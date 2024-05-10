If You Want to Take the Side of Ordinary Jews, Then You Will OPPOSE the Existence of a Jewish State. Here's Why.
Zionist leaders count on you not understanding this.
First things first.
"Zionist" is not a derogatory word for Jew. If it were such a derogatory word there would not be, for example, the World Zionist Organization. I use the word "Zionist" with its proper meaning in my articles linked to below about Israeli violence against Palestinians. A Zionist is a person who agrees that there must be a Jewish state with a guaranteed large Jewish majority population, with a government that says it is explicitly for "the Jews" rather than for all of its citizens, and with laws like these apartheid laws for this purpose.
Zionists say that if you oppose the existence of a Jewish state, then you are an antisemite. The fact is the opposite, that ordinary Jews are HARMED, not aided, by the existence of a Jewish state.
I prove this in my article, “There Should NOT Be a Jewish State.” When you read this article you will see that it is focused on why, FROM THE POINT OF VIEW OF ORDINARY JEWS, there should not be a Jewish state.
States today (and in the past) are not and have not been “of, by and for” the ordinary people that they (sometimes, at least) claim to be of, by and for. No! States are and have been of, by and for small ruling classes. The United States in reality is of, by and for the very rich, not ordinary Americans. Likewise, Israel, despite calling itself a “Jewish state” and asserting that it is “for the Jewish people and only for them” is actually of, by and for a billionaire ruling class.
The historical fact is that the Zionist leaders who promoted the goal of establishing a Jewish state long before 1948 when Israel was established were the enemies of ordinary Jews. During the Holocaust these leaders opposed efforts to rescue Jews from the Nazis because these rescue plans did not advance the Zionist leaders’ goal of creating a Jewish state in Palestine, something that they wanted, not to make the lives of ordinary Jews safe or better, but because they wanted a state of their own with a working class of their own that they could oppress and get rich off of, exactly as the billionaire rulers of Israel are doing today. Read here the gory details about this betrayal of European Jews by the Zionist leaders during the Holocaust.
And read here about the current reality of the so-called Jewish state of Israel; how the billionaire rulers of Israel are severely oppressing ordinary Israeli Jews nowadays and getting away with it by using the Palestinians as a bogeyman enemy to control the Israeli Jewish working class.
Furthermore read here how the Israeli government has been funding Hamas for decades and working to keep it in power in order to make the Palestinian bogeyman enemy maximally frightening to ordinary Israeli Jews.
When the Zionists accuse people of being antisemitic if they oppose the existence of a Jewish state, they are actually accusing people of being antisemitic if they oppose allowing Jewish billionaires to severely economically oppress and get rich off of ordinary working class Jews.
HELL IS REAL WELCOME TO AMERICA
Netanyahu and his Israeli Regime are ALL SERIAL KILLERS
Biden and his American Regime FEED the SERIAL KILLERS with all the INSTRUMENTS OF KILLING that they NEED
There BOTH MURDERERS AND BOTH WAR CRIMINALS
....................................................................
It's like we're all in one MIGHTY PIT. A Gigantic
Open Air Prison. We can all see the Blue Sky Above but the Walls are TOO High to Escape.
Absolutely NO ONE gets Out of Here ALIVE.
Strangely, the prisoners in here don't realize they're in a Prison at All. They were Born Here and don't understand there's somewhere better to even have a different life.
To confuse matters, along with the prisoners, the prisons guards live here. The prisoners call them their bosses, their managers. Along with their bosses , their bosses -bosses live here... clear to the very TOP BOSS of their Hierarchical Pecking Order System .
None of them do any work here. They don't produce anything or make things any better here. They just live off what the prisoners are forced to make thru their Top Down management system they cleverly devised.
As of late ... The Higher Echelon in the Ivory Towers has gotten word that some agitators from down below have been spreading what the Top Boss likes to call misinformation.
He should know, as he was once called the 'Father of Misinformation ' by his Nemesis ,
a fellow named Jesus Christ.
He's not really worried. This has happened before... And can usually be remedied by
separating the prisoners into different cell blocks and basically stirring up a little trouble by rearranging the messengers truthful contents into a something of a more believable disinformation...or a lie, if you must know the truth .
"And who is this peaky Truthsayer, the High Boss yells to no one in particular. Don't even tell me it's that god damn , John Spritzler again!!!?
It's worst than that sir...I mean your Total Royal Highness......
remarks one of his main top mouthpieces in charge of the Prisons Intercom System.
It's not only him. But now he's got nearly every
young College student seeing you for what you truly are sir!
...............................................................
Down Below....a now Older Version of a once young activist of the 60's Revolution feels somewhat contented ... Pen in hand, he feels that same yearning in his gut that he felt many decades ago...... Something going to happen here... I just feel it......
But he instinctively knows, he has his work cut out for him..
TO BE CONTINUED
Just saying
About half of Jews live in Israel and the overwhelming majority of them support their government. Most of the rest live in the US and most of them support Israel. The average Jew is a Zionist.
https://www.pewresearch.org/religion/2021/05/11/u-s-jews-connections-with-and-attitudes-toward-israel/