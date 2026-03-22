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The person shown above is an egalitarian, as are the vast majority of people on the planet, people like 500 more in my 02135 zip code shown in these photos . Egalitarians share these values and aims .

The only reason we have wars, and the only reason we are treated like dirt, and the only reason we suffer from the lack of good and sufficient food and shelter and health care and education and so on despite the fact that we, collectively, have the means and ability and desire to prevent these misfortunes, is one and only one thing: we don’t have the real power in society. We live in a dictatorship of the rich.

The politicians and pundits pretend to offer solutions to these problems, but they never even hint at the actual solution, which is what most people already want. It’s this:

It’s not complicated. It’s POSSIBLE too. This is egalitarian revolution .

Of course the ruling billionaire plutocracy (or equivalent in other parts of the world) does things to prevent the egalitarians of the world from having the real power. Today’s rulers are very skilled at holding onto power. They are skilled at divide-and-rule especially.

Those of us who want to solve the big problems, who understand that the solution absolutely requires the egalitarians of the world seizing power from the anti-egalitarian rulers, should focus on figuring out how to make that happen. We should not avoid doing this by focusing instead on how this or that reform, which leaves the anti-egalitarian rulers in power, is all we need to fight for. Our rulers work hard to make us focus on reforms this way because they know this is how they can remain in power.

Does this mean we should have nothing to do with reform struggles? No! It means turn your reform struggle into an egalitarian revolutionary struggle.

Here’s how.

First, know that virtually everybody who is fighting for some positive reform to make things better is a person who ALSO wants to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor, and the reason they are fighting for the reform is because they believe it will make society be at least a little bit more like it ought to be—wholly egalitarian.

Second, educate people in the reform struggle to know that virtually everybody in that reform struggle wants an egalitarian revolution.

Third, educate people in the reform struggle to know that the vast majority of the general public ALSO wants an egalitarian revolution (as I show here.)

Fourth, educate people in the reform struggle to know that if they tell the general public that they want an egalitarian revolution and that they’re fighting for the specific reform because it will make society be at least a little bit closer to being egalitarian, then they will GAIN, not lose, support from the general public. (Most people in a reform struggle don’t know this and their leaders tell them the opposite.)

When people in a reform struggle do this they not only strengthen the reform struggle; they also strengthen the egalitarian revolutionary movement by giving people in the general public more confidence that they are not alone in having the egalitarian revolutionary aspiration.

This is how a reform struggle becomes stronger by becoming an explicitly egalitarian revolutionary struggle.

Let’s do it.

Easier said than done? Of course! Oftentimes the leaders of a reform struggle are solid anti-egalitarians. I encountered such leaders in my neighborhood several years ago where two upper middle-class people (a corporate lawyer and a professor) founded a reform organization aimed at getting more affordable housing. I recruited 1,021 people to join the organization (on paper at least) on an explicitly egalitarian revolutionary basis, thereby tripling the size of the organization’s (on paper) membership. The leaders freaked out! They expelled me (which they were able to do because the people I recruited were not yet motivated to attend the meeting.) These leaders said that the organization would “lose credibility” if it even hinted at an egalitarian revolutionary goal. I wrote this article to refute their horrible argument. Live and learn, I suppose.