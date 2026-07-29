Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Please restack this if you want more people to see it.

This wonderful egalitarian man, and the billions of other egalitarians, are the people that an egalitarian revolutionary movement can unite, by thinking carefully about how to do it. But failing to think carefully about how to do it plays right into the hands of the ruling class. This is especially true regarding the call to abolish the police and prisons (yes, they should be abolished.) Go here to see 500+ similar photos of my egalitarian revolutionary neighbors in my little postal zip code.

Recently I wrote (here) why I am very critical of the DSA. Today I will discuss the DSA’s call to abolish the police and prison system. I too say that the police and prison system should be abolished. But I also say that we need to CAREFULLY and THOUGHTFULLY address the fact (based on a 2020 Gallup poll and no doubt still essentially true) that 81% of black Americans want police to spend the same amount or more time in their area.

The explanation for this is that there is in fact “crime on the street” and people do in fact perceive the police as (however imperfectly) providing some protection against this criminality, and likewise prisons.

For this reason, it is easy for someone like Trump to ridicule those who call for abolishing the police and prison system. Watch Trump do exactly that in this video of him responding to a heckler at one of his MAGA rallies; go to time point 1:20 when he begins to bait his heckler as a Communist and at about 1:40 or 1:50 he specifically ridicules the demand of removing the police and prisons:

The DSA on its website writes:

Demilitarize police departments, disempower police unions, and redirect funding to public services as steps towards fully abolishing the police and prison system which protects the rich and jails the poor.

Simply raising this demand without addressing the fact that most Americans, including the poorest ones, oppose it, delights the ruling class, as Trump’s response to it in the above video illustrates.

Therefore, I have written three articles that advocate abolishing the police and the prisons, but do so in a way that aims to enlist the support of the people—the vast majority of the population—who currently oppose those demands.

The three articles are:

Let's Fix the Big Weakness in the BLM Movement

What Replaces the Police?

What Replaces the Prisons?

I invite your comments on these articles. (There may be some broken links despite my effort to correct them all, so if you point any broken links out to me I would appreciate it and will try to correct them.)