Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

The Guardian’s choice of photos is interesting, if not intentionally so:

Here’s why these are interesting photos.

The Hamas leader is shown holding cash—U.S. cash—next to the top Israeli leaders. Well, the fact is that Israel’s government has been funding Hamas for decades and working to keep it in power, even after October 7, 2023!

The purpose of Israeli funding of Hamas has NOT been (as Netanyahu lied after being caught in the newspapers for funding Hamas) to divide the Palestinians with a Hamas versus Palestine Authority (PLO) conflict.

No. The purpose has been to make the Palestinian bogeyman enemy maximally frightening to ordinary Israeli Jews (which Hamas does with its history of terrorist violence, starting with the suicide bombers and escalating to rocket attacks on the Israeli town of Sderot and then the Oct. 7 attack, directed against unarmed Israeli civilians) so that the billionaires who control Israel (just as billionaires control the United States) can pretend to protect Israeli Jews from their “real enemy”—Palestinians—and thereby control and severely economically oppress and get rich off of the Israeli working class.

Hamas is an organization controlled by billionaires and it has contempt for ordinary Palestinians, just as Israel’s rulers have contempt for ordinary Israeli Jews as well as Palestinians.

I prove all of the above, with mainstream sources, in my two key articles:

Israel's Government Funds Hamas and Works to Keep It In Power

Israel's Government Attacks Ordinary Jews As Well As Palestinians

All U.S. politicians (including the ultra-pro-Israel RFK, Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard) know this is true; they just pretend not to know it.

Anti-Zionism organization leaders know it is true but they also pretend not to know it because their Big $ funders want them to do so, as I show here.

Tell the truth to the people who DON’T know it is true—your friends and neighbors, the general public.

Thank you.