If You Assert That the Attempted Assassination of Trump Was Staged Theater Then You Have Some 'Splaining To Do'
It's not logical to argue that, 'Since Trump is bad therefore whatever makes him look good must be staged'
If you assert that the attempted assassination of Donald Trump was staged theater, then to be credible and logical you will need to do this:
Provide evidence that Trump’s ear was not hit by a bullet, that the blood was fake blood.
Provide evidence that the fireman at the rally who was killed by a bullet was not really killed.
Provide evidence that the 20 year old man who was on the roof of a building with a rifle and who was killed by Secret Service snipers was not really killed.
Absent such evidence, it is not credible that the attempted assassination was staged theater and not real.
People who stage a theatrical event do not get “extras” to actually die to make it seem realistic. If you deny this, then provide evidence to the contrary.
If Trump’s ear were actually hit by a bullet, then you cannot credibly explain this as a staged theatrical event because it is impossible for a shooter to guarantee hitting a person’s ear but not killing them, and it makes no sense that Trump or anybody on his team would stage an event with a substantial probability of actually, though unintentionally, killing Trump.
The fact that there are other aspects of the attempted assassination that seem fishy does not equate to evidence that the attempted assassination itself was a staged theatrical event. Thus:
The fact that the Secret Service notoriously failed to do things that it ought to have done to protect Trump is evidence for (not proof of) the hypothesis that the Biden administration wanted Trump to be at a high risk of assassination. But it is not evidence that the attempted assassination was a staged theatrical event.
The fact that Trump behaved in a heroic rather than cowardly manner may seem fishy but it is not, as some have asserted, “psychologically impossible.” Sometimes people behave heroically after being shot, despite what one might expect. For example when Theodore Roosevelt was shot he behaved surprisingly, as you can read about here. (If that event were staged I think the truth would have come out by now, no?) Some say, “Well, Donald Trump is no Teddy Roosevelt.” OK, but until one provides the above pieces of evidence to show that the attempted Trump assassination was staged, one has to accept the fact that Trump did in fact behave the way we saw him behave after being shot, whether one likes it or not.
By the way, Trump is not a leader of ordinary people against the American ruling class; he is a MIS-leader. As I have written earlier, “The Billionaire Class is No More Afraid of Donald Trump Than of the Tooth Fairy.”
Agreed. The more bad behavior from the Biden regime, the more work there is to do to overcome the clearly criminal and incompetent present regime. I am not sure how this will come out.
Agree it was not staged nor fake. It happened. I will say this however. Enlarge the picture of his ear as much as you can (clearly) and you will see it was NOT hit with a bullet and or grazed by a bullet but rather I personally believe the shrapnel from the metal bleaches - that the bullet(s) most likely hit. If you watch Trump he slaps at his ear almost like a bee sting. He doesn't hold it as you would do if you were injured. Think about it. When something really hurts you hold it. Even when he got up he wasn't holding it. This is strictly my personal opinion.
Now of course they've never going to admit he wasn't "shot" versus simply being hit by shrapnel. I mean at the way this is already panning out. However if you notice no one has mentioned the cut between his mouth and chin which also appeared to be from the shrapnel. There's also one other mark on his face but NONE have substantial amounts of blood. It's very telling no one has reported on ALL the marks on his face which for me personally, clearly solidify it was the fragments from the metal bleaches!
Secondly, one has to wonder if this was in fact a deliberate "failed" assassination attempt which to me would make the most logical sense. Was the poor innocent man that was shot and killed a catastrophic mistake or not, who knows? Would they actually kill innocent people? OMG how many people did they murder with the lethal Covid injections? One thing is for sure and that is the America Government has absolutely no regard for human life and never has. Furthermore, she's going to walk away with millions. They've already raised over a hundred thousand through Go Fund Me and I am certain her and her children will be taken care of for life! Simply put, the cost of doing business.
The 64 thousand dollar question is why would they do this if he was leading in the polls? Against Biden he was in fact LEADING IN THE POLLS but we all know Biden's not going to be the Democratic nominee. I personally do not foresee Michelle Obama (Hillary would personally assassinate her) but if they were to run Kamala Harris with Michele as her VP - then that would clearly be a huge force to be reckoned with. We all know VP is nothing more than a title which Michelle would adore. Throw in a massive dose of more voter fraud and guess who loses yet again? Not one but two "black" "women" OMG the Country will go crazy and undoubtedly break out into civil war which is exactly what they want in order to declare Marshal Law and suspend the Constitution. Rest assure, it's coming.
Sooah in conclusion they clearly knew something's up in the Democratic party (which has also been orchestrated since Day One - Bidens removal) and once and yet again are trying to make Trumps lead so insurmountable no amount of nefariousness yet again will prevail.
Trump might be loved by all but NOT if you run TWO black woman - he loses the entire black VOTE which is what they will say cost him the election in addition to RFK Jr. of course, who he should've picked as his VP instead. No amount of chicanery would've been able to oust both of them because, IT'S ALL ABOUT THE CORRUPTION STUPID!! RFK Jr. would've also silenced Trumps unwavering support for the vaccines which is also his albatross.
This is in fact the most important election and time in the history of this Country. The USA is in it's final throws of hegemony and the only thing that may possibly save it although doubtful is the fight for the new trade routes - IMEC. This is now a fight between the USA and Russia, China et al and what both wars also also related to. It's to long to try and explain but this is the gist of it:
"During the recent G20 summit in New Delhi, a memorandum was inked between the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and the European Union to establish a transportation and economic corridor from South Asia to Europe known as the India-Middle East Corridor or IMEC."