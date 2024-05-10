JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Thomas
May 11, 2024

HELL IS REAL WELCOME TO AMERICA

Netanyahu and his Israeli Regime are ALL SERIAL KILLERS

Biden and his American Regime FEED the SERIAL KILLERS with all the INSTRUMENTS OF KILLING that they NEED

There BOTH MURDERERS AND BOTH WAR CRIMINALS

....................................................................

It's like we're all in one MIGHTY PIT. A Gigantic

Open Air Prison. We can all see the Blue Sky Above but the Walls are TOO High to Escape.

Absolutely NO ONE gets Out of Here ALIVE.

Strangely, the prisoners in here don't realize they're in a Prison at All. They were Born Here and don't understand there's somewhere better to even have a different life.

To confuse matters, along with the prisoners, the prisons guards live here. The prisoners call them their bosses, their managers. Along with their bosses , their bosses -bosses live here... clear to the very TOP BOSS of their Hierarchical Pecking Order System .

None of them do any work here. They don't produce anything or make things any better here. They just live off what the prisoners are forced to make thru their Top Down management system they cleverly devised.

As of late ... The Higher Echelon in the Ivory Towers has gotten word that some agitators from down below have been spreading what the Top Boss likes to call misinformation.

He should know, as he was once called the 'Father of Misinformation ' by his Nemesis ,

a fellow named Jesus Christ.

He's not really worried. This has happened before... And can usually be remedied by

separating the prisoners into different cell blocks and basically stirring up a little trouble by rearranging the messengers truthful contents into a something of a more believable disinformation...or a lie, if you must know the truth .

"And who is this peaky Truthsayer, the High Boss yells to no one in particular. Don't even tell me it's that god damn , John Spritzler again!!!?

It's worst than that sir...I mean your Total Royal Highness......

remarks one of his main top mouthpieces in charge of the Prisons Intercom System.

It's not only him. But now he's got nearly every

young College student seeing you for what you truly are sir!

...............................................................

Down Below....a now Older Version of a once young activist of the 60's Revolution feels somewhat contented ... Pen in hand, he feels that same yearning in his gut that he felt many decades ago...... Something going to happen here... I just feel it......

But he instinctively knows, he has his work cut out for him..

TO BE CONTINUED

Just saying

Kaiser Basileus's avatar
Kaiser Basileus
May 11, 2024

About half of Jews live in Israel and the overwhelming majority of them support their government. Most of the rest live in the US and most of them support Israel. The average Jew is a Zionist.

https://www.pewresearch.org/religion/2021/05/11/u-s-jews-connections-with-and-attitudes-toward-israel/

