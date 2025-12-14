Share

When it comes to defeating any key policy or warmongering or divide-and-rule scheme of the ruling class—not to mention removing the rich from power, it takes an enormous number of the have-nots to do it.

Don’t fall for the contrary nonsense told to us by the likes of Robert Reich, who recently emailed me and millions of other people this FALSE statement:

According to researchers, “no government has withstood a challenge of 3.5% of their population mobilized against it during a peak event.”1

The ONLY thing that a mere 3.5% of the have-nots can accomplish is to maybe persuade the billionaire class to oppress us in a slightly different manner.

Unfortunately, very few people with anti-establishment aims understand the need to mobilize the great majority of the have-nots for a goal in order to win it, or even believe that it is possible to persuade the great majority of the have-nots to share in common an important positive goal.

The evidence for this includes the following:

Very few people are aiming to figure out how to persuade the have-nots in the United States who support Israel to change their mind and to oppose Zionism. If they were trying to do this they would be widely disseminating the KEY TRUTH about Zionism that I write about here, a truth that, when even passionately pro-Israel Jews (who are not pro-billionaire assholes) learn it causes them to do a 180 and become anti-Zionist. Read here how the rich fund anti-Zionism organizations to make sure that they never express the KEY TRUTH about Zionism and hence never win over the support of most of the American have-nots.

Very few people are aiming to figure out how to persuade the have-nots in the United States who support the cruel ICE deportations to change their mind and oppose those deportations, as they would if they knew the key truth about WHY there are so many illegal immigrants that I explain in my article here and which this poster explains also.

Very few people are aiming to figure out how to persuade the have-nots in the United States who support DEI (and its predecessor, Affirmative Action, in the past) and the teaching of CRT in our public schools that they should not view the have-nots who oppose these things as the racist enemy, which I explain in my article about Affirmative Action here, and about DEI here, and about CRT here.

Instead, most people with a good anti-establishment goal wrongly fall line, hook and sinker for the ruling class’s Big Lie about how the have-nots who disagree with them do so because they are simply bad people, with bad (racist, selfish, transphobic, homophobic, etc. etc.) values that will never change and for which reason they will always be your enemy.

Yes, this is a Big Lie, as I discuss in my article here that I hope you will read if you don’t understand that the ruling class is lying to you about why many have-nots disagree with you.

Why do so many people believe the ruling class’s Big Lie about the have-nots?

Elitism. That is the answer. We are rained down upon with a false elitist view of ordinary people, the view that they are motivated by selfishness (that they “think with their belly”) and that they are (as the Marxists love to say) “brainwashed by capitalism.” The ruling class censors in its mass, and alternative, media any expression of wanting to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. Most people LOVE this idea when they hear it, which is why the rich censor it. The rich fear that people will learn that they are the vast majority in having this aspiration, mot the tiny hopelessly weak minority that the rich want us to think we are. The rich want us to think that everybody else is brainwashed by capitalism and wants to keep the rich in power.

We’re told in a zillion different ways that it is only the few enlightened people—not the great unwashed hoi polloi—who have the good—egalitarian and not selfish—values and aims. Even Karl Marx, in the Communist Manifesto, preaches this elitism with the words, “entire sections of the ruling classes are, by the advance of industry, precipitated into the proletariat...These also supply the proletariat with fresh elements of enlightenment and progress.”

People influenced by the elitist Big Lie about ordinary people are easily persuaded by the ruling class that the best they can do to win a good anti-establishment goal is exclusively to mobilize the people who happen already to agree with them (to demonstrate, etc.) and NOT to bother trying to do what is supposedly impossible: persuade the have-nots who disagree with them to change their mind.

This is why, for example, the people who are opposed to the cruel ICE deportations never try to understand why many have-nots disagree with them and hence never try to PERSUASIVELY address those reasons in order to change the minds of the pro-ICE people. People who are opposed to ICE thus ONLY talk about how the deportations are cruel (which the pro-ICE people already know) and NEVER explain that the basis for pro-ICE people supporting the deportations (read it in the above poster titled “Why Are There So Many Illegal Immigrants”) in spite of their cruelty is FALSE because it is not based on the true reason WHY there are so many illegal immigrants. Changing the minds of the por-ICE people is the LAST thing that these anti-ICE people ever think about. This makes the ruling class VERY HAPPY. In fact, it is the basis of the ruling class divide-and-rule strategy, as I discuss here and here.

This lack of any interest in changing the minds of people who disagree with one is why ICE still has enough public support to get away with its cruel deportations.

This is why Israel still has enough public support in the U.S. to continue having the crucial U.S. government support that it needs to prevail.

This is why DEI and CRT continue to be such effective divide-and-rule issues for the ruling class.

Elitism. Elitism among otherwise well-intentioned activists is what the ruling class COUNTS on to prevail.

It’s time to ditch the elitist notion that the reason many have-nots disagree with you is simply that they are bad people. It’s time to examine carefully the reason(s) have-nots disagree with you (God forbid you just ask them politely) and then carefully investigate if these reasons are (as is usually the case) based on applying positive values to perceived facts. If so, then one needs to investigate if the perceived facts are true or false. If true, then one needs to ask oneself if maybe one is wrong and the have-nots who disagree with one are right. If false, then one needs to figure out how to persuasively demonstrate that the perceived fact(s) is(are) false.

For example, many good people support a bad war because they believe the purpose of the war is to protect innocent people from harm (such as WMD.) In this case one needs to persuasively show that this is false.

For example, many good people support Israel because they believe that Israel is acting to make Israeli Jews safe. This is false and one needs to persuasively show that it is false (as I do here) and not simply (as almost all anti-Zionists unfortunately do) dismiss such good pro-Israel people as the innate, permanent, enemy.

We CAN defeat the ruling class by mobilizing the vast majority of the have-nots against it, but we can only do that if we TRY to do exactly that.

