Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

If you assert that the attempted assassination of Donald Trump was staged theater, then to be credible and logical you will need to do this:

Provide evidence that Trump’s ear was not hit by a bullet, that the blood was fake blood.

Provide evidence that the fireman at the rally who was killed by a bullet was not really killed.

Provide evidence that the 20 year old man who was on the roof of a building with a rifle and who was killed by Secret Service snipers was not really killed.

Absent such evidence, it is not credible that the attempted assassination was staged theater and not real.

People who stage a theatrical event do not get “extras” to actually die to make it seem realistic. If you deny this, then provide evidence to the contrary.

If Trump’s ear were actually hit by a bullet, then you cannot credibly explain this as a staged theatrical event because it is impossible for a shooter to guarantee hitting a person’s ear but not killing them, and it makes no sense that Trump or anybody on his team would stage an event with a substantial probability of actually, though unintentionally, killing Trump.

The fact that there are other aspects of the attempted assassination that seem fishy does not equate to evidence that the attempted assassination itself was a staged theatrical event. Thus:

The fact that the Secret Service notoriously failed to do things that it ought to have done to protect Trump is evidence for (not proof of) the hypothesis that the Biden administration wanted Trump to be at a high risk of assassination. But it is not evidence that the attempted assassination was a staged theatrical event.

The fact that Trump behaved in a heroic rather than cowardly manner may seem fishy but it is not, as some have asserted, “psychologically impossible.” Sometimes people behave heroically after being shot, despite what one might expect. For example when Theodore Roosevelt was shot he behaved surprisingly, as you can read about here. (If that event were staged I think the truth would have come out by now, no?) Some say, “Well, Donald Trump is no Teddy Roosevelt.” OK, but until one provides the above pieces of evidence to show that the attempted Trump assassination was staged, one has to accept the fact that Trump did in fact behave the way we saw him behave after being shot, whether one likes it or not.

By the way, Trump is not a leader of ordinary people against the American ruling class; he is a MIS-leader. As I have written earlier, “The Billionaire Class is No More Afraid of Donald Trump Than of the Tooth Fairy.”