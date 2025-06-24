Share

Ceasefires come and go , but the warmongering keeps up no matter what.

I invite you to read this Substack post by Global Geopolitics, and consider what is the most reasonable way for people like you and me—have-nots without any Big $ power—to respond to the frightening near future that it argues—perhaps correctly—confronts us. That article, by the way, was written before Trump’s recent bombing of Iran, which has further increased the chance of a regional war escalating to a world war as allies of Iran come to its defense one way or another.

Here is how I respond to it, assuming the worst-case scenario is true—that the author is correct.

We need to remove the warmongers from power. That’s obvious, right? Read my Substack post published yesterday about how the U.S. ruling billionaire plutocracy is calling the shots now, as ever, to ensure that U.S. foreign policy remains committed to warmongering. As I showed in my recent Substack here, we cannot PERSUADE the warmongers to stop warmongering; we must remove them from power.

So now the question is HOW can we remove the warmongers from power. The question is NOT whether we should try to remove them from power because that would amount to betraying billions of people on the flimsy excuse that we have no guarantee that we can succeed or even a guarantee that we have a decent chance of succeeding. No matter how small the chance of success, there is no moral argument that can be made for not even trying. Right?

Nor can we morally use the fact, that we might not succeed soon enough, as an excuse for not trying. Right?

OK. So HOW can we remove the warmongers from power.

As readers of my Substack know, and as I have reminded people over and over again, I have written “How We CAN Remove the Rich from Power,” which spells out how we CAN do it. And I’ve written “Revolutionary Movement Building 101: This is about the nitty-gritty of doing it,” which tells the reader exactly what he or she can do, even if just a single individual, to help make it happen.

And yet, as I have experienced, very few people want to do what it takes to remove the warmongers from power. It’s not that they don’t WANT to remove the rich from power—they’d LOVE that! It’s that they don’t think it is possible, so “Why bother trying?”

The reason people don’t think it is possible is because they think the number of OTHER people who want to remove the warmongers from power is, alas, just too few to make it possible to build the sufficiently large egalitarian revolutionary movement that it would take to succeed. And as I keep pointing out, this is false; it is a false belief that the ruling class works VERY hard to make us believe in order to keep us paralyzed (with respect to building an egalitarian revolutionary movement) with hopelessness.

Here is what I am currently doing to remove the warmongers from power. You can do it, or the equivalent, too. Why don’t you? If you did this you would discover for yourself without having to take my word for it, even if you don’t currently believe it, that most people ALSO want to remove the warmongers from power (and feel it is hopeless because they think too few OTHER people agree with them.)

Here is what NOT to do

It does not make sense to believe that the way to remove the warmongers from power is simply by telling people (in articles such as the Substack by Global Geopolitics above) that the warmongers are doing HORRIBLE evil things in secret (true though that may be.)

It’s fine and even useful to tell people this truth about the evil things the warmongers are doing. But it is wrong to use that as a SUBSTITUTE for what I advocate (above) doing to remove the warmongers from power.

Here’s why.

People will mobilize to remove the rich from power when these two criteria are met (as I discovered in 1969):

They know they are morally right in wanting to remove the rich from power. They know that they are the VAST MAJORITY in wanting to remove the rich from power.

As you may not believe but which is nonetheless true, the item #1 criterion is already accomplished. But the item #2 criterion is NOT accomplished, no where near being accomplished. Our strategy must be to do whatever we can to accomplish it.

People will NOT mobilize to remove the warmongers from power when the item #2 criterion is not accomplished. This remains the case no matter how many articles people write about HORRIBLE secret evil deeds of the warmongers.

Furthermore, articles about horrible secret evil deeds (a.k.a. ‘conspiracy’ deeds) of the warmongers are just not very effective because they ask the reader to get very emotionally angry about something of which they have no direct personal experience, hence something that they cannot be confident is really true. In contrast, people are ALREADY very emotionally angry at the warmongers (i.e., the billionaire ruling class) because of the everyday routine ways that the rich treat the have-nots like dirt, and about which people have no doubt are true.

If one wants to make sure criterion #1 is robustly satisfied (which seems to be the aim of people such as the author of the Global Geopolitics Substack article), why focus on evil deeds that people cannot know about from personal experience instead of the evil deeds they know all too well about from personal experience? Makes no sense!

Some MAGA leaders are opposing Trump’s warmongering.

The MAGA base, at least about 86% of them as I discovered from first hand experience and wrote about here, would love to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. And they voted for Trump in large measure because he said he was opposed to the warmongering (‘nation building’) of both the old GOP leaders such as the Bush presidents (who invaded Iraq and Afghanistan) and also the Democratic warmongers such as Hillary Clinton who was just itching to nuke Russia with a first strike.

Just before Trump bombed Iran Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene, top MAGA leaders, sharply opposed a U.S. attack on Iran. After the Trump bombing Tucker Carlson seems to have backed down on his opposition. But Marjorie Taylor Greene seems still sharply opposed to Trump’s war on Iran. Here is her post-bombing post on X:

Another top MAGA leaders, Steve Bannon, also seems to have opposed the bombing of Iran. (I have no idea what his position now is.)

The relevance of this is that it reflects the fact that the MAGA rank-and-file oppose the warmongering.

The Democratic Party leaders are divided over whether to praise or condemn Trump’s bombing of Iran. Presumably these politicians are torn between wanting to maintain some support from the voters by opposing the warmongering, versus fear of going against the billionaires to whom they (just like Trump) are beholden. (Tucker Carlson is probably torn for the same reason.)

The fact is that MOST AMERICANS hate the warmongering and only ever have supported it to the extent that they believed the ruling class lies about how it was for the noble cause of protecting innocent people from harm (e.g., the lies about Saddam killing babies in incubators and aiming to kill us with WMD).

We need to give the vast majority who oppose the warmongering the confidence that they are the vast majority in wanting to end the warmongering by removing the warmongers from power. That must be our strategy. I call upon you to develop the zillion good tactics for implementing it.