I Say to Pope Leo: “Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s [Trump's] eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own [Catholic Church's] eye?"
The Catholic Church, for MORE years than Trump's stay in the Oval Office, worked to keep poor people south of our border so oppressed that they were forced to enter the U.S. illegally just to survive
Please re-stack this if you want more people to see it.
Pope Leo XIV has adopted a holier-than-thou attitude as he criticizes (implicitly) Trump for being hostile to the poor people whom the U.S. ruling billionaire class—with help from the Catholic Church!—has for decades deliberately forced to illegally enter the United States. This is indeed a case of the guy with a plank in his eye pointing to sawdust in the eye of another (as Matthew put it.) I say plank versus sawdust because the Catholic Church helped keep people south of our border very oppressed for decades whereas Trump has only been in the Oval Office for a lot fewer years.
To learn about the “plank” in Pope Leo’s eye, read my earlier Substack article here titled, “Evangelical Churches Were Created by the CIA to Help the Pope(s) Prevent Liberation-Theology Catholics from Aiding the Oppressed in Latin America.”
The Catholic Church has a sordid history of suppressing the good Catholics who (under the banner of Liberation Theology) took the side of the oppressed people in Central and South America. By doing this the Catholic Church that Pope Leo XIV now heads helped the billionaire class to force poor people to enter the United States illegally just in order to survive.
Here is just one example of what this looked like (excerpted from my above-linked article):
Cause and Effect:
Cause: “How the US Created Violent Chaos in Honduras“
By Belén Fernández, 2019 (reporting on the U.S. backed coup in Honduras of 2009)
Effect: Watch this 14 minute video about why people in Honduras are fleeing to the United States just in order to survive the violence resulting from the U.S. backed ruling elite in Honduras: “Murder and Migration in Honduras: Immigrant America.“
You can read about how the Catholic Church popes cracked down hard on the Liberation Theology Catholics in articles such as:
The Suppression of Liberation Theology: A History of a Changing Peru, 1968-1988
and
For Pope Leo XIV to be taken at all seriously he would have to explicitly and forcibly condemn—as immoral!—the earlier popes’ suppression of the Liberation Theology good Catholics. Until he does this, he’s the guy with a plank in his eye.
Pope Leo XIV is now speaking about immigration to the United States as if the issue were whether to be welcoming of the immigrants or not. This is a cover-up of the actual issue, which is whether or not to leave in power the billionaire ruling class that has for decades been severely oppressing poor people south of our border so horribly that they have been forced to enter the United States illegally just in order to survive. THIS is the issue, and Pope Leo XIV—no less than Trump! and no less than the liberal U.S. establishment!—is covering it up in order to protect the billionaire ruling class. Nothing has changed regarding which side the Catholic church is on. Nothing!
As Europe swelters under another record-breaking summer, Western headlines are dominated by a familiar genre of climate anxiety. Media outlets fill their pages with practical advice: how to transition to remote work during peak hours, how to stay hydrated, and which air conditioning units offer the best energy efficiency.
For millions living in the north of the globe, where every comfort of modern infrastructure is readily available, extreme heat is an environmental crisis managed by functional safety nets.
It is a seasonal hardship met with resources. But as Westerners seek shade, fill their glasses with clean, cold water, and plug in affordable fans, a chilling question must be asked: Has anyone stopped to think about the people of Gaza who are enduring this same Mediterranean heat without a single basic means to survive it?
Just a short distance across the Mediterranean, in the ruined landscape of the Gaza Strip, heat is not a mere weather forecast. It does not invite lifestyle adjustments. After more than 1,000 days of a cruel, systematised genocidal war, the scorching summer heat has been weaponised. It has transformed into a silent, suffocating mechanism of confinement, compounding a man-made catastrophe where even a breath of cool air is a rationed, blocked commodity.
This is our third consecutive summer under the assault. For the vast majority of Gaza’s population, it is a summer spent trapped inside the exact same worn-out, torn plastic and canvas tents that have served as makeshift shelters for years. Over time, under the relentless sun, these materials have degraded, yet they remain the only barrier between displaced families and the sky.
Ahh, the Jewish State of Rape and Starvation and Torture and Water (lack of) Torture while Jews from around the world are partying hearty in Tel Aviv!!!
Oh, no, the duh of the Catholic CHurch and the Doctrine of DIscovery and the crimes of Iberians. Move on to the 21st century . . . .
Here, one of the Jewish "faith's" rabbis, the head sicario, the Don of the UK Mafia:
UK Commonwealth spanning.... The British Commonwealth, officially called the Commonwealth of Nations, is a voluntary association of 56 independent member states. Spanning five continents, it connects over 2.7 billion people—over 60% of whom are 29 or under!!]
The Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom and The Commonwealth, Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis is a charlatan, which should come as no surprise given he is a Zionist, and Zionism is a racist ideology.
Mirvis has remained silent while the moral crisis of our age has raged on for a thousand days.
A thousand days of silence; a thousand days of indifference; a thousand days of apathy, unconcern; a thousand days of excusing a genocide; turning a blind eye to the rape of prisoners; the murder of children; the starvation of babies; turning a dense urban city to rubble; homes turned to dust; a thousand days of Israelis celebrating the death of children; dancing at the prospect of burning babies alive.
And then dismissing this silence with accusations of antisemitism.
Another religious leader was, once, silent about the moral crisis of his age.
Pius XII was Pope during the Holocaust, and like Rabbi Mirvis, remained silent to the suffering and murder of innocents.
It’s not known if Pius XII had any relatives in the Nazi army, but we do know that Rabbi Mirvis has a son serving in the IDF, in which Mirvis expressed great pride.
Was the son involved in any war crimes? Will the British Metropolitan Police investigate? It’s not difficult to find out – just contact the Hind Rajab Foundation and they will be able to say whether Mirvis’s son was involved in any war crimes.
When the Catholic Church began proceedings to beatify Pius XII there was understandable outrage that a Pope who was silent during the Holocaust was being considered for sainthood.
In the 1940s news did not travel as immediately and directly it does today; there were no live streamed videos; no social media to show the horrors of war and what it does to men, women and children. Pope Pius XII will not have seen videos of rape and sodomy; he will not have seen children being collected in plastic bags.
Ephraim Mirvis will have seen this and much more.