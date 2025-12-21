Share

I wish to call your attention to an important recent event in France and the very insightful discussion of it by Serge Van Cutsem in an article re-posted on Substack by CocotteMinute here.

Here is an excerpt from the article (you need to read the article to understand the context, of course) that caused me to re-post it myself:

For many citizens, the realization was not ideological, but immediate, almost visceral. They didn’t need scholarly analysis to understand that they were being told a different story than the one they had just witnessed. It wasn’t a difference of interpretation, but a stark contradiction between the observed reality and the imposed narrative. This is where the first collective awakening occurred. Not an explosion of anger, but something deeper and more lasting: a loss of trust. The Ariège tragedy, therefore, is not merely the slaughter of a herd, nor even a disproportionate use of force. This was the moment when a segment of the country realized that reality was no longer being portrayed by those who claimed to inform them, but by those who lived and filmed it. A moment when the official narrative ceased to be credible, not because it was being challenged politically, but because it was being refuted by the evidence. And when a government loses control of the narrative in the face of stark reality, it loses far more than a media battle: it begins to lose its moral authority.

Lose its moral authority!

The way to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor (what most people would love) is to build a movement for this goal that deprives the government of its moral authority.

As this article about the event in France discusses, what causes a government to lose its moral authority is when people see—with their own eyes!—that the government lies.

But something else very similar also causes the government (and the ruling class that controls it) to lose its moral authority. This is when people likewise see—with their own eyes!—that something happens that they know is morally wrong, but the government and ruling class insist that it is perfectly moral and fine. What kinds of such things happen and are seen by people with their own eyes? There are 25 such things listed in “Why Have No Rich and No Poor?” An egalitarian revolutionary movement can shine a bright light on these things by saying explicitly what most people already know—that they are morally wrong, and we need an egalitarian society in which they would be illegal. This is how to give people—the vast majority—with egalitarian values the confidence that comes from KNOWING they are the vast majority, the confidence to remove the rich from power (which is possible, as discussed here.)

The event in France in question was one in which French armed security personnel were turned against thousands of farmers. As the article reports:

At that precise moment, something extremely rare happened. In the front line of the security forces, several riot police officers removed their helmets, lowered their shields, and some responded, in low but clearly audible voices: “You’re right.” This moment is crucial. It shows that the situation was not perceived on the ground as a legitimate confrontation, but as a clear injustice, even by those tasked with carrying it out. This nascent humanity, however, was not tolerated. Almost immediately, the chain of command intervened, and the leaders ordered a reshuffling of ranks. The front line, emotionally affected, was withdrawn and replaced by other units, untouched by any prior human contact.

(Of note, this is how the generals responded to the wonderful World War I Christmas Truce when soldiers at the front lines on opposite sides fraternized with each other and declared—against orders from above—a Christmas truce. My regular Christmas Day post on this (see it here) won’t be posted this year because I won’t have my desktop computer available that day, alas.)

The way to prevent the ruling class from being able to replace cops/soldiers who refuse orders with others who will obey orders is to build the egalitarian revolutionary movement so large (internationally) that there will be no “other” cops/soldiers not already “infected” with the knowledge that the government has lost its moral authority.

The article about the event in France says:

Hundreds of thousands of people saw something other than what they were being told. They witnessed the actual chronology, the absence of initial violence, the gradual and unilateral escalation of force, and then the massive use of tear gas. This dissonance between the visual experience and the media narrative had a devastating effect: a breakdown of credibility. This is not simply a matter of ideological distrust of the media. It is an empirical observation. When a citizen sees scene A live, then reads or hears that scene B occurred, the issue is no longer political, it is factual. And when this contradiction is repeated, it destroys an essential asset: trust. What transpired in Ariège thus marks a turning point. The monopoly on the narrative no longer holds. The media outlets that persist in relaying the institutional narrative without critical distance find themselves exposed, not by activist counter-narratives, but by reality itself. They are no longer challenged; they are overwhelmed.

What this all underscores is the enormous importance of talking about what people see with their own eyes and understand with their own morality.