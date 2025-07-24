Share

The way--the only way!--to stop the attacks on medicaid and food stamps and the many other cuts to the social safety net that are likely to happen is simple. It's this. Make the ruling billionaire plutocracy afraid of what will happen if they don't stop making these outrageous cuts.​​

Think about it. Our billionaire rulers don't care if we simply do things to express our anger at these cuts. The billionaires and the politicians beholden to them knew before even writing the "Big Beautiful Bill" that it would provoke intense anger from working class people, including those who voted for Trump. The billionaires know that the more they impoverish working class people to enrich themselves, the more anger they will provoke. But as long as it's only anger that they provoke, they don't care.​

What the billionaires DO care about, and FEAR, is that their greed will not only provoke anger but will also result in people aiming and seriously organizing to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor--what I call an egalitarian revolution.​

The billionaires know full well that the vast majority of people already today would love an egalitarian revolution, a fact that I prove here. The billionaires' #1 method for preventing such a revolution is to censor any expression of the egalitarian revolutionary aspiration so that people will wrongly conclude that hardly anybody else shares that aspiration and that therefore achieving it is impossible. I discuss the fact and the purpose of this censorship here. Our rulers count on us feeling hopeless about the possibility of removing them from power because that hopelessness prevents us from building the egalitarian revolutionary movement.​

The single most effective thing we can do to make the billionaires fear what might happen if they don't stop making their outrageous cuts to the social safety net is to build an explicitly egalitarian revolutionary movement. That means for starters organizing as many people as possible to declare publicly that they aim to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. Go here to see photos (zoom on any one of them to read the sign they’re holding) of 500 people in my neighborhood of Brighton, MA (02135) proudly displaying a sign declaring exactly this egalitarian revolutionary aim. Go here to read how 1021 people in Allston/Brighton declared their egalitarian revolutionary aim as well.​

Our billionaire rulers use divide-and-rule to prevent us, the have-nots, from mounting a serious revolutionary movement to remove them from power. Read here how both the conservative and liberal wings of the ruling class are pitting us against each other with the issue of deportations of illegal immigrants, and how we can prevent them from getting away with this.

History teaches us this same lesson about how to win what the rulers don't want to allow. Read here how it was an increasingly revolutionary Civil Rights Movement that made LBJ, a notorious racist, work to ensure the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act that abolished Jim Crow. Likewise, read here how it was the increasingly revolutionary labor movement in the 1930s that made FDR realize that he had to grant the working class a New Deal (Social Security, Unemployment Compensation, the right to form a labor union, etc.) in order to head off a revolution that would remove his class--the billionaire class--from power.​

Please understand that I am NOT talking about a Communist revolution. Read here about how what I advocate is the OPPOSITE of what Marxists advocate. I am talking about a movement for genuine democracy, which I describe here, something that Marxist regimes and actual socialist governments absolutely oppose.

I am, however, serious about the aim of making an egalitarian revolution. Read here about how it is in fact a real possibility, despite the great power of the U.S. military.

Regarding the need to explicitly aim to remove the rich from power, please read "Why Be OPENLY Revolutionary?"