Can 330 million Americans do as the Amish do and create a more egalitarian society?

The delusion that we, the have-nots, can create a good, fair, just society—an egalitarian society—without having to remove the billionaire class from power comes in many forms.

Some say we can just elect good politicians into local government who will be for the “common good” and create systemic change without having to remove the billionaire class from power.

Some say, for example, that we can all buy land and farm it and work on it cooperatively and do this in an egalitarian way, and not have to remove the billionaire class from power to make systemic change.

Some say we can all form economic cooperative businesses and it will make society egalitarian without having to remove the billionaire class from power.

I have written the following articles that examine some of these delusions by looking at the facts that some people try to ignore. If you are at all inclined to believe in any version of this “make systemic change without removing the rich from power” delusion, I strongly encourage you to read these articles and then re-think your opinion:

The last article about the Spanish Revolution is about how even when the working class took over about a quarter of Spain in 1936-9 the billionaire class in Spain relied on their fellow billionaire class members elsewhere to defeat that revolution and restore class inequality and oppression, with brute violence. Let me put this in perspective.

What the working class did in about a quarter of Spain exceeded by orders of magnitude what some people say is all it takes to create a society based on the common good (i.e., achieve systemic change) without having to remove the billionaire class from power. They say by just electing good politicians to local government we can make systemic change. But consider this. The Spanish working class actually removed the billionaire class (forced them to flee) from a quarter of rural Spain and completely took over the role of governmental power there—for the common good—as you can read about in this eyewitness account of (what I call) a rural Spanish local assembly of egalitarians.

And yet, this did NOT result in systemic change! The billionaire class, relying on fellow billionaires in the world, especially in Germany and Italy (as I discuss here in the above-linked article about Spain) violently overthrew the revolution.

Remember when the people of Chile voted in Salvador Allende, a socialist, as president in 1970? Allende said he was for making Chile be based on the common good. Maybe he would have. But you know what happened, right? The billionaire class—some of its members in Chile and some in the United States—violently removed Allende from power (and from the ranks of the living) and installed the brutal oppressive General Pinochet into power. Do you really think that this same billionaire class is going to just sit back and allow the have-nots to make systemic change without removing the billionaire class from power?

Can we please deal with this reality and not engage in delusional thinking about creating systemic change without having to build a movement that explicitly aims to remove the rich from power everywhere, not just in one nation.

Does anybody seriously believe that the U.S. billionaire plutocracy is any less determined than the Spanish one was in 1936 to prevent people from abolishing class inequality and making society be based on the common good? Or that it is less determined today than it was in 1973 when it overthrew Allende in Chile?

Read more in my “Why Be Openly Revolutionary” about what history teaches us about this.

When you read the above cited articles about cooperative economic enterprises you will understand why it is not possible for most of the American population—say three hundred million of us—to buy some land and set up an independent good society like (some might say) the half-million Amish do, while leaving the billionaire class in power.

You will understand why the things that a small number of people may do (and yes, even make their lives better by doing it) without removing the rich from power are NOT things that the great majority of the people can do without removing the rich from power. It is deceitful as well as delusional to propose that what a small number of people may be able to do without removing the billionaire class from power is a solution for the entire have-nots class—a solution that does not require removing the billionaire class from power. The billionaire class will allow a small number of people to do what it will not allow the great majority to do.

It is fine to do whatever one can to make life better by somehow evading, on a small scale, the oppressive power of the billionaire class. But it is NOT fine to wrongly tell people that there is no need to build an egalitarian revolutionary movement that aims explicitly to remove the rich from power EVERYWHERE. Those who do the latter are, probably not intentionally but nonetheless in effect, helping the billionaire ruling plutocracy remain in power and continue treating the have-nots like dirt. Don’t do that!

Please read my Substack titled, “What Will It Take to Win, to Make Our World Be As It OUGHT to Be?” in which I write:

​Nobody knows how long it will take to win. Certainly there is no guarantee that we will win in the lifetime of anybody now living.​

But so what?​

One of the most meaningful and satisfying things one can do in one's lifetime is to contribute towards growing--even just a little bit!--the kind of movement that can, when it gets large enough, truly win in the future, even if it is the distant future. Doing this in one's lifetime makes one's life far more meaningful than doing something else that may achieve some temporary benefit but does not actually help people make a good and just AND LASTING society in the future.​

Please read here how we CAN remove the rich from power.

I believe the source of the delusional thinking I’m criticizing here is hopelessness about ever being able truly to remove the rich from power; people who think this is impossible engage in wishful thinking about making an egalitarian society without removing the rich from power. The antidote to this hopelessness is to understand that we CAN remove the rich from power, as I write about in the above-linked article linked again here for your convenience. I hope you will read it.

