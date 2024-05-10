Share

First things first.

"Zionist" is not a derogatory word for Jew. If it were such a derogatory word there would not be, for example, the World Zionist Organization. I use the word "Zionist" with its proper meaning in my articles linked to below about Israeli violence against Palestinians. A Zionist is a person who agrees that there must be a Jewish state with a guaranteed large Jewish majority population, with a government that says it is explicitly for "the Jews" rather than for all of its citizens, and with laws like these apartheid laws for this purpose.

Zionists say that if you oppose the existence of a Jewish state, then you are an antisemite. The fact is the opposite, that ordinary Jews are HARMED, not aided, by the existence of a Jewish state.

I prove this in my article, “There Should NOT Be a Jewish State.” When you read this article you will see that it is focused on why, FROM THE POINT OF VIEW OF ORDINARY JEWS, there should not be a Jewish state.

States today (and in the past) are not and have not been “of, by and for” the ordinary people that they (sometimes, at least) claim to be of, by and for. No! States are and have been of, by and for small ruling classes. The United States in reality is of, by and for the very rich, not ordinary Americans. Likewise, Israel, despite calling itself a “Jewish state” and asserting that it is “for the Jewish people and only for them” is actually of, by and for a billionaire ruling class.

The historical fact is that the Zionist leaders who promoted the goal of establishing a Jewish state long before 1948 when Israel was established were the enemies of ordinary Jews. During the Holocaust these leaders opposed efforts to rescue Jews from the Nazis because these rescue plans did not advance the Zionist leaders’ goal of creating a Jewish state in Palestine, something that they wanted, not to make the lives of ordinary Jews safe or better, but because they wanted a state of their own with a working class of their own that they could oppress and get rich off of, exactly as the billionaire rulers of Israel are doing today. Read here the gory details about this betrayal of European Jews by the Zionist leaders during the Holocaust.

And read here about the current reality of the so-called Jewish state of Israel; how the billionaire rulers of Israel are severely oppressing ordinary Israeli Jews nowadays and getting away with it by using the Palestinians as a bogeyman enemy to control the Israeli Jewish working class.

Furthermore read here how the Israeli government has been funding Hamas for decades and working to keep it in power in order to make the Palestinian bogeyman enemy maximally frightening to ordinary Israeli Jews.

When the Zionists accuse people of being antisemitic if they oppose the existence of a Jewish state, they are actually accusing people of being antisemitic if they oppose allowing Jewish billionaires to severely economically oppress and get rich off of ordinary working class Jews.