Thomas
Jun 13, 2024

John,

This is such a clever premise of yours....I absolutely love it.

This is exactly what prompted everyone to STAND as required by the playing of the National Anthem in my last post.

Call it Peer Pressure or some form of mind manipulation .....I completely understood that everyone else was going to step in line and follow the preordained protocol of Standing in honor of the Flag while the music player on.

Even though I was deep in Trump Country ... Rural Pa.... I truly believed these people felt the absolute disgust for this hypocritical

Country that was raping them while taking care of the themselves , the filthy rich.

BUT THEIR I STOOD ALONGSIDE THE REST

OF THE BEATEN AND BATTERED DEPLORABLES

all because this day.... Which was moving along pleasantly.....I was not looking for any 'TROUBLE' to ruin it.

And the DEVIL'S know this about our nature.

They know we will fall in line if not just to save ourselves from coming in contact with their Brand of Evil.

And I assure you Evil would Appear..... Because these kind of incendiary evil forces which force our very Souls to go against our own God Given Nature also ignites the ire of evil in those who feel it is their duty to uphold the sanctity of Evil from being tarnished

And it was in another time that occurred.

Whereas I sat next to a hardened Vietnam Veteran who was slowly dying from the effects of Agent Orange.... and when the mayor of Gettysburg told everyone to rise on their 4 th of July Celebration for the National Anthem....

the beleaguered soldier said to me "Fuck them... I'm Not Getting Up". And THEIR WE SAT in what seemed a massive sea of mindless fish..... Until one turned around and yelled " get the fuck up " as he aggressively pointed at us. Well, the soldier was not even close to looking perturbed, even as others were now turning around to see what all the commotion was about. The soldier than without any emotion took into account this new enemy and in such a confident manner invited him to come over and make him stand up.. It was just at that moment a policeman

arrived on the scene and demanded we both get up. The soldier looked him square in the eye and told him plainly I'm not getting up for this godam flag or country...I've served my time in your fucking wars and got spit on by these people when I returned so Fuck You Too..

The music was ending.... the cop quietly moved off... the crowd dispersed....

Me and the Soldier was left sitting there....

And I'm telling you I have never felt so Proud of anyone than I did for that Soldier that Day

just saying..........

mois78
Jun 14, 2024

The head of the CIA, we will know our job is done when all Americans believed our bullshit.

