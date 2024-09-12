Share

On November 6, 2024—the day after the U.S. presidential election—something very good will—I hope!—happen.

On that day lots of people will, at least for a while, no longer be fixated on who to vote for and who to persuade others to vote for and will therefore be able to think about NON-ELECTORAL ways of changing the world for the better.

I can’t wait for this to happen because it is ONLY the non-electoral, “in the street,” things people do that actually make the world better, not voting.

It wasn’t by voting for FDR that American workers got the benefits in the New Deal such as the right to form a labor union and unemployment compensation and Social Security. No! It was by very militant and increasingly revolutionary workers’ strikes that frightened the ruling class into granting these reforms. Read about this in some detail here, please.

It wasn’t by voting for any politician—and certainly not for the notorious racist LBJ!— that we got Jim Crow abolished. No! It was by the massive and increasingly revolutionary Civil Rights Movement “in the streets,” as I urge you to read about here.

It wasn’t by voting for any politician—and certainly not for Richard Nixon!—that we forced the United States to ignominiously withdraw from Vietnam. No! It was because of, in addition to the massive fighting of the Vietnamese people, the refusal of GIs to fight the war and the growing opposition to the war “in the streets” at home, especially escalated by Martin Luther King’s joining the Civil Rights Movement to the Anti-Vietnam War movement.

The entire PURPOSE of the elections that our ruling plutocracy hold is to make us forget that it is only our non-electoral actions “in the street” that make the ruling class fear what will happen if they don’t grant some positive reform.

There is a lesson to be learned from all of our past presidential elections, which is that they are not about letting the have-nots have a real say in what the government does. Read about this in some detail here, please.