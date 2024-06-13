If You Think the Purpose of Government Propaganda Is to Make People Believe It, You're Wrong
And Caitlin Johnstone is wrong about this too
With all due respect for Caitlin Johnstone, I think she is wrong in saying that most people believe the ruling class’s propaganda, as she recently wrote here. Here’s why she is wrong (please follow my links below for the evidence).
Most people think that the purpose of government (i.e., ruling class) propaganda--the stuff we see and hear on the mass media all the time--is intended to make people believe it. NOT SO!
The actual purpose of this propaganda is something very different: to make people believe that EVERYBODY ELSE believes it.
Stop and think carefully about the difference between these two purposes. They are not at all the same!
The basic theme of the propaganda is this:
"The rulers of society--our government and corporate elite--may not be without some faults and may not be saints, but they are nonetheless working as best they can for the benefit and welfare of all of us. They were freely elected by us and so they truly represent us. If they wage a war it is for our safety or to protect innocent people abroad. If they pass an unpopular law it is because it is actually necessary for the common good or to protect some people who need special protection. Our capitalist society may not be ideal and it's unfortunate that in order to remain competitive businesses sometimes have to lay off workers or pay them less than the workers want, but capitalism is far better than any possible alternative."
Guess what? Hardly anybody actually believes this! Go ahead and ask random people if they believe this, and you'll see that they don't. I did that and found that most people are egalitarians. Read here what happened when I asked thousands of random people on the street what they thought about this. Read here the proof that most people want an egalitarian revolution. And read here about how and why the Gallup Poll Co. refused my offer to pay them to find out what most people think about this.
While very few ordinary people agree with the above-described basic theme of the propaganda, when it comes to secondary themes such as the official 9/11 story--a "what actually happened" assertion about things of which ordinary people have no direct experience and must therefore rely entirely on what the authorities tell them the facts are--even here the proportion of people who don't believe the propaganda is far higher than you might think, as I discuss in detail here regarding 9/11.
If, as you watch the TV news anchors lying on and on about something, you think to yourself, "They're telling bald-faced lies; how depressing that most people believe this nonsense," then guess what? YOU have just swallowed, line, hook and sinker, the Big Lie you were intended to believe!
The purpose of the propaganda is to make those who hear it think that they are all alone in wanting an egalitarian revolution, to make them feel so hopeless that they will not even try to build an egalitarian revolutionary movement because they are sure hardly anybody else would join it. The purpose is to make people feel the way these people feel: hopeless because they are only a tiny minority.
Our rulers know that because we humans are a social species, evolved to survive only by social cooperation rather than as lone individuals, that therefore people fear being ostracized from the society in which they live. This means people fear to be perceived as going against the majority. Thus, by using the mass media to make people believe that the majority believes this or that, our rulers make people afraid to let anybody know that they disagree. The result is that practically everybody can think one thing but nobody expresses that view because they believe that everybody else holds the opposite view. Our rulers use the media this way to control us, not by making us believe the lies but by making us think that everybody else believes them.
The reason you don’t hear people saying they want to remove the rich from power is because people are AFRAID of saying that; they fear being viewed by others as crazy or even dangerous if they said it.
Yes, people don’t say they want to remove the rich from power and are never reported saying it in the mass media. But if you conclude from this fact that people don’t want to remove the rich from power, then you have been snookered BIG TIME by the ruling class propaganda!
The ruling class doesn’t persuade people to want this or that; it just ignores what they want:
Want a REAL investigation of the JFK assassination? Fugetaboutit!
Want health care for all? Fugetaboutit!
Want peace, not war, with Russia? Fugetaboutit!
Want a government you can trust? Fugetabouit!
Further reading:
Domination and the Arts of Resistance: Hidden Transcripts, by James C. Scott, is all about this, and is an excellent academically rigorous book that I highly recommend.
John,
This is such a clever premise of yours....I absolutely love it.
This is exactly what prompted everyone to STAND as required by the playing of the National Anthem in my last post.
Call it Peer Pressure or some form of mind manipulation .....I completely understood that everyone else was going to step in line and follow the preordained protocol of Standing in honor of the Flag while the music player on.
Even though I was deep in Trump Country ... Rural Pa.... I truly believed these people felt the absolute disgust for this hypocritical
Country that was raping them while taking care of the themselves , the filthy rich.
BUT THEIR I STOOD ALONGSIDE THE REST
OF THE BEATEN AND BATTERED DEPLORABLES
all because this day.... Which was moving along pleasantly.....I was not looking for any 'TROUBLE' to ruin it.
And the DEVIL'S know this about our nature.
They know we will fall in line if not just to save ourselves from coming in contact with their Brand of Evil.
And I assure you Evil would Appear..... Because these kind of incendiary evil forces which force our very Souls to go against our own God Given Nature also ignites the ire of evil in those who feel it is their duty to uphold the sanctity of Evil from being tarnished
And it was in another time that occurred.
Whereas I sat next to a hardened Vietnam Veteran who was slowly dying from the effects of Agent Orange.... and when the mayor of Gettysburg told everyone to rise on their 4 th of July Celebration for the National Anthem....
the beleaguered soldier said to me "Fuck them... I'm Not Getting Up". And THEIR WE SAT in what seemed a massive sea of mindless fish..... Until one turned around and yelled " get the fuck up " as he aggressively pointed at us. Well, the soldier was not even close to looking perturbed, even as others were now turning around to see what all the commotion was about. The soldier than without any emotion took into account this new enemy and in such a confident manner invited him to come over and make him stand up.. It was just at that moment a policeman
arrived on the scene and demanded we both get up. The soldier looked him square in the eye and told him plainly I'm not getting up for this godam flag or country...I've served my time in your fucking wars and got spit on by these people when I returned so Fuck You Too..
The music was ending.... the cop quietly moved off... the crowd dispersed....
Me and the Soldier was left sitting there....
And I'm telling you I have never felt so Proud of anyone than I did for that Soldier that Day
just saying..........
The head of the CIA, we will know our job is done when all Americans believed our bullshit.