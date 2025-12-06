Share

Please listen to my friend, Gloria Guillo, give a terrific monologue about the Vietnam War at the beginning of this great radio program.

Gloria mentions briefly elite golf courses in Vietnam now. I posted earlier about one here.

Another key purpose of wars such as the Vietnam war is to control the have-nots with wars against bogeyman enemies, which I discuss in great detail here.