If you go to the next No Kings demonstration, do not naively think you’re participating in a fight to make our country truly democratic.
No! That demonstration is a clever way the billionaire class PREVENTS true democracy, clever like what the rulers did in 1898 in the South for the same purpose, as I discuss here too.
If you go to the next No Kings demonstration, then at least display this poster there.
The QR code above links to the article here.
I encourage you to make copies of this BAE poster (here's the PDF file) and ask shop owners for permission to display it as these photos illustrate.
Here’s why this poster is so very important.
The liberal leaders and media that purport to oppose the cruel ICE deportations don’t do the obvious thing they would do if they REALLY wanted to stop those cruel deportations. They never refute (as our poster does with its QR code that links to this long and very persuasive article) the false narrative about WHY there are so many illegal immigrants, the false narrative about the illegal immigrants on the basis of which ICE gets sufficient support (nearly half the U.S. population) from the American public to be able to get away with its cruel deportations. These liberal leaders are in cahoots with the openly pro-ICE leaders; their common goal on behalf of the billionaire ruling class is to divide-and-rule the have-nots by making half of us oppose the deportations and the other half--based on the false narrative--support the deportations. This is why these liberal leaders CENSOR the truth that our poster expresses.
Here (see the images below) is what the ruling class tells the have-nots who oppose the deportations to do.
The ruling class instructs anti-deportation folks never NEVER to refute the lie about why there are so many illegal immigrants, and hence never NEVER to create or even try to create or even THINK about trying to create unity of the vast majority of have-nots around the demand that would unite virtually all of the have-nots, the demand that the ruling billionaire class STOP FORCING MILLIONS OF POOR PEOPLE SOUTH OF OUR BORDER AND IN HAITI TO HAVE TO ENTER THE UNITED STATES ILLEGALLY JUST IN ORDER TO SURVIVE.
Oh no! The ruling class tells those who oppose the deportations to say it’s wonderful to have millions of illegal immigrants in the United States and would be good (diversity makes our country great, doncha know?) to have even more of them. The ruling class tells the anti-deportation have-nots to ignore all of the very real and legitimate reasons that millions of have-nots oppose having millions of illegal immigrants—reasons I spell out in this footnote.1 This is how the ruling class divides-and-rules us, the have-nots. This is how the ruling class gets each half of the have-nots viewing the other half as the enemy.
Here’s a bit of history I just learned that illustrates to what lengths the ruling class goes to make sure the have-nots are pitted against each other.
In the 1890s in the American South there was a large and growing populist movement that was uniting blacks and whites around their common working class needs and desires, in opposition to the rich upper class. This populist movement, led by a man named Tom Watson, was explicitly opposed to all forms of racial discrimination. Here’s what I read recently in The Strange Career of Jim Crow, by C Vann Woodward:
In the campaign of 1892 a Negro Populist who had made sixty-three speeches for Watson was threatened with lynching and fled to him for protection. Two thousand armed white farmers, some of whom rode all night, responded to Watson’s call for aid and remained on guard for two nights at his home to avert the threat of violence.
Addressing himself directly to the problem of color prejudice, Watson told the two races: ‘You are made to hate each other because upon that hatred is rested the keystone of the arch of financial despotism which enslaves you both. You are deceived and blinded that you may not see how this race antagonism perpetuates a monetary system which beggars you both.’
Repeatedly he stressed the identity of interests that transcended differences in race, telling them that ‘the colored tenant . . . is in the same boat with the white tenant, the colored laborer with the white laborer,’ and that ‘the accident of color can make no difference in the interests of farmers, croppers, and laborers.’ He promised the Negroes that ‘if you stand up for your rights and for your manhood, if you stand shoulder to shoulder with us in this fight’ the People’s party will ‘wipe out the color line and put every man on his citizenship irrespective of color.’
To implement their promises the radicals went farther in the direction of racial integration than did the conservatives. ‘We have no disposition to ostracize the colored people,’ declared the president of the first Populist convention in Texas. ‘I am in favor of giving the colored man full representation . . . He is a citizen just as much as we are, and the party that acts on that fact will gain the colored vote of the south.’ The convention cheered these sentiments and elected two Negroes to the state executive committee of the party. Other Southern states followed the example of Texas.
Negroes were not put off with nominal duties and peripheral appointments, but were taken into the inmost councils of the party. They served with Southern whites as members of state, district, and county executive committees, campaign committees, and delegations to national conventions. Black and white campaigners spoke from the same platform to audiences of both races, and both had their places on official party tickets. Populist sheriffs saw to it that Negroes appeared for jury duty; and Populist editors sought out achievements of Negroes to praise in their columns.
Here’s what the ruling class did to destroy the populist movement by turning poor whites against the blacks. The ruling class faked election results and claimed (falsely) that the populist candidates lost elections because the blacks had voted against them! (Read C. Vann Woodward’s account of this in this footnote2.) Pretty clever, uh?
And it worked! It created enormous white working class resentment against blacks. It killed the populist movement as a movement uniting working class people of both races. Tom Watson, in despair of building unity of white and black working class people, just gave up and ended up supporting Jim Crow, which he thought was necessary to win any pro-working class demands (for whites) at all!
Do you think the ruling class today is any less clever than it was back in the 1890s? Of course not. Don’t be naive. It’s still doing the same kind of things to pit race against race today.
There is no way for the have-nots to prevail against the ruling class unless we understand what the ruling class does to divide us, and then forcefully and persuasively refute the lies the ruling class uses for that purpose. The ruling class provides us so-called leadership (like Our Revolution and MoveOn) that makes sure we never refute the divide-and-rule lies, and instead only take one side in the conflict between have-nots that the ruling class carefully orchestrates.
If you go to the next No Kings demonstration, do not naively think you’re participating in a fight to make our country truly democratic. No! That demonstration is one way the ruling billionaire class works to PREVENT our country from being truly democratic. At least you should print a copy of the poster shown above and display it at the demonstration. People there would love that, because they don’t like being denied the truth, you know.
And if you want to attract a lot of positive attention, display this image (PDF) too.
Here is why about half of the have-nots support the deportation of all illegal immigrants including those whose only crime was illegally immigrating and nothing else. The reason is this. The high-powered propagandists have persuaded the general public that the reason there is a massive wave of illegal immigrants is because the following view of the illegal immigrants is true:
The illegal immigrants see that we have a good country to live in here in the USA and they live in a country that’s a bad one to live in, and so instead of working to make their own country good they want to just move to and live in the United States and enjoy the fruits of all the labor of Americans that has made our country so good to live in.
In other words, the illegal immigrants want to enjoy the fruits of others’ labor without contributing themselves.
The illegal immigrants are thus essentially freeloaders.
The illegal immigrants, by entering the United States illegally instead of going through the steps to enter legally, are like people who cut in line. They are people who say, “The rules don’t apply to me.”
The illegal immigrants have “anchor babies” to game the system. It’s fraud. Birthright citizenship was meant for babies born to parents who are in the United States legally, not illegally.
The illegal immigrants are just plain bad people even if they don’t break any other law than the immigration law.
And on top of everything else, the illegal immigrants drive down American citizens’ wages and force municipalities to spend scarce money on their needs instead of those of American citizens as described below:
The huge wave of illegal immigrants does in fact harm American working class people cruelly. It does this in two main ways.
First, it forces municipalities to divert tax money from things that citizens need or very understandably want (such as hospitals that are adequately staffed and recreational facilities and vital city utility services) to taking care of the influx of illegal immigrants.
There is a huge added burden on U.S. taxpayers caused by the wave of illegal immigrants, discussed in detail here:
Second of all, because illegal immigrants fear deportation if they do anything to fight for higher wages and better working conditions, they typically provide extremely cheap labor to American employers, thereby forcing American citizen workers to have to compete with this cheap labor and suffer the cruelty of working for very low pay with bad working conditions or not having a job at all in the given industry. Anger at this is not bigotry.
The Myth That It is “Bigotry” When American Citizen Workers Express Anger at Being Forced to Compete Against Lower-Paid Illegal Immigrants
To those who refer to American citizen workers who oppose illegal immigration as “bigots,” one might ask: Who are you referring to as “bigots”?
One might ask this question because the ruling class wrongly portrays working class opposition to illegal immigration as just bigotry. While there are no doubt some working class American citizens who are bigoted against illegal immigrants, this is not the realistic way to understand opposition to illegal immigration. Here’s why.
To start with, Cesar Chavez--the famous organizer of a farm workers union whose members were mainly Hispanic--opposed illegal immigration. Read about this in an ABC NEWS article that reports:
For a significant period of his storied career as a labor organizer, Cesar Chavez opposed illegal immigration.
He encouraged union members to join “wet lines” along the Arizona-Mexico border to prevent undocumented immigrants from crossing into the U.S. He accused immigration agents at the border of letting in undocumented immigrants to undermine the labor efforts of Latino farmworkers.
If anybody was NOT bigoted against illegal immigrants from Mexico, it was Cesar Chavez! Chavez’s opposition to this illegal immigration had absolutely nothing to do with bigotry; it was opposition to the employers bringing in strike-breakers.
The fact is that there are about 1.1 million illegal immigrants working in construction jobs in the U.S. Read this article about how the residential construction industry in Massachusetts, for example, is based on illegal immigrants--paying them much less than would be paid to American citizen construction workers and forcing the citizen workers to compete for jobs against the lower paid illegal immigrant workers. Citizen construction workers have every right to be angry at this attack on their livelihood.
The point is that the ruling class does in fact use illegal immigrant workers to lower the wages of citizen workers, and not just agricultural workers, and it is not bigotry for citizen workers to express anger at having their wages lowered this way.
The other point on this topic is that the sensible response of citizen workers to illegal immigration is to join with illegal workers in fighting against the ruling class’s practice (both political parties, for many decades) of doing things in Latin and Central America to FORCE people there to have to illegally immigrate to the United States just to survive. Thus Cesar Chavez responded to the problem wrongly. He should have required the illegal immigrants to join the farmworkers union, and only opposed their entry into the United States if they refused to join it.
The conservatives compounded their offense and further weakened their moral authority with lower-class white men by using the Negro vote against them. For while they were raising a storm of race feeling against the Populists with the charge that the insurgents were using the Negro against the white man’s party, the conservatives were taking advantage of their dominance in the Black Belt to pile up huge majorities of Negro votes for the cause of white supremacy. Some of these voters were bought and some intimidated, but in the main they were merely counted for the ticket, however they voted or whether they voted or not. Time after time the Populists would discover that after they had carried the white counties, fraudulent returns from the Black Belt counties padded with ballots the Negro did or did not cast were used to overwhelm them. When the conservatives in 1896 proved able to carry only one-fifth of the parishes of Louisiana that had a white majority, the New Orleans Times-Democrat cynically remarked that white supremacy had again been ‘saved by negro votes.’ The tactics by which the conservatives crushed the Populist revolt completely undermined their moral position on race policy, for their methods had made a mockery of the plea for moderation and fair play.