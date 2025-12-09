Share

I recently posted “This Poster Fights Ice.” And before that I posted about why the content of this poster is so important for defeating the cruel Ice deportations.

Now I am pleased to show you (click here to see them) photos of lots of small business store windows displaying this poster, with the approval—often very enthusiastic—of the store owners. (The posters are all inside the store, facing outwards.)

Let’s use the TRUTH to defeat the cruel ICE deportations!

An apology to my readers

On another note, I received some complaints about my satirical post, “In a Stunning Speech Zohran Mamdani Turns NYC Working Class Jews AGAINST the Zionist Israeli Government.” People were annoyed because they thought Mamdani really did give that wonderful speech, and although the subtitle warned, “Read to the very end, below, please,” some people didn’t read to the end because the speech was so long and therefore they never got to the part that said:

OK, OK, It Never really happened. But why not?

So, I apologize for not making it clear sooner that it was satire, not a real Mamdani speech. I will try, in future attempts at writing satire, to be kinder to my readers and work harder to make the satirical nature more evident right away. (But that does take the fun out it a little bit for us writers. You know that, right?)