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This wonderful egalitarian man in his egalitarian aim is typical of the billions of other egalitarian people whom the billionaire class fears. Go here to see 500+ photos of more wonderful egalitarians in my postal zip code.

I was excited recently to receive an invitation from Donald Trump to be a “Virtual Grassroots Convention Delegate” (VGCD) to the GOP mid-term convention to “help write the GOP’s winning platform.” (In case you think I’m just making this up, go here to see my invitation.) I’m not sure why I was so honored to receive this invitation. Could it be that I recently donated $1.3M to the GOP? Nah, probably not, since I never got around actually to doing that.

What Donald Trump asks me to do as a VGCD is to rank from 1 to 5 the importance I place on twenty specific issues. The issues are carefully selected to focus the attention of the American have-nots on frameworks for public discourse that the billionaire ruling class has created to pit have-nots against each other. Our ruling class makes these frameworks maximally divisive by a) censoring from public discourse the viewpoints on the various issues that the vast majority of people would agree with if they ever heard them expressed, and b) offering instead two choices designed such that about half the have-nots will favor one and view the half who favor the other as morally reprehensible or stupid and hence as the enemy.

Here are some of the issues that Donald Trump asked me about, in the order (and with the number with which) they appear on my VGCD invitation, followed by my egalitarian response to them.

Securing the border

Yes, by all means. Let’s deny entry to anti-egalitarians whom we have reason to believe may oppress people in the United States. And let’s stop the American billionaire class from continuing (as it has for many decades) doing things south of our border deliberately to force millions of good pro-egalitarian people to have to illegally enter the United States just in order to survive (as I document here.)

Deportations of illegal aliens

Sure, lets deport the illegal aliens who have committed violent crimes against ordinary people. But no, lets not deport pro-egalitarian people; let’s make them have the same status as other pro-egalitarian people regardless of where they were born. At the same time, let’s prosecute as criminals anti-egalitarian people who do oppressive things, no matter where they were born.

Stopping the flow of illegal drugs into America Yes, absolutely, let’s do that. This will, of course, require removing the billionaire class from power. Why? Well, for starters, a huge part of the heroin that entered the United States in the years when the U.S. military was in Afghanistan came (often via U.S. military members) from Afghanistan where the opium poppy plant (from which heroin is made) was grown ONLY where the U.S. military protected farmers who grew it from the Taliban who banned the growth of the opium poppy wherever they were in control. Earlier the CIA imported crack cocaine from Southeast Asia into places like the Los Angeles inner city with its mainly black population, as famously reported on by the journalist Gary Webb. The billionaire class is the problem: “Bank of America, Western Union, and JP Morgan, are among the institutions allegedly involved in the drug trade. Meanwhile, HSBC has admitted its laundering role, and evaded criminal prosecution by paying a fine of almost $2 billion. The lack of imprisonment of any bankers involved is indicative of the hypocritical nature of the drug war; an individual selling a few grams of drugs can face decades in prison, while a group of people that tacitly allow -- and profit from -- the trade of tons, escape incarceration.” Passing the SAVE Act to implement voter ID and secure our elections

Secure our elections for what purpose? We live in a fake democracy that is actually a dictatorship of the rich. The rich were never elected and so cannot be un-elected, no matter how much we “secure” our elections. The rich don’t allow enough “representatives” with truly egalitarian values and aims to ever be elected, no matter how “secure” the elections are. If and when we remove the rich from power to have genuine democracy, then egalitarians (no matter where they were born) who live or work in a local community will be allowed to vote in the sovereign local assembly of egalitarians, and anti-egalitarians (no matter where they were born) will not be allowed to vote. And voting will only be by people in the same large room, transparent to all the voters who can demand a recount if they wish and never have to rely on other people in distant places counting the votes.

Ensuring ONLY US citizens are counted in the next census

Why should we do that? Citizenship is a bogus concept.

Bringing peace to the Middle East Yes, absolutely. To start with, let’s stop ALL support of any kind for Israel until that government ends what is the #1 cause of conflict in the Middle East, namely its policy of denying Palestinians their Right of Return to the part of Palestine now called Israel from which Zionists drove them out in 1948 and 1967, and its policy of denying Palestinians full equality with Jews everywhere that the Israeli government has sovereign power. And yes, of course, this would mean the end of Israel as a “Jewish state.” There is no good reason, only bad reasons, for there to be a “Jewish state” based (as Israel is based) on the principle that it must do whatever is required, including violent ethnic cleansing, to ensure that its population will always be at least 80% Jewish. The American and Israeli billionaire ruling classes support Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians like dirt because it helps the billionaires stay in power over their own have-nots. So to bring peace to the Middle East requires removing the billionaires from power.

I’ll stop here now. There are a total of 20 issues in my VGCD invitation. Maybe some of my readers would like to write their own responses to those issues. Be my guest.