How the Transnational Billionaire Class Won the War in Vietnam
After dropping bombs to destroy Vietnam, the billionaire class then moved in to oppress its working class.
Please listen to my friend, Gloria Guillo, give a terrific monologue about the Vietnam War at the beginning of this great radio program.
Gloria mentions briefly elite golf courses in Vietnam now. I posted earlier about one here.
Another key purpose of wars such as the Vietnam war is to control the have-nots with wars against bogeyman enemies, which I discuss in great detail here.