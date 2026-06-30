JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

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karin spritzler's avatar
karin spritzler
7hEdited

and did he ask the classic ... " How often do you beat your wife?"

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Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
12h

Yikes, this egalitarian still uses the non-egalitarian and racist term, "illegal alien." Shows how cloistered you are.

Oh, those borders, no? Which "treaty" and which "Mexican ripoff" and which Lakota and Navajo and Cherokee and . . . et al. rip-off do we go back to?

These questions have been around since Nixon, and then Obama's and Clinton's fav president, Ray-gun? Yep, ketchup is a vegetable as these vegetative-state POTUS creeps display daily in their Room Temp IQ's.

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Come on, join the Jewish State of Terror and Rape and Poisoning and Starvation in their Quest for Masters of the Universe. Oppen-Monster-Heimers are the gold of the realm:

Israel seeks to weaponize space: lasers to attack from orbit

Defense Minister Israel Katz says Israel is developing space lasers to carry out attacks above the Earth — making it the first country to cross that threshold.

"As of today, no country has the ability to mount attacks in space. We must be the leading country in the world with this capability," he declared.

Israel is losing conventional wars — failing to counter cheap Hezbollah drones and relying on US resupply. Now it seeks to weaponize space with offensive capabilities no country has yet crossed.

Israel can't win on the ground, so it's ready to weaponize space and plunge the world into chaos out of desperation.

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Now that illegal Jewish State, whew, how egalitarian in John's view?

Women and children are the main victims of the Israeli genocide in Gaza. Israeli officials admit that targeting women and children is a deliberate policy. Palestinian women’s groups, calling the genocide a feminist issue, urge all who value women’s rights to back a ceasefire.

Yet to the New York Times this is not the women’s story to write about. In a travesty of women’s rights, the Times hails the Israeli military for permitting women soldiers to kill Palestinians in Gaza.

The Times' reportage of the genocide in Gaza is highly selective. The U.S. establishment’s newspaper of record has been called out repeatedly by activists for its biased and racist coverage of Israel’s war on Palestine, and for spinning the news in an effort to manufacture consent for the genocide in Gaza and shield Israel from accountability. This newspaper did not even cover the giant demonstration in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 13, 400,000 strong, calling for a ceasefire, an end to the sanctions against Gaza and for the U.S to stop arming Israel.

On Jan. 20, the Times found a way to weaponize feminism against the women of Gaza by praising the IDF for letting more Israeli women fight.

Amplifying Israeli war propaganda

The front-page article, headlined, “Israeli Women Fight on Front Line in Gaza, a First,” reads, “After a long struggle for acceptance, Israel’s female combat soldiers are pushing new boundaries after rushing into battle on Oct. 7.” We learn that a woman now “commands a company of 83 soldiers, nearly half of them men. It is one of several mixed-gender units fighting in Gaza, where female combat soldiers and officers are serving on the front line for the first time since the war surrounding the establishment of Israel in 1948.” There are also two all-women tank crews on the ground in Gaza.

The Times calls this a victory over “ultraconservative rabbis and religiously observant soldiers” by “feminists, secularists and critics of the country’s traditionally macho culture.”

Not far behind this women-washing of genocide is pink-washing. “Same-sex partners of slain soldiers are now legally recognized widows and widowers” since Oct. 7, and since that date “at least one transgender soldier has fought on the front in Gaza.”

This has been used by the IDF to bolster its image, the article explains. “Female combat soldiers have become symbols of progress and equality, appearing on magazine covers and featured in television news profiles.” And now the Times is using them to bolster the IDF too, reaching a broader, international audience.

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