Oct 6, 2024

Questions that will never be asked of the major candidates for president:

1. When the US enacts policies that devastate the economy and social order of another country and grossly interferes with their elections, and even kidnaps of murders their leaders, should the US admit desperate refugees for asylum after prompt an careful evaluation of claims?

2. Would it be wise to criminally charge careless corporate officers with felonies for practices that grossly cause enormous harm to our environment, instead of levying fines?

3. Should the US government and its subordinates have impunity for war crimes or should the WW 2 Nuremberg principles apply?

4. Should there be enforcible penalties for news media who falsely report and refuse to correct when notified?

5. Should the bedrock medical ethics principle of Informed Consent be made into a Constitutional amendment?

