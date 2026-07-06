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Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
9h

As Europe swelters under another record-breaking summer, Western headlines are dominated by a familiar genre of climate anxiety. Media outlets fill their pages with practical advice: how to transition to remote work during peak hours, how to stay hydrated, and which air conditioning units offer the best energy efficiency.

For millions living in the north of the globe, where every comfort of modern infrastructure is readily available, extreme heat is an environmental crisis managed by functional safety nets.

It is a seasonal hardship met with resources. But as Westerners seek shade, fill their glasses with clean, cold water, and plug in affordable fans, a chilling question must be asked: Has anyone stopped to think about the people of Gaza who are enduring this same Mediterranean heat without a single basic means to survive it?

​Just a short distance across the Mediterranean, in the ruined landscape of the Gaza Strip, heat is not a mere weather forecast. It does not invite lifestyle adjustments. After more than 1,000 days of a cruel, systematised genocidal war, the scorching summer heat has been weaponised. It has transformed into a silent, suffocating mechanism of confinement, compounding a man-made catastrophe where even a breath of cool air is a rationed, blocked commodity.

This is our third consecutive summer under the assault. For the vast majority of Gaza’s population, it is a summer spent trapped inside the exact same worn-out, torn plastic and canvas tents that have served as makeshift shelters for years. Over time, under the relentless sun, these materials have degraded, yet they remain the only barrier between displaced families and the sky.

Ahh, the Jewish State of Rape and Starvation and Torture and Water (lack of) Torture while Jews from around the world are partying hearty in Tel Aviv!!!

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Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
9h

Oh, no, the duh of the Catholic CHurch and the Doctrine of DIscovery and the crimes of Iberians. Move on to the 21st century . . . .

Here, one of the Jewish "faith's" rabbis, the head sicario, the Don of the UK Mafia:

UK Commonwealth spanning.... The British Commonwealth, officially called the Commonwealth of Nations, is a voluntary association of 56 independent member states. Spanning five continents, it connects over 2.7 billion people—over 60% of whom are 29 or under!!]

The Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom and The Commonwealth, Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis is a charlatan, which should come as no surprise given he is a Zionist, and Zionism is a racist ideology.

Mirvis has remained silent while the moral crisis of our age has raged on for a thousand days.

A thousand days of silence; a thousand days of indifference; a thousand days of apathy, unconcern; a thousand days of excusing a genocide; turning a blind eye to the rape of prisoners; the murder of children; the starvation of babies; turning a dense urban city to rubble; homes turned to dust; a thousand days of Israelis celebrating the death of children; dancing at the prospect of burning babies alive.

And then dismissing this silence with accusations of antisemitism.

Another religious leader was, once, silent about the moral crisis of his age.

Pius XII was Pope during the Holocaust, and like Rabbi Mirvis, remained silent to the suffering and murder of innocents.

It’s not known if Pius XII had any relatives in the Nazi army, but we do know that Rabbi Mirvis has a son serving in the IDF, in which Mirvis expressed great pride.

Was the son involved in any war crimes? Will the British Metropolitan Police investigate? It’s not difficult to find out – just contact the Hind Rajab Foundation and they will be able to say whether Mirvis’s son was involved in any war crimes.

When the Catholic Church began proceedings to beatify Pius XII there was understandable outrage that a Pope who was silent during the Holocaust was being considered for sainthood.

In the 1940s news did not travel as immediately and directly it does today; there were no live streamed videos; no social media to show the horrors of war and what it does to men, women and children. Pope Pius XII will not have seen videos of rape and sodomy; he will not have seen children being collected in plastic bags.

Ephraim Mirvis will have seen this and much more.

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