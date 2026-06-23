If You Love Prof. Jeffrey Sachs's Condemnation & Analysis of U.S. Warmongering, then You Have Fallen for Ruling Class Propaganda Big Time, My Friend.
Sure, U.S. warmongering deserves to be condemned, but Sachs hides the key fact by talking only about lots of secondary facts
This wonderful egalitarian woman, like billions of others, aims to remove the rich from power. This is the central fact that Prof. Jeffrey Sachs hides, by never mentioning it. Go here to see 500+ photos of more wonderful egalitarians in my zip code.
Yes, I know, lots of you, my dear readers, love hearing Prof. Jeffrey Sachs condemn and analyze the U.S./Israel war on Iran. You love that the professor paints the U.S. government as stupid and driven by the desire to control the whole world. And if this is your take on the professor, then guess what? You’ve been snookered by ruling class propaganda.
Here is a typical talk by Jeffrey Sachs.
Click here to see Sachs explain that U.S. warmongering is caused by the extreme personal immaturity of Donald Trump and the problem might be solved if the other big world leaders told him to start acting like a grown up.
When Sachs discusses why the U.S. government wages wars he paints a picture of the world in which the rulers of nations are the only actors on the world stage, and in which these rulers are only motivated by the aim of gaining dominance over the other rulers. So according to Sachs, the aim of the U.S. government is to dominate the entire world, and this explains what it is doing against Iran and China and so on.
The only time Sachs even mentions the have-nots of the world, just briefly and barely, is when he says that ordinary Americans suffer economically from the “security state’s” war-making. In Sachs’s picture, the have-nots are merely passive bystanders who may just incidentally suffer “collateral damage” from the fighting between the “real actors” on the stage—the ruling classes.
Prof. Sachs covers up the KEY truth
The key truth that Prof. Sachs covers up is this.
The greatest fear of all the oppressive rulers of the world’s nations is the fear of being overthrown by their own have-nots. And the chief strategy of these oppressive rulers for staying in power is to keep their nation at war against a bogeyman enemy in order to be able to control their own have-nots, specifically to be able to accuse them of being un-patriotic—even traitorous—whenever they fail to obey their oppressive rulers. This is how oppressive ruling classes have been controlling their own have-nots for millennia all over the world as I discuss in detail here.
The way that oppressive national rulers, such as the billionaire class that rules the United States, keep their nation at war is by creating some kind of over-arching narrative that will motivate the war or wars. For U.S. billionaires this narrative is the notion that in order for the United States to be secure (meaning, as they never say out loud, good for the rich) it must dominate the entire world. For Israeli rulers (as I show here), the narrative is that Israeli Jews cannot be safe unless they have a “Jewish state” with a population guaranteed to be at least 80% Jewish by means of violent ethnic cleansing of the native Palestinian population. Go here to read about the many different pretexts for wars that American rulers have been using for centuries.
For the oppressive national rulers these narratives are merely a pretext for warmongering; the actual motive is to control, dominate and exploit their own have-nots by maintaining a war mentality so that disobedience can be denounced as disloyalty and punished as treason. The pretext narrative is important as a means of providing a coherent objective for all the various parts of the government and corporate structure, and for enlisting the enthusiastic support of people such as military generals and corporate CEOs as well as some parts of the general public.
World War II, as I show in great detail in my book online here (and at Amazon) was a war that the Allies and Germany and Japan (their rulers, that is) waged primarily to control their own increasingly revolutionary working classes. Defeating “the enemy” was always only a secondary objective, and it was always sacrificed to the first objective when necessary.
All of this is what Prof. Sachs covers up by absolutely never even hinting at it.
The oppressive ruling classes want us, the have-nots of the world, never to grasp the fact that we are the huge and (to the oppressive rulers) FRIGHTENING enemy that aims to remove them from power, to control which enemy the rulers are forced to wage wars, even wars that may destroy much of their property and result in some upper class people being killed.
The ruling classes fear that if we, the have-nots of the world, gain confidence in our own huge numbers (i.e., that we have the same egalitarian revolutionary aims no matter what nation we live in) and confidence in our power (i.e., that we are so potentially powerful that our rulers are forced to wage wars to control us) then they (the rulers) will be removed from power by egalitarian revolutions.
None of this does Prof. Sachs even hint at!
The reason Prof. Sachs covers up this KEY truth—the truth about CLASS CONFLICT—is because, as much as he may disagree (or pretend to disagree1) with the particular tactics that America’s current rulers are employing, he nonetheless considers himself to be a part of the ruling elite in the United States2, and he fears an egalitarian revolution just as much as do the American leaders he denounces as stupid.
Don’t be snookered by Prof. Jeffrey Sachs!
For all I know, Prof. Sachs only pretends to disagree with Trump et al in order to influence the thinking of the many good anti-establishment people who watch his videos and to guide them away from understanding the KEY truth about class conflict.
Absolutely, I have never LOVED ANYTHING coming out of this Sack of Sachs Poison Ivy Mouth.
And he is making the rounds as the pied piper of blue washing, greenwashing and the lie of his version and the WEF's version of sustainable "development."
The dumb goy have this creep on and on and on, and alas, we are flooded with his smear, and some of us are vegetarians, not digging his brand of Braunschweiger.
Look at the Capitalist Chalmydians prostations and their laurels for this fraud:
Sachs serves as the Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, where he holds the rank of University Professor, the university’s highest academic rank. Sachs held the position of Director of the Earth Institute at Columbia University from 2002 to 2016. He is President of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, a commissioner of the UN Broadband Commission for Development, and an SDG Advocate for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. From 2001-18, Sachs served as Special Advisor to UN Secretaries-General Kofi Annan (2001-7), Ban Ki-moon (2008-16), and António Guterres (2017-18).
Sachs has authored and edited numerous books, including three New York Times bestsellers: The End of Poverty (2005), Common Wealth: Economics for a Crowded Planet (2008), and The Price of Civilization (2011). Other books include To Move the World: JFK’s Quest for Peace (2013), The Age of Sustainable Development (2015), Building the New American Economy: Smart, Fair & Sustainable (2017), A New Foreign Policy: Beyond American Exceptionalism (2018), and most recently, The Ages of Globalization: Geography, Technology, and Institutions (2020).
Sachs was the co-recipient of the 2015 Blue Planet Prize, the leading global prize for environmental leadership. He was twice named among Time magazine’s 100 most influential world leaders and has received 32 honorary doctorate degrees. The New York Times called Sachs “probably the most important economist in the world,” and Time magazine called Sachs “the world’s best-known economist.” A survey by The Economist ranked Sachs as among the three most influential living economists.
Prior to joining Columbia, Sachs spent over twenty years as a professor at Harvard University, most recently as the Galen L. Stone Professor of International Trade. A native of Detroit, Michigan, Sachs received his B.A., M.A., and Ph.D. degrees at Harvard.
+--+
It's never about us, the Nobodies . . . Shock the Monkey, Sachs of Mitzvah Land.
The Nobodies: Eduardo Galeano
Fleas dream of buying themselves a dog, and nobodies dream of escaping
poverty: that one magical day good luck will suddenly rain down on
them—will rain down in buckets. But good luck doesn’t rain down
yesterday, today, tomorrow, or ever. Good luck doesn’t even fall in a
fine drizzle, no matter how hard the nobodies summon it, even if their
left hand is tickling, or if they begin the new day with their right
foot, or start the new year with a change of brooms.
The nobodies: nobody’s children, owners of nothing. The nobodies: the
no ones, the nobodied, running like rabbits, dying through life,
screwed every which way.
Who are not, but could be.
Who don’t speak languages, but dialects.
Who don’t have religions, but superstitions.
Who don’t create art, but handicrafts.
Who don’t have culture, but folklore.
Who are not human beings, but human resources.
Who do not have faces, but arms.
+--+
Sachs made his name advising post-communist countries like Poland and Russia on transitioning to market economies.
Who do not have names, but numbers.
Who do not appear in the history of the world, but in the police
blotter of the local paper.
The nobodies, who are not worth the bullet that kills them.”
Very GOOD article! Well done John!