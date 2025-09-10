Share

Tuesday (Sept. 9), as I was passing out the sticker shown below in front of my local CVS drug store I encountered a woman wearing one of those “I voted” stickers (shown above.) Today was a preliminary election day in Boston where I live, and the position of mayor, among others, was on the ballot.

This woman read my sticker, liked the message, and then asked me who I thought people should vote for. She had voted for the incumbent mayor, a very liberal and anti-Trump Asian woman named Michelle Wu. Wu’s opponent was Josh Kraft, the son of the billionaire who owns the New England Patriots football team.

I answered this woman’s question by saying the following.

The problem is that the rich have the real power and they treat regular people like dirt. The rich were never elected and so they cannot be un-elected. We cannot vote them out of power. Because the rich are in power, when working class people, despite working or trying to find employment, cannot pay the very high rent, they are evicted, which means that if they don’t leave their home voluntarily the police will drag them out. And the person who is in charge of the police today is Mayor Wu. She orders the police to unjustifiably drag people out of their homes. If Mayor Wu didn’t do this, then the rich people with the real power would replace her with another person as mayor who would do it, by depriving her of the funding and positive media coverage she needs to win election. Whether the mayor is somebody who wears a rainbow-colored scarf or a MAGA hat, they will order the police to treat people like dirt when it suits the rich. We need an egalitarian revolution to remove the rich from power so we can make our economy be based on the economic principle that most people think is the morally right one: “From each according to reasonable ability (which in some cases may be zero), to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need.”

The woman just kept nodding her head in agreement as I spoke. She clearly had never heard this point of view before, but on the first occasion of her hearing it she knew it made perfect sense.

This woman is typical of the people one meets standing at the entrance to one’s local drug store (assuming one does not live in Beverly Hills or some such uber-rich neighborhood.) I suggest you try it and find out for yourself. You can print the sticker image from its PDF file here, and just display it (or pay an online “button” company to make stickers with it.) You will be pleasantly surprised to discover that you are surrounded by people who would love to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.

You will also (if you converse with people) learn that these same people think it is impossible to remove the rich from power; they feel hopeless about its possibility because they wrongly think that hardly anybody else agrees with them in this aspiration. They feel this way because the ruling class censors all expressions of wanting to remove the rich from power, etc. in the mass or alternative media, making it seem as if nobody wanted to do that. Feeling hopeless about the possibility, people do not try to remove the rich from power. People even self-censor their desire to remove the rich from power because they fear that if they expressed this desire openly then others would think they were crazy or even dangerous.

The moral of this story is that revolutionaries need to do things that let people learn that they are in fact the vast majority in wanting an egalitarian revolution. (I prove this fact here.) When this happens, people will gain the confidence to do something like this.

The moral of this story is NOT, repeat NOT, to moan about how “everybody is brainwashed into supporting the unjust status quo” as (supposedly! speciously!) evidenced by the fact that they are not currently rising up to remove the rich from power and the fact that many wear a mask when medical authorities say that is important for safety. By the way, people who wear a mask at the CVS store overwhelmingly agree with the sticker just like those who do not wear a mask. Don’t believe me? Do what I do and find out for yourself, OK?