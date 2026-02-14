Share

The liberal leaders and media that purport to oppose the cruel ICE deportations don’t do the obvious thing they would do if they REALLY wanted to stop those cruel deportations. They never refute (as our poster does with its QR code that links to this long and very persuasive article) the false narrative about WHY there are so many illegal immigrants, the false narrative about the illegal immigrants on the basis of which ICE gets sufficient support (nearly half the U.S. population) from the American public to be able to get away with its cruel deportations. These liberal leaders are in cahoots with the openly pro-ICE leaders; their common goal on behalf of the billionaire ruling class is to divide-and-rule the have-nots by making half of us oppose the deportations and the other half--based on the false narrative--support the deportations. This is why these liberal leaders CENSOR the truth that our poster expresses.

Here (see the images below) is what the ruling class tells the have-nots who oppose the deportations to do.

The ruling class instructs anti-deportation folks never NEVER to refute the lie about why there are so many illegal immigrants, and hence never NEVER to create or even try to create or even THINK about trying to create unity of the vast majority of have-nots around the demand that would unite virtually all of the have-nots, the demand that the ruling billionaire class STOP FORCING MILLIONS OF POOR PEOPLE SOUTH OF OUR BORDER AND IN HAITI TO HAVE TO ENTER THE UNITED STATES ILLEGALLY JUST IN ORDER TO SURVIVE.

Oh no! The ruling class tells those who oppose the deportations to say it’s wonderful to have millions of illegal immigrants in the United States and would be good (diversity makes our country great, doncha know?) to have even more of them. The ruling class tells the anti-deportation have-nots to ignore all of the very real and legitimate reasons that millions of have-nots oppose having millions of illegal immigrants—reasons I spell out in this footnote. This is how the ruling class divides-and-rules us, the have-nots. This is how the ruling class gets each half of the have-nots viewing the other half as the enemy.

Here’s a bit of history I just learned that illustrates to what lengths the ruling class goes to make sure the have-nots are pitted against each other.

In the 1890s in the American South there was a large and growing populist movement that was uniting blacks and whites around their common working class needs and desires, in opposition to the rich upper class. This populist movement, led by a man named Tom Watson, was explicitly opposed to all forms of racial discrimination. Here’s what I read recently in The Strange Career of Jim Crow, by C Vann Woodward:

In the campaign of 1892 a Negro Populist who had made sixty-three speeches for Watson was threatened with lynching and fled to him for protection. Two thousand armed white farmers, some of whom rode all night, responded to Watson’s call for aid and remained on guard for two nights at his home to avert the threat of violence. Addressing himself directly to the problem of color prejudice, Watson told the two races: ‘You are made to hate each other because upon that hatred is rested the keystone of the arch of financial despotism which enslaves you both. You are deceived and blinded that you may not see how this race antagonism perpetuates a monetary system which beggars you both.’ Repeatedly he stressed the identity of interests that transcended differences in race, telling them that ‘the colored tenant . . . is in the same boat with the white tenant, the colored laborer with the white laborer,’ and that ‘the accident of color can make no difference in the interests of farmers, croppers, and laborers.’ He promised the Negroes that ‘if you stand up for your rights and for your manhood, if you stand shoulder to shoulder with us in this fight’ the People’s party will ‘wipe out the color line and put every man on his citizenship irrespective of color.’ To implement their promises the radicals went farther in the direction of racial integration than did the conservatives. ‘We have no disposition to ostracize the colored people,’ declared the president of the first Populist convention in Texas. ‘I am in favor of giving the colored man full representation . . . He is a citizen just as much as we are, and the party that acts on that fact will gain the colored vote of the south.’ The convention cheered these sentiments and elected two Negroes to the state executive committee of the party. Other Southern states followed the example of Texas. Negroes were not put off with nominal duties and peripheral appointments, but were taken into the inmost councils of the party. They served with Southern whites as members of state, district, and county executive committees, campaign committees, and delegations to national conventions. Black and white campaigners spoke from the same platform to audiences of both races, and both had their places on official party tickets. Populist sheriffs saw to it that Negroes appeared for jury duty; and Populist editors sought out achievements of Negroes to praise in their columns.

Here’s what the ruling class did to destroy the populist movement by turning poor whites against the blacks. The ruling class faked election results and claimed (falsely) that the populist candidates lost elections because the blacks had voted against them! (Read C. Vann Woodward’s account of this in this footnote.) Pretty clever, uh?

And it worked! It created enormous white working class resentment against blacks. It killed the populist movement as a movement uniting working class people of both races. Tom Watson, in despair of building unity of white and black working class people, just gave up and ended up supporting Jim Crow, which he thought was necessary to win any pro-working class demands (for whites) at all!

Do you think the ruling class today is any less clever than it was back in the 1890s? Of course not. Don’t be naive. It’s still doing the same kind of things to pit race against race today.

There is no way for the have-nots to prevail against the ruling class unless we understand what the ruling class does to divide us, and then forcefully and persuasively refute the lies the ruling class uses for that purpose. The ruling class provides us so-called leadership (like Our Revolution and MoveOn) that makes sure we never refute the divide-and-rule lies, and instead only take one side in the conflict between have-nots that the ruling class carefully orchestrates.

If you go to the next No Kings demonstration, do not naively think you’re participating in a fight to make our country truly democratic. No! That demonstration is one way the ruling billionaire class works to PREVENT our country from being truly democratic. At least you should print a copy of the poster shown above and display it at the demonstration. People there would love that, because they don’t like being denied the truth, you know.

