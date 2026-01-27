Share

The ruling class works VERY hard to make sure that have-nots like the man above never hear the key truths.

I challenge you to find a single person or publication with a substantial audience who tells the KEY UNIFYING (of the have-nots) TRUTH about WHY there are so many illegal immigrants in the United States. I am speaking of the truth that, if widely known, would cause most of those who currently support the deportations to change their mind (read why here) and be sympathetic to the illegal immigrants and furious, instead, at the billionaire ruling class. This truth is that (as I prove here) the American billionaire ruling class has for decades (using both political parties) done things south of our border and in Haiti deliberately to force millions of poor people there to have to illegally enter the United States just in order to survive.

Search all you want through the pages of the NYT and The Guardian and your favorite newspaper, listen to every broadcast of your favorite radio station (NPR?, conservative talk radio?), read every speech given by your favorite politician (Bernie Sanders?, Elizabeth Warren?, Zohran Mamdani?, Trump?), read every opinion piece by your favorite pundit (Robert Reich?, Cornel West?, Chris Hedges? [not sure he has what I’d call a substantial audience]), Bill Kristol?). I don’t think you’ll find this KEY UNIFYING (of the have-nots) TRUTH uttered anywhere. The censorship is enormous.

This is how the ruling class uses censorship to divide-and-rule.

You can do something to break this censorship. Read how here. But will you?