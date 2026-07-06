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Pope Leo XIV has adopted a holier-than-thou attitude as he criticizes (implicitly) Trump for being hostile to the poor people whom the U.S. ruling billionaire class—with help from the Catholic Church!—has for decades deliberately forced to illegally enter the United States . This is indeed a case of the guy with a plank in his eye pointing to sawdust in the eye of another (as Matthew put it .) I say plank versus sawdust because the Catholic Church helped keep people south of our border very oppressed for decades whereas Trump has only been in the Oval Office for a lot fewer years.

To learn about the “plank” in Pope Leo’s eye, read my earlier Substack article here titled, “Evangelical Churches Were Created by the CIA to Help the Pope(s) Prevent Liberation-Theology Catholics from Aiding the Oppressed in Latin America.”

The Catholic Church has a sordid history of suppressing the good Catholics who (under the banner of Liberation Theology) took the side of the oppressed people in Central and South America. By doing this the Catholic Church that Pope Leo XIV now heads helped the billionaire class to force poor people to enter the United States illegally just in order to survive.

Here is just one example of what this looked like (excerpted from my above-linked article):

Cause and Effect:​ Cause: “How the US Created Violent Chaos in Honduras“

By Belén Fernández, 2019 (reporting on the U.S. backed coup in Honduras of 2009)​ ​Effect: Watch this 14 minute video about why people in Honduras are fleeing to the United States just in order to survive the violence resulting from the U.S. backed ruling elite in Honduras: “Murder and Migration in Honduras: Immigrant America.“

You can read about how the Catholic Church popes cracked down hard on the Liberation Theology Catholics in articles such as:

The Suppression of Liberation Theology: A History of a Changing Peru, 1968-1988

and

The Church Must Take Sides

For Pope Leo XIV to be taken at all seriously he would have to explicitly and forcibly condemn—as immoral!—the earlier popes’ suppression of the Liberation Theology good Catholics. Until he does this, he’s the guy with a plank in his eye.

Pope Leo XIV is now speaking about immigration to the United States as if the issue were whether to be welcoming of the immigrants or not. This is a cover-up of the actual issue, which is whether or not to leave in power the billionaire ruling class that has for decades been severely oppressing poor people south of our border so horribly that they have been forced to enter the United States illegally just in order to survive. THIS is the issue, and Pope Leo XIV—no less than Trump! and no less than the liberal U.S. establishment!—is covering it up in order to protect the billionaire ruling class. Nothing has changed regarding which side the Catholic church is on. Nothing!