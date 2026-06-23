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This wonderful egalitarian woman, like billions of others, aims to remove the rich from power. This is the central fact that Prof. Jeffrey Sachs hides, by never mentioning it. Go here to see 500+ photos of more wonderful egalitarians in my zip code.

Yes, I know, lots of you, my dear readers, love hearing Prof. Jeffrey Sachs condemn and analyze the U.S./Israel war on Iran. You love that the professor paints the U.S. government as stupid and driven by the desire to control the whole world. And if this is your take on the professor, then guess what? You’ve been snookered by ruling class propaganda.

Here is a typical talk by Jeffrey Sachs.

Click here to see Sachs explain that U.S. warmongering is caused by the extreme personal immaturity of Donald Trump and the problem might be solved if the other big world leaders told him to start acting like a grown up.

When Sachs discusses why the U.S. government wages wars he paints a picture of the world in which the rulers of nations are the only actors on the world stage, and in which these rulers are only motivated by the aim of gaining dominance over the other rulers. So according to Sachs, the aim of the U.S. government is to dominate the entire world, and this explains what it is doing against Iran and China and so on.

The only time Sachs even mentions the have-nots of the world, just briefly and barely, is when he says that ordinary Americans suffer economically from the “security state’s” war-making. In Sachs’s picture, the have-nots are merely passive bystanders who may just incidentally suffer “collateral damage” from the fighting between the “real actors” on the stage—the ruling classes.

Prof. Sachs covers up the KEY truth

The key truth that Prof. Sachs covers up is this.

The greatest fear of all the oppressive rulers of the world’s nations is the fear of being overthrown by their own have-nots. And the chief strategy of these oppressive rulers for staying in power is to keep their nation at war against a bogeyman enemy in order to be able to control their own have-nots, specifically to be able to accuse them of being un-patriotic—even traitorous—whenever they fail to obey their oppressive rulers. This is how oppressive ruling classes have been controlling their own have-nots for millennia all over the world as I discuss in detail here.

The way that oppressive national rulers, such as the billionaire class that rules the United States, keep their nation at war is by creating some kind of over-arching narrative that will motivate the war or wars. For U.S. billionaires this narrative is the notion that in order for the United States to be secure (meaning, as they never say out loud, good for the rich) it must dominate the entire world. For Israeli rulers (as I show here), the narrative is that Israeli Jews cannot be safe unless they have a “Jewish state” with a population guaranteed to be at least 80% Jewish by means of violent ethnic cleansing of the native Palestinian population. Go here to read about the many different pretexts for wars that American rulers have been using for centuries.

For the oppressive national rulers these narratives are merely a pretext for warmongering; the actual motive is to control, dominate and exploit their own have-nots by maintaining a war mentality so that disobedience can be denounced as disloyalty and punished as treason. The pretext narrative is important as a means of providing a coherent objective for all the various parts of the government and corporate structure, and for enlisting the enthusiastic support of people such as military generals and corporate CEOs as well as some parts of the general public.

World War II, as I show in great detail in my book online here (and at Amazon) was a war that the Allies and Germany and Japan (their rulers, that is) waged primarily to control their own increasingly revolutionary working classes. Defeating “the enemy” was always only a secondary objective, and it was always sacrificed to the first objective when necessary.

All of this is what Prof. Sachs covers up by absolutely never even hinting at it.

The oppressive ruling classes want us, the have-nots of the world, never to grasp the fact that we are the huge and (to the oppressive rulers) FRIGHTENING enemy that aims to remove them from power, to control which enemy the rulers are forced to wage wars, even wars that may destroy much of their property and result in some upper class people being killed.

The ruling classes fear that if we, the have-nots of the world, gain confidence in our own huge numbers (i.e., that we have the same egalitarian revolutionary aims no matter what nation we live in) and confidence in our power (i.e., that we are so potentially powerful that our rulers are forced to wage wars to control us) then they (the rulers) will be removed from power by egalitarian revolutions.

None of this does Prof. Sachs even hint at!

The reason Prof. Sachs covers up this KEY truth—the truth about CLASS CONFLICT—is because, as much as he may disagree (or pretend to disagree) with the particular tactics that America’s current rulers are employing, he nonetheless considers himself to be a part of the ruling elite in the United States, and he fears an egalitarian revolution just as much as do the American leaders he denounces as stupid.

Don’t be snookered by Prof. Jeffrey Sachs!