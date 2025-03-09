Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Yeah, I know, it’s easy to take pot-shots at our U.S. income tax system and complain and bicker about it. Like this guy, Paul Constant, does :

On and on he goes about how other countries make it so much easier to pay one’s taxes because they just send you a completed form—completed by the government with all your detailed information already taken into account—and all you have to do is sign it in agreement or, if you’re one of the few such people, contest it for some reason and complete the entire form yourself.

This guy, Paul Constant, is of course just a dime-store conspiracy theorist. He writes:

"Intuit — the makers of TurboTax — and H&R Block have lobbied for years to derail any move toward such a system." Between them, those two companies spend millions of dollars every year to convince lawmakers to keep the tax system complicated and confusing, so consumers are forced to purchase their products every year.

Who is Paul Constant trying to fool with this nonsense? Does anybody really believe that our elected representatives are so evil? Give me a break!

No! In fact I rather ENJOYED filing my income tax this year, which is why I did it earlier than I had to. Here’s what made it so much FUN.

You may not know it, but this year when you file your income tax, you can specify which of various wonderful things you want your tax money to help pay for, and what percent of your tax payment to go for this or that. The options you can choose from, kindly provided to taxpayers by the IRS, are in a very long list of all sorts of important things. I was so excited to be able to make my very own choices (which is real freedom, you know)!

Here’s what I specified for my tax money to help buy.

High end luxury barf bags, embossed with the beautiful Seal of the President of the United States, for use by insufficiently patriotic visitors to the Oval Office whom our president so good-heartedly permits to speak with him there. 10%

Green paint to paint over those embarrassing swastikas and other Nazi symbols on equipment in the Ukrainian military force that quite reasonably aims to eliminate the use of the Russian language by millions of Ukrainians (such as Volodymyr Zelenskyy) for whom, regrettably, it is their first language. 10%

English to Ukrainian translators to translate LOTS more F-16 operating manuals into Ukrainian for use by the Ukrainians being trained to pilot F-16s who are pretending not to be able to learn this skill (using the excuse that the manuals are in English) because they are not eager to engage in what they unpatriotically say are virtual suicide missions against the Russian air force. 20%

Highly educated scholars employed as censors to identify and eliminate from all government records, going back many decades, any and all evidence—no matter how subtle or obscure—of the government having done things south of our border or in Haiti that could be construed (however falsely) as deliberate efforts to force poor people there to illegally immigrate to the United States just in order to survive. 20%

Top-notch artists with mathematical expertise, tasked with designing a new flag for the United States that will have a mathematically maximally elegant pattern for 56 white stars on the blue background (to be used when Canada, Mexico, Greater Israel, Panama, Greenland and China become states.) 20%

A brand new state-of-the-genetics-art academic institution devoted to establishing once and for all that Palestinians are an inferior sub-human animal that cannot rightfully claim any land anywhere. This will lay the scientific groundwork for a final solution, as it were, to the thorny Middle East problem. 20%

You could specify totally different cool things, of course, and make filing your income tax one of the most enjoyable days of the year. What are you waiting for?

Please do not be persuaded by income tax cynics such as that Paul Constant guy to join those despicable unpatriotic egalitarians who are working to overthrow our wonderful democracy. Instead of joyfully paying their taxes those egalitarians are doing horrible stuff like this.