a significant period of his storied career as a labor organizer, Cesar Chavez opposed illegal immigration.
He encouraged union members to join “wet lines” along the Arizona-Mexico border to prevent undocumented immigrants from crossing into the U.S. He accused immigration agents at the border of letting in undocumented immigrants to undermine the labor efforts of Latino farmworkers.
If anybody was NOT bigoted against illegal immigrants from Mexico, it was Cesar Chavez! Chavez’s opposition to this illegal immigration had absolutely nothing to do with bigotry; it was opposition to the employers bringing in strike-breakers.
The fact is that there are about 1.1 million illegal immigrants working in construction jobs in the U.S. Read this article about how the residential construction industry in Massachusetts, for example, is based on illegal immigrants--paying them much less than would be paid to American citizen construction workers and forcing the citizen workers to compete for jobs against the lower paid illegal immigrant workers. Citizen construction workers have every right to be angry at this attack on their livelihood.
The point is that the ruling class does in fact use illegal immigrant workers to lower the wages of citizen workers, and not just agricultural workers, and it is not bigotry for citizen workers to express anger at having their wages lowered this way.
The other point on this topic is that the sensible response of citizen workers to illegal immigration is to join with illegal workers in fighting against the ruling class’s practice (both political parties, for many decades) of doing things in Latin and Central America to FORCE people there to have to illegally immigrate to the United States just to survive. Thus Cesar Chavez responded to the problem wrongly. He should have required the illegal immigrants to join the farmworkers union, and only opposed their entry into the United States if they refused to join it.
Here is why about half of the have-nots support the deportation of all illegal immigrants including those whose only crime was illegally immigrating and nothing else. The reason is this. The high-powered propagandists have persuaded the general public that the reason there is a massive wave of illegal immigrants is because the following view of the illegal immigrants is true:
The illegal immigrants see that we have a good country to live in here in the USA and they live in a country that’s a bad one to live in, and so instead of working to make their own country good they want to just move to and live in the United States and enjoy the fruits of all the labor of Americans that has made our country so good to live in.
In other words, the illegal immigrants want to enjoy the fruits of others’ labor without contributing themselves.
The illegal immigrants are thus essentially freeloaders.
The illegal immigrants, by entering the United States illegally instead of going through the steps to enter legally, are like people who cut in line. They are people who say, “The rules don’t apply to me.”
The illegal immigrants have “anchor babies” to game the system. It’s fraud. Birthright citizenship was meant for babies born to parents who are in the United States legally, not illegally.
The illegal immigrants are just plain bad people even if they don’t break any other law than the immigration law.
And on top of everything else, the illegal immigrants drive down American citizens’ wages and force municipalities to spend scarce money on their needs instead of those of American citizens.
