Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Both of these men are billionaires and both of them are enemies of the anti-ICE movement.

Imagine, if you will, that all of the people currently protesting and demonstrating against ICE and trying to physically interfere with ICE deportations did things like this instead:

Plastered the communities (especially where there is lots of support for ICE for the reason spelled out in footnote #3 below) with posters like these explaining the truth about why there are so many illegal immigrants: The QR code above links to the article here.

Demanded air time on radio stations and prominent space in newspapers to tell the public the truth about why there are so many illegal immigrants, as well as the fact that illegal immigrants are statistically less criminal than American citizens.

Demonstrated against and massively and militantly picketed radio stations and newspapers that refuse to grant the above demand.

Organized ‘town hall’ meetings (even if hosted at first just by local libraries or churches) to discuss the illegal immigration issue, with—for once!—the truth about why there are so many illegal immigrants un-censored.

Conduct massive resistance to the deportations with things such as a general strike WHEN THERE IS SUFFICIENT PUBLIC SUPPORT FOR ENDING THE DEPORTATIONS, so that such actions can truly succeed.

The result would be that the have-nots (about half the population!) who support the ICE deportations of illegal immigrants would CHANGE THEIR MIND and be SYMPATHETIC TO THE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS and FURIOUS AT THE BILLIONAIRES who have forced them to illegally immigrate in huge numbers causing real pain and suffering to ordinary Americans.

With the resultant support of 90% or more of the American public, THEN massive actions in the street to block ICE really could stop ICE. Until we have such support, however, such street actions are futile and merely help the ruling class implement its divide-and-rule strategy of getting half the have-nots to fight the other half over being pro- or anti- ICE. The liberal wing of the ruling class censors the truth about why there are so many illegal immigrants precisely to ensure that the divide-and-rule strategy will work as planned. Read about this here.

Why do I call this an egalitarian anti-ICE movement?

What I advocate above is egalitarian for this reason. Only egalitarians advocate doing this kind of activism. Here’s why. Only egalitarians, in contrast to non-egalitarians (including Marxists and progressives, etc.) understand that the vast majority of ordinary people have egalitarian values and aspirations and only support bad ruling class policies when they believe lies (spread by the ruling class) that make them think that the morally right thing to do—the egalitarian thing to do—is to support a particular ruling class policy. Read this footnote, for example, about why good people support ICE.

Egalitarians, in contrast to non-egalitarians, understand that the most important thing to do in order to defeat any ruling class policy is persuasively to refute the lie that causes good people to support that policy. Non-egalitarians just don’t understand this, and that is why they don’t aim even to identify the lie in question, never mind persuasively refute it. Non-egalitarians don’t think in terms of winning the support of those who disagree with them. They think only in terms of denouncing those who disagree with them. They think simply in terms of (futilely) trying to physically stop a ruling class policy, while ignoring the fact that the policy has the support of a sufficient number of people to enable the ruling class to implement it regardless of even militant physical opposition from those who oppose it.

Because non-egalitarians think this way they do not even NOTICE that their leaders avoid like the plague ever even hinting at the truth about why there are so many illegal immigrants, and they don’t understand that this means their leaders are not really trying to stop the ICE deportations but only pretending to have that goal.