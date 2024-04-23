JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James H. Romer's avatar
James H. Romer
Apr 23, 2024

James H. Romer

Wow! Just what the doctor ordered for those wonderful people who check all your boxes and then call themselves Marxists without really understanding what Marxism really is. It is, to be blunt (in effect if not in intent) not a revolutionary ideology but a counter-revolutionary ideology.

my previous comment was sent by mistake before I'd finished writing it

Reply
Share
James H. Romer's avatar
James H. Romer
Apr 23, 2024

Wow! Just what the doctor ordered for those wonderful people who check all your boxes and then call them selves Marxists without really understanding what Marxism really is. It is, to be blunt (in effect if not in intent) not a revolkutionary counter-revollutionary ideology

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture