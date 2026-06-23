JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

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Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
7m

Absolutely, I have never LOVED ANYTHING coming out of this Sack of Sachs Poison Ivy Mouth.

And he is making the rounds as the pied piper of blue washing, greenwashing and the lie of his version and the WEF's version of sustainable "development."

The dumb goy have this creep on and on and on, and alas, we are flooded with his smear, and some of us are vegetarians, not digging his brand of Braunschweiger.

Look at the Capitalist Chalmydians prostations and their laurels for this fraud:

Sachs serves as the Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, where he holds the rank of University Professor, the university’s highest academic rank. Sachs held the position of Director of the Earth Institute at Columbia University from 2002 to 2016. He is President of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, a commissioner of the UN Broadband Commission for Development, and an SDG Advocate for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. From 2001-18, Sachs served as Special Advisor to UN Secretaries-General Kofi Annan (2001-7), Ban Ki-moon (2008-16), and António Guterres (2017-18).

Sachs has authored and edited numerous books, including three New York Times bestsellers: The End of Poverty (2005), Common Wealth: Economics for a Crowded Planet (2008), and The Price of Civilization (2011). Other books include To Move the World: JFK’s Quest for Peace (2013), The Age of Sustainable Development (2015), Building the New American Economy: Smart, Fair & Sustainable (2017), A New Foreign Policy: Beyond American Exceptionalism (2018), and most recently, The Ages of Globalization: Geography, Technology, and Institutions (2020).

Sachs was the co-recipient of the 2015 Blue Planet Prize, the leading global prize for environmental leadership. He was twice named among Time magazine’s 100 most influential world leaders and has received 32 honorary doctorate degrees. The New York Times called Sachs “probably the most important economist in the world,” and Time magazine called Sachs “the world’s best-known economist.” A survey by The Economist ranked Sachs as among the three most influential living economists.

Prior to joining Columbia, Sachs spent over twenty years as a professor at Harvard University, most recently as the Galen L. Stone Professor of International Trade. A native of Detroit, Michigan, Sachs received his B.A., M.A., and Ph.D. degrees at Harvard.

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It's never about us, the Nobodies . . . Shock the Monkey, Sachs of Mitzvah Land.

The Nobodies: Eduardo Galeano

Fleas dream of buying themselves a dog, and nobodies dream of escaping

poverty: that one magical day good luck will suddenly rain down on

them—will rain down in buckets. But good luck doesn’t rain down

yesterday, today, tomorrow, or ever. Good luck doesn’t even fall in a

fine drizzle, no matter how hard the nobodies summon it, even if their

left hand is tickling, or if they begin the new day with their right

foot, or start the new year with a change of brooms.

The nobodies: nobody’s children, owners of nothing. The nobodies: the

no ones, the nobodied, running like rabbits, dying through life,

screwed every which way.

Who are not, but could be.

Who don’t speak languages, but dialects.

Who don’t have religions, but superstitions.

Who don’t create art, but handicrafts.

Who don’t have culture, but folklore.

Who are not human beings, but human resources.

Who do not have faces, but arms.

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Sachs made his name advising post-communist countries like Poland and Russia on transitioning to market economies.

Who do not have names, but numbers.

Who do not appear in the history of the world, but in the police

blotter of the local paper.

The nobodies, who are not worth the bullet that kills them.”

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Ian Bell's avatar
Ian Bell
41m

Very GOOD article! Well done John!

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