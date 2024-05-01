Share

The United States is now deeply polarized: “Pro-Palestine” versus “Pro-Israel.” The above two graphics illustrate this extreme polarization.

This polarization is entirely the result of censorship by the ruling class of the TRUE PURPOSE, THE ANTI-WORKING-CLASS—INCLUDING ANTI-JEWISH (including HOLOCAUST SURVIVORS)-WORKING-CLASS purpose of more than seven decades of Israeli government violence against Palestinians.

Things like this are censored!

Thousands of Israeli Holocaust Survivors Still Living in Poverty, Fighting for Recognition: Seventy years after the end of WWII, some 20,000 aging Holocaust survivors receive little or no support from Israel, and 45,000 live under poverty line.

This true anti-working-class purpose of Israeli violence is proven in my articles here (about how Zionist violence against Palestinians is used by the Israeli billionaire ruling class to make Palestinians a bogeyman enemy that they pretend to protect ordinary Israeli Jews from in order thereby to get away with severely economically oppressing working class Israeli Jews to get rich off of them) and here (about how—and why—Israel’s government for decades has been funding HAMAS and working to keep it in power in order to make the Palestinian bogeyman enemy maximally frightening), and here (about how the early Zionist leaders who became Israel’s leaders opposed rescue efforts of Jews from the Nazis during the Holocaust because these rescue efforts didn’t advance the Zionist leaders’ goal of obtaining a Jewish working class of their own to get rich and powerful off of in Palestine.)

If the public knew the truth about the real anti-working-class purpose of Israeli violence against Palestinians, then the vast majority of the public—INCLUDING GOOD PEOPLE WHO CURRENTLY ARE PASSIONATELY PRO-ISRAEL!!—would be condemning Israeli violence against Palestinians the way that the vast majority of the public condemned apartheid in South Africa in the early 90s once they learned of its existence.

The stark difference between today’s polarization and the lack of polarization in the early 90s

In the early 90s the American public was in agreement—no polarization!—that apartheid in South Africa was immoral and that the U.S. government should condemn it (which it was eventually forced by this public outrage to do after having supported it for many years.)

Think about it. Who in the early 90s demonstrated IN SUPPORT of apartheid in South Africa. NOBODY!

But today there are large demonstrations in support of Israel and in opposition to the demonstrators who are protesting Israel’s genocidal violence against Palestinians in Gaza. And although the public opinion poll question (“support for Hamas versus Israel”) is deliberately a coverup of the actual (working class versus billionaires) sides in the conflict, nonetheless opinion polls show great public support for Israel even if there are great misgivings about its current extreme violence in Gaza.

There is only one reason for today’s polarization: censorship of the truth about the real, anti-working-class—including anti-JEWISH-working-class—purpose of the Israeli government’s violence against Palestinians. Not only does our government and mass media censor this KEY FACT, but also the leaders of all the anti-Zionism organizations in the West censor it as I prove here and here (regarding Jewish Voice for Peace specifically) and as I explain the role of Big $ in this here.