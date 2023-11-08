Share

These anti-Zionists are being falsely but unfortunately successfully accused of being antisemitic for the “crime” of expressing anger at, instead of support for, Zionist violence against Palestinians. Imagine what would happen if, contrary to the terrible leadership of current anti-Zionism leaders, these anti-Zionists issued statements saying this:

“It is antisemitic NOT to oppose Zionism. Why? Because Israel’s government is using extreme oppression of Palestinians FOR AN ANTISEMITIC PURPOSE. The purpose is to make Palestinians so angry at Israel that they are a bogeyman enemy that the ruling billionaire class of Israel uses to frighten ordinary Israeli Jews into viewing as their protectors the Israeli billionaires who economically oppress them SEVERELY. This is why Israeli working class Jews are living in abject poverty, including Holocaust survivors—something the US media never report on. Israel’s Zionist leaders, from the time of the Holocaust, have had nothing but contempt for ordinary Jews. “During the Holocaust, Israel’s (to be) first Prime Minister, David Ben-Gurion, and other top Zionist leaders opposed any rescue of Jews from the Nazis if it entailed sending the rescued Jews anywhere other than Palestine. Why? Because these top Zionist leaders wanted a Jewish working class of their own to be able to rule over and get rich off of in the new Jewish State in Palestine. In 1938 David Ben-Gurion said: ““If I knew that it would be possible to save all the [Jewish] children in Germany by bringing them over to England and only half of them by transporting them to Eretz Israel, then I opt for the second alternative. For we must take into account not only the lives of these children but also the history of the people of Israel." Israeli rulers have been funding Hamas and working to keep it in power for decades precisely BECAUSE Hamas commits morally unjust terrorist violence against non-noncombatant Israeli Jews. Israel’s rulers NEED Hamas to make the Palestinian bogeyman enemy be maximally frightening to the working class Jews they (Israel’s billionaire ruling class) oppress economically to get rich. “Read all about these facts here (re the Holocaust) and here (oppressing Israeli working class Jews today) and here (re funding Hamas)”

THINK ABOUT WHAT THE EFFECT WOULD BE OF THIS KIND OF ANTI-ZIONISM STATEMENT!

It would put all of the pro-Zionists on the DEFENSIVE. They would be forced to resort to using specious arguments to deny that THEY were antisemitic. The general public—including passionately pro-Israel Jews (as I know from personal experience)!—would join the ANTI-Zionism camp. The Zionists would be forced to deny what are verifiable facts of history and of the present in Israel. The anti-Zionism movement would gain the support of the vast majority of Americans the way the anti-apartheid-in-South-Africa movement did. It would be able to force the U.S. government to reverse its support for Israel the way popular outrage at apartheid in South Africa forced the U.S. government to reverse its support for apartheid there.

So why don’t the leaders of the anti-Zionism movement do this? Good question! I offer some suggested explanations at the end of my “Dear Fellow Anti-Zionist” letter here.