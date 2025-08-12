Share

If you want to stop the ruling class (the billionaire plutocracy and the politicians and CEOs, and others beholden to it) from doing something terrible, something that particularly angers you, then this is what you need to do.

You need to think, “What will it take to stop it?” You need to be realistic here. Wishful thinking doesn’t cut the mustard. It might feel good to rant about it, but will that be what stops it? Unlikely, right?

For example, ranting against the Israeli genocide and telling people how cruel it is (as if they didn’t already know from even just the mass media by now) doesn’t stop the genocide. It fails because it doesn’t explain the most important fact to the 50% or so of the American public who still support Israel today because they think this is what one must do in order to be on the side of the Jews—the survivors of the horrible Holocaust.

The important fact people don’t know (because it is censored) is that the Israeli violence against Palestinians for seven-plus decades of ethnic cleansing has never been at all for making Israeli Jews safe; on the contrary the purpose, as far as the rich rulers of Israel are concerned, has been to make Palestinians a bogeyman enemy with which to frighten Israeli working class Jews into obedience to the Israeli billionaires who pretend to protect Israelis from Palestinians and thereby get away with severely economically oppressing the Israeli working class to get richer and richer, as I explain and prove with mainstream sources in my article here, and here (about how Israel has funded Hamas for decades and works even today to keep it in power), the content of which is—for obvious reasons—totally suppressed in the mainstream media.

I know from personal experience that when even initially passionately pro-Israel Jews (who aren’t pro-billionaire) learn this truth about the real purpose of Zionist violence, then they do a 180 and become anti-Zionist. The Zionist strategy is to make sure that the people who inevitably are appalled by the cruelty of Zionist violence never learn its purpose, and will thus only be able to denounce its cruelty not be able to persuade the vast majority of Americans to oppose it because many Americans, even knowing that Zionist violence is cruel, believe the lie that it is what’s necessary for the purpose of making Jews safe.

If Americans knew the truth then they—90%, not just the current 50%—would force the U.S. government to stop supporting Israel (the way the U.S. public, once it learned the truth about apartheid in South Africa, forced the U.S. government to do a 180 and switch from supporting to condemning apartheid in South Africa) and the genocide and the entire Zionist ethnic cleansing project would be ended. But this won’t happen if people just rant about how cruel the genocide is. Do you see what I mean now?

Caitlin Johnstone: Please STOP!

Even worse—much worse!—is when Caitlin Johnstone posts stuff such as her recent post titled, “Debating Israel Supporters Is Pointless, Because They Don't Care About Facts Or Morality,” in which she tries to prevent people from building the large anti-Zionism movement that COULD be built. The Zionist leaders LOVE that Caitlin Johnstone writes stuff like this!

If you decide (correctly, if what you’re angry at is a major ruling class project) that it will take LOTS of people demanding it stop, then you need to figure out how to make that happen—realistically.

The first step to getting LOTS of people opposing it is to figure out exactly why the people who support it do support it. This is especially important, obviously, if lots of people do support it. (The ruling class is smart enough to use its mass media and other powers to get lots of people to support whatever big bad thing it intents to do.)

If you don’t know, or don’t care, why lots of people support it, then you will never be able to persuade those people to oppose it. You might think, “Well, those people who support it do so because they’re bad people and they will always be bad people and thus always support it.” OK. But if there are a LOT of such bad people then you need to accept that you will just never be able to stop it. So, wouldn’t it be a good idea to find out for sure whether or not the reason so many people support it is because they’re bad people? Wouldn’t it be wise to see if, just maybe, the reason the people who support it do support it is because they believe, for some reason, that supporting it is the moral thing to do, that it is what one should do if one supports the Golden Rule?

You should work really hard to find out what exactly is the reason people who support it do support it. It may very well be (because most people do in fact support the Golden Rule) that they support it because of a lie they’ve been told that they believe; or because they don’t know a key fact that is censored, and which if they knew it they would join you in opposing the terrible thing the ruling class is doing.

Wouldn’t you feel like a fool if, because you wrongly believed that the only reason people support it is because they are bad people, you never tried to persuade them to oppose it, and consequently never were able to stop it? Do you realize that this is exactly what is going on in the United States today? Here’s what I mean.

In the United States today the population is split almost exactly down the middle over many very controversial and divisive issues such as deportations and CRT and Israel’s genocidal violence against Palestinians in Gaza and DEI. The sad fact is that good people who oppose bad things are acting as if it was impossible to persuade those who disagree with them to agree with them because the reason they disagree is simply (supposedly) that they are, and always will be, bad people.

Good people who oppose bad things don’t do the steps I discuss above. Instead they just do things to express how much they oppose the bad thing that they oppose. They write articles and make posters to display at their demonstrations and so forth in which they say how cruel or how idiotic is the bad thing that they oppose, but they never do what it takes to persuade others to agree with them. They don’t identify and refute the lies that people believe which lead them to think that the morally right thing to do is to support the bad thing. They don’t identify the censored fact, which if known would cause people who support the bad thing to oppose it; and they don’t make it their #1 priority to break the censorship of this fact by shouting the truth from the rooftops. They don’t do the obvious things one would do to actually persuade others to agree with them.

Why don’t good people do the obvious things?

One reason is that they are influenced by anti-working-class elitism that views ordinary people as lacking good values, lacking morality, as only motivated by self-interest, as innately racist or bigoted in some way. Based on this negative—and very wrong!—view of ordinary people, they believe it is impossible to persuade them to oppose the bad thing, so why even try?

Another reason is that they are led by agents of the ruling class who pretend to want to prevent the bad thing but whose real aim is not to prevent the bad thing but instead to make sure that those opposed to it never actually persuade enough other people to oppose it to actually stop it.

Another reason is that they may not be mainly motivated by a desire to stop the bad thing (despite their words to that effect) but rather by a desire to fulfill some personal need by being an activist against the bad thing: activism as personal therapy. Such activism is often how people deal with feelings of guilt. If this is the actual motive, then figuring out how actually to stop the bad thing is very low on their list of priorities.

If what I say here seems hard to believe, please read one or two of these other articles of mine that show it’s true.