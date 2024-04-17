JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Thomas
Apr 18, 2024

The Time to take action against these Bastards is quickly slipping away. I feel it's going to take a concerted action by every anti-war, anti -capitalistic, every demoralized democrat and republican in this country. In other words, every Have-Not who is sick and tired of being played, pissed and shit on by these insane people in Power.

It's going to take the Fearless Spirit of a traped animal that is pushed into a corner that knows if he does not fight to the the death, he will die.

Until these psychotic gods are dragged from their Ivory Towers nothing will change.

We are truly heading towards our last Last Great Battle against Evil..... and as most feel now... To live under their filthy rules and laws is not even worth living.

God Help Us and Deliver Us From their Evil

Just saying.....

JAS
Apr 17, 2024

Many regions in the UK have a similar problem where rich Londoners buy second homes in holiday resorts or in the popular holiday regions so that local workers have no place to stay.

